Three men charged in fatal Newport shooting of Yordi Arevalo indicted by grand jury

By Savana Dunning, Newport Daily News
 4 days ago
NEWPORT — The Rhode Island grand jury has returned the official indictment for the three men allegedly involved in the fatal shooting of Yordi Arevalo.

Arevalo died from numerous gunshot wounds at the Friendly Sons of Newport Social Club in the early hours of Feb. 14. Another man, Aroldo M. Noel Paniaqua of Newport, also sustained minor injuries from the incident.

Newport Police arrested Newport residents Shamik Steele, 30; Duane Logan, 47; and Xavier Perry, 28; in connection to the shooting. Each was denied bail following a multi-day bail hearing which took place throughout March. From there, the case moved to the Superior Court where a Grand Jury began evaluating evidence to determine whether there was probable cause to put the three defendants on trial.

Each of the accused has been indicted with six felony charges: one count of murder, one count of discharging a firearm while committing a crime of violence, resulting in death; one count of conspiracy to commit murder; one count of assault with a dangerous weapon; one count of conspiracy to commit assault with a dangerous weapon; one count of discharge of a firearm while committing a crime of violence, resulting in injury. Additionally, Steele has been charged with one count of possession of a firearm by a person prohibited.

All three are currently held without bail at the Adult Correctional Institution and are set to be arraigned on Aug. 18 at Newport Superior District Court.

IN THIS ARTICLE
Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Newport, RI from Newport Daily News.

