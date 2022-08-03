National Night Out's food, fun, fireworks a dazzling success

RICHMOND, Ind. — National Night Out was a success.

With hundreds of residents in attendance less than halfway through the four-hour event, plans were already being made for next year's edition. Tuesday's event at Roosevelt Hill in Glen Miller Park was put together in about a month, so with a year to plan, the 2023 celebration promises to be even bigger.

Richmond Police Department Sgt. Zach Taylor, who handled much of the organization, said he was "super excited" about the turnout. At one point, the crowd was estimated at about 500 people, with more arriving. People continued to come and go right up until the closing fireworks show.

Taylor is president of the Fraternal Order of Police's John W. Hennigar Lodge 63, and he approached Lt. Donnie Benedict of RPD's Community Engagement Division about providing a National Night Out celebration. The response was overwhelmingly positive.

Attendees ate free hot dogs. Children slid down a giant, inflatable slide and played other games. Everyone listened to the Sean Lamb Janet Miller Band and The Funkyard Dogs. And Scarrette Pyrotechnics capped the evening with a fireworks show.

A variety of public safety organizations participated. A Richmond Fire Department truck and ambulance, Reid Health ambulance, SWAT vehicle and Wayne County Sheriff's Mobile Command Unit were on display. Major Alan Moore represented the mounted patrol unit and allowed children to pet his horse.

Wayne County Emergency Management Agency and Emergency Communications Center, the Department of Natural Resources and the Wayne County Probation Department all manned booths, along with a variety of community organizations. Stickers, coloring books and other items were distributed to those attending.

Taylor credited sponsors 3Rivers Federal Credit Union and Kicks 96 for their help turning his idea into reality.

RPD Chief Mike Britt said the event was overwhelmingly successful. He was happy the FOP initiated the event.

Tuesday was the 39th year for National Night Out, which is the second Tuesday each August. More than 16,000 communities nationwide were registered to participate in the annual celebration designed to promote police-community camaraderie and to make neighborhoods safer and more caring.

The National Association of Town Watch (natw.org) sponsors the nationwide National Night Out program.

RPD has annually participated, but usually with block parties in partnership with neighborhood associations. Tuesday was its largest celebration — at least until next year.