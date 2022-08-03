The City of Storm Lake is working with the Iowa Department of Natural Resources to determine viable options for addressing the fish kill issue on Storm Lake. According to a news release, the City is working diligently to find an option that is viable and can be implemented to resolve the issue in the best manner possible. The City says landfilling the dead fish may be the most likely option. Solutions for getting the dead fish to the landfill are being considered. The City of Storm Lake is in discussion with the Buena Vista Solid Waste and Recycle Center regarding how this option may be implemented.

