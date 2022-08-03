The toxic relationship between Kyrie Irving and the Brooklyn Nets appears to be swinging back the other way. In a series of Instagram posts this week, the Nets seemed to indicate that tensions with Irving were cooling. The seven-time All-Star Irving hosted a pro-am event on Thursday at Kean University in Union, NJ, close to where Irving grew up and attended high school. Irving himself played in the event, dubbed “More Than A Run,” and the Nets went out of their way to share several photos of Irving doing so on their official social media pages.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO