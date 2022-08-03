Low voter turnout seen in Sandusky, Ottawa counties

FREMONT — Sandusky County voter turnout failed to reach double digits, percentage-wise, Tuesday as registered voters showed minimal interest in an early August primary election.

Unofficial numbers posted by the Sandusky County Board of Elections showed 3,113 ballots were cast, or 7.83% of registered voters.

Ottawa County's numbers reached similar lows, with only 1,996 ballots cast, or 6.56% of registered voters.

Those low voter turnout numbers mirrored statewide trends.

Voters took to the polls in Sandusky and Ottawa counties Tuesday for statehouse primary election and central committee races.

Delays in drawing new district maps for these races pushed the primary out of May and into August.

There was a first primary election May 3 in Sandusky County that featured a contested Republican primary for county commissioner, as well as Republican and Democratic U.S. House and Senate primaries.

The Aug. 2 contest was a second primary election for the state House and Senate candidates, as well as members of both major parties' state central committees.

1,340 Democrats, 1,873 Republicans voted in Sandusky County

Incumbent Rep. Gary Click, R-Vickery ran unopposed for reelection in the Republican primary for the Ohio House 88th District representative.

Click received 1,697 votes in Tuesday's primary, according to unofficial results.

There were 449 votes cast on the House 88th District Democratic ballot, where Dianne Selvey is running as a Democratic write-in candidate to face Click in November in the 88th District contest.

Of the 3,113 primary election votes cast in Sandusky County, 1,340 were by registered Democrats and 1,873 by Republicans.

In Ottawa County, incumbent Republican D.J. Swearingen ran unopposed in his party's primary for the Ohio House 89th District race.

Democrat Jim Obergefell is also ran unopposed in his party's primary in the 89th District.

Swearingen received 713 votes in Ottawa County, with Obergefell garnering 659.

