Woman dies after car runs off Pellissippi Parkway, crashes into tree

By Liz Kellar, Knoxville News Sentinel
 4 days ago

A woman was pulled from her car after crashing into a tree Wednesday morning but later died at the hospital, police said.

Knoxville police officers responded to the single-car crash on Pellissippi Parkway near Interstate 40 at around 8:15 a.m. Wednesday, a department spokesperson said in a press release.

The woman, whose identity is being withheld pending notification of next of kin, was driving south on Pellissippi Parkway towards the ramp to I-40 east when her car went off the right side of the road and hit a tree. She was pulled from the car by a witness before it caught on fire, the release stated.

The woman was transported to Parkwest Medical Center before being transferred to the University of Tennessee Medical Center, where she died from her injuries, the release stated. There were no other occupants in the vehicle and no other vehicles were involved.

Comments / 2

Brenda Daugherty
4d ago

this is Breaking my💔 prayers going up for all the families and friends in the name of Jesus Christ amen 🙏 father in Heaven put your army of Angels around them and hold them in your loving arms in the name of Jesus Christ 🙌 🙏 Brenda Daugherty and Ashley Helton

Reply
3
