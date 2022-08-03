Car show tonight; East Main from Freedom Street to Route 14 in Ravenna to be closed

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
By Staff Report
Record-Courier
Record-Courier
The popular Celebrate Portage! Car Show is tonight, and is expected to draw thousands of classic cars and spectators to Ravenna.

This year the show will run from 3 to 10 p.m. along East Main Street, from Freedom Street to Route 14. East Main will close at 2 p.m. so motorists are urged to avoid the area. Spectators can park at University Hospitals Portage Medical Center on North Chestnut Street, from which PARTA will provide shuttle service to the event every 20 minutes.

In addition to classic cars, there will be music, and performances by the Ride 4 Life motorcycle team. The Ravenna Rumble, when all the cars start their engines at the same time, will be at 7 p.m. in honor of Gary Krause, owner of Mongoose Motorsports and one of the driving forces of the event, who died of COVID in 2020. There also will be firework at dusk.

In addition to the restaurants located in the area, which will be open for the event, there will also be food trucks.

