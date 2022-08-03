Aggies wrap up first week of Fall camp

LAS CRUCES - After five days of practicing in the August heat, the New Mexico State football team will have its first day off on Wednesday.

The Aggies have not practiced in full pads, and as you expect after the first week, consistency was an issue. But toughness, both physically and mentally, has been a consistent talking point for head coach Jerry Kill.

"I think we have to adapt to being mentally tough," Kill said. "We have had a habit I guess in the fourth quarter or second half of not finishing. We have to break that habit so we have to be able to finish practice."

There was a clear increase in tempo and attention to detail in Friday's first practice compared to the spring practice sessions.

"We put our intensity up about three notches, compared to spring," said Kill after last week's first practice session. "They have to get used to it. They have to get used to me and the coaches because the spring and fall camp are totally different."

Experienced defense could be early season strength

New Mexico State has starting experience returning at all three levels of the defense, and it has shown in the first week as players seem to have taken to the 4-2-5 scheme of first-year coordinator Nate Dreiling.

"We had a pretty good first week, it was pretty physical with people flying around," Aggies senior outside linebacker Donavan King said. "Coach Dreiling has a beautiful scheme. It's completely new and different and it's been amazing to watch and see."

The entire front seven has starters returning and returning defensive backs Syrus Dumas and Dylan Early have been standouts in the secondary while Michigan transfer nickel back Andre Seldon and UNLV grad transfer strong safety Bryce Jackson have positioned themselves in the two deep.

But after the top 11, there is a significant drop off in terms of experience at the FBS level.

"It's still a work in progress, you have kids learning that hadn't been here so it's hard to evaluate anything on depth," Kill said. "Is there a capability to have some depth? Yes. But that goes with mental toughness and physical toughness."

If the early trend continues and the Aggies can find some depth up front and in the secondary, the defense could help the Aggies stay in games early on while the offense finds its footing.

"The defense is always going to usually be ahead of the offense, just because of schemes," Aggies outside linebacker Lazarus Williams said. "We are just flying around and the offense is still learning their plays and techniques."

Aggies could have solid run game

Quarterbacks Diego Pavia, Gavin Frakes and Weston Eget have all had their moments in fall camp, but Kill hasn't indicated if anyone has separated himself as the starter.

Offensive coordinator Tim Beck said Aggies coaches will start to identify the players they want on the field following next week's practice sessions at the earliest.

"After the first five to seven day, you do a re-evaluation of who you have and then start thinking about who our best football players are and how do we get our best players on the field, whether it's an extra running back, a extra tight end or an extra receiver," Beck said.

While there have been highlights in the passing game, such as true freshman receiver Jonathan Brady in the slot, the running game as a whole has been an offensive strength, to me at least.

Junior college transfer Jamoni Jones and TCU transfer Ahmonte Watkins have picked up where they left off from spring practice, and junior college addition Star Thomas seems like he will see some action in the backfield as well. Pavia and Frakes are both capable runners at the quarterback position, as well.

"We have some talent in the running back room," Beck said. "There is great competition there. There are so many variables, but we have made some improvements (in the running game)."

As to who will be blocking for Aggies runners, the top five offensive linemen are somewhat apparent, but depth up front will be an issue entering the season.

Redshirt senior Gabriel Preciado (left tackle), redshirt sophomore Carson Pharris (left guard), junior college transfer Canaan Yarro (center), redshirt junior Isaiah Mursalat (right guard) and grad senior Doro Omerhi (right tackle) make up an offensive line that will be serviceable to start the season.

"The depth is never going to be as good as we want it to be and it's not as good as we want it right now, but they are getting the heck coached out of them," Beck said. "We are going against a lot of ones versus ones and a lot of times our twos will go against their ones. We are getting guys in a position to get them ready and try to get some depth."

School announces game times for five of six home games

The Aggies season opener on Aug. 27 against Nevada has not been announced, but their other five home games were announced.

NM State will host four consecutive home games. Kicking off the month long stretch in Las Cruces, the Aggies will host Hawaii at 6 p.m. on September 24. On October 1, Florida International will travel to New Mexico to take on the Aggies with a kickoff time of 6 p.m. After a bye week, the Aggies will host New Mexico on October 15. The Battle of I-25 will kick off at 6 p.m. as the two schools meet for the 112th time. The homestand will conclude on October 22 when San Jose State travels to Aggie Memorial Stadium for an afternoon contest at 4 p.m. The Aggies final home game on November 12 against Lamar will kick off at 2 p.m.