'This causes us to pause:' Gen Con issues statement in favor of abortion rights

By Claire Rafford, Indianapolis Star
IndyStar | The Indianapolis Star
 4 days ago

An earlier version of this story misstated the day that Lone Shark Games released their statement . It was Monday.

Potential abortion restrictions could factor into Gen Con's future in Indiana, similar to how passage of the Religious Freedom Restoration Act did in 2015, as Gen Con's president David Hoppe said Wednesday that the convention was "deeply troubled by the action currently underway in the Indiana General Assembly."

"Passage of Senate Bill 1 will have an impact on our stakeholders and attendees and will make it more difficult for us to remain committed to Indiana as our long-term annual home," Hoppe said at the press conference.

As of now, no major conventions have publicly and explicitly threatened to pull out of Indiana if Senate Bill 1, which imposes a near-total ban on most abortions in the state, passes.

The Religious Freedom Restoration Act stated that the government could not infringe on a person's ability to practice their religion, though its controversy stemmed from people fearing the legislation could allow businesses to discriminate against the LGBTQ+ community. Days after then-governor Mike Pence signed the bill into law, a "fix" was added to clarify that the law's purpose was not to override local civil rights protections.

Gen Con returns What you should know as gaming convention hits Downtown Indianapolis this week

The passage of RFRA into law may have caused the city to lose up to 12 conventions and $60 million in business, according to Visit Indy.

In 2015, then-CEO of Gen Con Adrian Swartout wrote in a letter to then-Governor Mike Pence that passing RFRA would "factor into our decision-making on hosting the convention in the state of Indiana in future years." Gen Con did end up signing on to stay in Indianapolis.

The tabletop gaming convention returns to the Indiana Convention Center this week, as just a few miles away at the statehouse, lawmakers debate abortion rights.

The convention also issued a Twitter statement Wednesday morning, affirming their stance in favor of reproductive rights.

“We at Gen Con believe in the right to autonomy over our bodies and the right to choose,” the statement said. “Reproductive rights are human rights. Like many of you, we are hurt, angry, and frustrated by recent events, including the recent advancement of SB1 by the Indiana General Assembly.”

“These actions have a direct impact on our team and our community, and we are committed to fighting for safety, tolerance, and justice in all the places we operate,” the statement continued.

While Hoppe said it's too early to say how potential abortion restrictions could affect Gen Con's presence in Indiana, "this causes us to pause," he said.

"This is relatively new for us and it's quite complicated as you see," Hoppe said. "We are going to be here through 2026. We do have to think about what this means beyond that."

Lone Shark Games , which creates games like Apocrypha and Lords of Vegas, announced in a social media statement Monday night that they would not be attending Gen Con 2022 due to the Indiana Senate passing SB 1 on Saturday.

The House could vote on the legislation Friday.

“With this latest decision, Lone Shark Games and its staff are not comfortable supporting the state of Indiana with our presence, so we have made the decision not to attend this year’s Gen Con," the statement said. "Though we are sorry to miss our friends and our fans, we feel it is important to not even tacitly support those who would rob people of their basic human right to bodily autonomy and medical privacy.”

"I don't have any comment on Lone Shark in particular, but, you know, we've heard from a number of our stakeholders and I expect we will hear from others ... going forward," Hoppe said. "It's obviously a major factor for us."

Gen Con attracted 70,000 attendees in 2019, and in 2022, between 60,000 and 65,000 attendees are expected this year, senior vice president for Visit Indy Chris Gahl said.

Gahl said that conventions and major trade shows have reached out to Visit Indy to ask for "clarification on what's happening with the bill and how it's moving."

Visit Indy is keeping an eye on how potential abortion restrictions could affect other conventions that hold events in Indianapolis, Gahl said, but it's "too soon to tell how Senate Bill 1 can or will impact the convention business as a whole."

"Our job is to keep tourism moving forward so people can continue earning paychecks and we continue to fill up the convention center, the stadium and our hotels with visitors to drive economic impact," he said. "So we listen, we learn and we communicate any time there's an issue, like Gen Con's voice today."

Gen Con will take place from Thursday to Sunday at the Indiana Convention Center. Face coverings and proof of vaccination are required to attend.

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: 'This causes us to pause:' Gen Con issues statement in favor of abortion rights

