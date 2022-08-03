Wizarding festival returns to Waynesboro for sixth season

Magic will be in the air soon as Mainstreet Waynesboro hosts its sixth annual Waynesboro Wizarding Weekend Aug. 5 and 6. The festival, created by Mainstreet Waynesboro, celebrates the wonder and magic of the Harry Potter books and movies.

“The books and movies are intergenerational, and are beloved by people of all ages,” said Bill Kohler, director of Economic Development for Mainstreet since 2016. “We thought it was a great way to tie together magic, books, movies, food, tea and fun. It’s been a great success story all around.”

The weekend opens Friday with events in downtown stores and restaurants, including TranquilaTEA Tea Room, 1884 Market House and Rough Edges Brewing. The Waynesboro Theatre will host “Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince” at 7 p.m. on Friday.

Actor and comedian Jim Tavare, who played Tom the Innkeeper in the movie “Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban,” will be dropping by Rough Edges and the Waynesboro Theatre to say hello, sign autographs and help with trivia.

Saturday includes events involving stories, pets, music, wands and painting.

Borogon Alley, held in Main Street Park, opens from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and features more than 20 sellers of supplies and delicacies fit for all wizards and witches. Singer Grace Fala will be performing in Borogon Alley from 10 to 11:30 a.m.

Plans to host a Yule Ball were dashed because of slow advance ticket sales. “Hopefully, we can bring it back next year,” Kohler said. Businesses and restaurants will be hosting fun events and tie-ins throughout the weekend.

Additional Saturday events include:

The Hairy Pawter Pet Adoption Day Event from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. behind Main Street Park.

The Wand and Dragon Egg Workshop from 10 a.m. to noon and 1 to 3 p.m. at Music Makers, 46 W. Main St. It’s organized and run by the Arts Alliance of Greater Waynesboro and costs $3 to $5.

Wizards and Witches Storytime, 9 a.m., 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. at Alexander Hamilton Memorial Free Library.

Potion Paint Parties with Professor Charles will be held at 10:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. in the downstairs ballroom at the American Legion, 63 E. Main St.

Meet the Characters Book Giveaway from noon to 1 p.m. at the library is a popular event and features performers from Fantastical Vanity and the cast of “Puffs” from Chambersburg Community Theatre.

Magician Frank Culler gives a free performance at 2:30 p.m.

The Costume Parade and Contest led by Professor Dumbledore starts at 3 p.m. at Main Street Park and ends at the Waynesboro Theatre, 75 W. Main St., in time for a showing of “The Prisoner of Azkaban” at 3:30 p.m. Tavare will be visiting the grounds and doing an exclusive Q&A about the movie and the HP experience after the movie.

Keep looking up for tall friends from Big Whimsy, who will be strolling the grounds for a second year.

To reserve a seat at the tea room, call 717-765-8327. For tickets for the paint parties, visit eventbrite.com. To sign up for the library events, click on www.ahmfl.org and click on the programming tab.