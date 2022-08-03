Genes involved in heart disease are similar across all populations, study finds

Read on medicalxpress.com
Related
People Who Eat This Fruit 61% Less Likely To Die Early From Stroke Or Heart Disease
One of the most dreaded diseases in the country, Stroke, leaves many of its victims dead or crippled. One study found that the chance of dying from a stroke might be reduced by 61% simply by including one food more frequently in the diet. The majority of strokes happen when...
Eating This Fruit Can Actually Reduce The Risk Of Stroke By Shocking 46%
A STROKE is a potentially fatal condition that can develop when the blood flow to a portion of the brain is interrupted. Additionally, survivors may experience severe and disabling aftereffects for years. As with many medical conditions, certain foods are believed to reduce the risk of having a stroke. Ischemic...
scitechdaily.com
Harvard Doctors Discover That a Common Drug Can “Turn On” Gene That Causes Cancer
Scientists propose a strategy for early intervention to enhance treatment outcomes. Hypomethylating agents (HMA) are currently used as a first-line treatment for individuals with myelodysplastic syndrome (MDS), a group of conditions where there is an inadequate generation of healthy mature blood cells in the bone marrow. However, the exact mechanism through which HMAs work is still unknown. Although this has not yet been completely proved, one possible concern is that they could activate a sleeping oncogene.
If Uncontrolled, Monkeypox Will Eventually Strike the Vulnerable Populations
Children, pregnant women, and immunocompromised individuals are at higher risk of severe and potentially fatal monkeypox. With over 21,000 confirmed cases across 78 countries, the World Health Organization (WHO) finally declared the current monkeypox outbreak a public health emergency of international concern (PHEIC), the organization’s highest alarm, on 23 July 2022.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Popular hot drink ‘lowers blood glucose levels in weeks – and could help prevent diabetes and silent killers’
A POPULAR hot drink could help prevent a package of serious diseases, science has found. Drinking more green tea made significant improvements to health - a finding which surprised US researchers. They believe the brew could offset risk factors that are linked to metabolic syndrome. Metabolic syndrome, according to the...
scitechdaily.com
A Surprisingly Common Condition Has Been Linked to Dementia
Scientists have linked dementia in the elderly to an unexpected candidate: sarcopenic obesity. Over 15% of Japanese adults over 65 suffer from dementia, a severe medical condition. It’s well known that dementia drastically reduces the quality of life for older adults, as the condition causes deteriorates their memory, thinking, and social abilities.
Unexpected Side Effects Of Eating Bananas
Bananas contain potassium, vitamins B6 and C, manganese, magnesium, and fiber — all compounds that help your body in one way or another.
People who drink between 1.5 and 3.5 cups of coffee per day are less likely to die - even if they add sugar, major study finds
Drinking between one-and-a-half and three-and-a-half cups of coffee a day could add years to your life, a major study finds. A Chinese research team monitored 171,000 people for seven years and found those who regularly drank coffee were about a third less likely to die than those who did not.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Study: U.S. headed for 'mass death' due to opioids mixed with other drugs
July 28 (UPI) -- Scientists warn in research published Thursday that the United States is facing imminent "mass death" in the opioid crisis, expecting its most significant spike yet. In a peer-reviewed study in JAMA Network Open, researchers at Northwestern University say deaths are rising from polydrug abuse, which commonly...
Scientists finally found the reason behind why people die at around 80
As we have all commonly seen, the average age of people who have died naturally throughout history and worldwide has been roughly 80. However, since ancient times, people have questioned why death usually occurs at this age, while it often lasts much longer for other animals and beings.
Unvaxxed person from Upstate New York is diagnosed with first case of polio in the US nearly a decade: Patient believed to have contracted virus overseas and suffered severe symptoms including paralysis
America's first polio patient in nearly a decade is an adult in Upstate New York who had refused to get vaccinated against the virus, health chiefs revealed Thursday. The unnamed individual was hospitalized in Rockland County after suffering 'significant' symptoms of the disease including paralysis. It is not clear when...
IFLScience
Latest COVID Strain Can Cause "Strange" New Symptom At Night, Says Professor
COVID-19 is notorious for its broad and unusual array of symptoms, and with a new variant taking the world by storm, some scientists have started seeing reports of a new symptom: night sweats. The strain currently driving a significant rise in cases around the world is the subvariant BA.5, sometimes...
This map shows which US lakes contain brain-eating amoebas
A few days ago, a Missouri resident who went swimming in the Lake of Three Fires in Taylor County, Iowa, was hospitalized after a microscopic amoeba entered through their nose and started eating away at their brain. Better known as Naegleria fowleri, the single-celled organism that thrives in warm freshwater,...
A teenager is fighting for his life after contracting a brain-eating amoeba at the beach with his family
Caleb Ziegelbauer, age 13, went to the hospital after experiencing headaches, fever, and hallucinations.
What Is ‘Scromiting?’ Heavy Marijuana Use Reportedly Linked to Bizarre, Painful Medical Condition
Combining the words screaming and vomiting, the new term describes a disturbing health trend related to heavy marijuana use. Cannabinoid hyperemesis syndrome, known as scromiting, is a condition characterized by abdominal discomfort and nausea. It is thought to be so painful that the person experiencing it will simultaneously shriek, yell or cry while vomiting.
Unvaccinated pregnant woman rushed to hospital after realizing that she had no fetal movement for the whole day while positive on Covid-19, changes mind over Covid-19 vaccines
In the last couple of weeks, the number of new Covid-19 cases and hospitalizations has been constantly on the rise, prompting new pandemic guidance, including wearing face masks in indoor places, for most of the counties across the country. The Times’ Covid-19 tracker shows a rising number of cases since late June, a trend that is expected to continue in the upcoming period. Currently, the 14-day average is 15% higher, showing 130,073 new cases on average per day.
If you were infected with the original Omicron, you don’t have ‘a lot of good protection against BA.4 and BA.5,’ Fauci says
Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. Those who were infected with COVID during the first wave of Omicron "really don't have a lot of good protection" against dominant U.S. subvariants BA.4 and BA.5, Dr. Anthony Fauci, chief medical adviser to the president, said Tuesday.
Warning Signs From Your Feet You Shouldn't Ignore
Many bodily sensations are normal and short-lived, but sometimes they can indicate a bigger problem. Here are signs to watch our for in your feet.
natureworldnews.com
Mystery Disease Called 'Nosebleed Outbreak' or 'Rat Fever' is Emerging in Some African Countries
A mystery disease called the "nosebleed outbreak" or "nosebleed virus" has been reported spreading in several countries in Africa recently. The main symptoms of the disease, aside from nose bleeding, include fever, fatigue, and headache. It is considered lethal since the virus had already killed at least three people in...
A woman's shingles infection developed into flesh-eating bacteria, which left her fighting for her life in an extremely rare case
A woman nearly died of a flesh-eating skin infection that she contracted while ill with shingles. Her diabetes and shingles rash both put her at high risk for coinfection with more dangerous bacteria. The infection destroyed layers of the patient's upper back tissue, which required extensive skin grafting.
Comments / 0