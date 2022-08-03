New team takes command with Fish Fire 10% contained; area closure in effect in Black Hills in Wyoming

Read on county17.com
county17.com
Evacuations lifted with no growth on the Fish Fire in Wyoming; containment increases to 44%
GILLETTE, Wyo. — The Fish Fire burning about seven miles south of Sundance saw minimal activity on Thursday and experienced no growth, a Friday morning update from the Fish Fire Information team said. Crook County lifted all evacuations for residents of the area at 8 a.m. Friday. “As residents...
Angler from Fruitland lands the largest catfish in Idaho history
It has been a record summer for catfish fishing in idaho as the record for the largest catfish has been broken twice.
yourbigsky.com
6 Montana campgrounds to visit year-round
The summer camping season is nearly over, but that doesn’t mean camping has to stop! Montana has several campgrounds that can be used year-round, according to Onlyinyourstate. Here is a list of campgrounds to try during any time of the year. Rocky Mountain Hi Campground. Located in Kalispell. Great...
yourbigsky.com
Montana fatality crashes sharp increase in July
After Montana’s crash fatality numbers dropped significantly in the first part of 2022, they increased drastically in the month of July. “Vehicle drivers need to wear their seatbelts and motorcycle drivers need to take wearing a helmet seriously,” MHP Sgt. Jay Nelson said. 35 people died on Montana’s...
Groups sue Forest Service, Fish and Wildlife for abandoning many animal protection in Helena forest
Four Montana groups are suing the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and the U.S. Forest Service for a decision that they say abandons 10 wildlife standards those agencies have used for the past 30 years to protect grizzly bear, lynx, elk, moose and more animals in the region. In a lawsuit filed in federal court […] The post Groups sue Forest Service, Fish and Wildlife for abandoning many animal protection in Helena forest appeared first on Daily Montanan.
Colorado Teens Catch the Moment a Mountain Lion Takes Down Elk: VIDEO
On Wednesday, February 9th, a few high school students encountered a mountain lion attacking an elk in Routt County, Colorado. One of the teens caught the incident on video. “Check out this video sent in by RMEF follower Hoyt Raffay outside of Oak Creek, Colorado,” the Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation wrote in a video caption posted Thursday, Feb. 10, on Facebook.
KTVB
Idaho's largest wildfire of 2022 grows to 106 square miles
The Moose Fire has burned an estimated 68,166 acres -- or about 106 square miles -- since July 17. The fire was 14% contained as of the morning of Saturday, Aug. 6.
Flooding severely changed Southern Montana rivers
Aside from the new channels in the river, there's also a long list of debris to keep an eye out for. And it's not just downed trees and boulders.
Colorado's entire I-25 corridor placed under a Flood Watch Sunday
Thunderstorms formed along Colorado's Front Range on Saturday afternoon and some were relatively strong with heavy rain, small hail and a lot of cloud-to-ground lightning. The rain fell hard enough to cause standing water on some streets in east Denver and a potential microburst knocked trees down between Commerce City and Brighton.Storms will linger on the eastern plains into the evening hours before coming to an end. Partly to mostly cloudy skies are expected overnight. But the weather scenario will be a little bit different on Sunday and it has created enough concern that the National Weather Service has placed...
Douglas Budget
Counties with the most born-and-bred residents in Wyoming
Compiled a list of counties with the most born and bred residents in Wyoming using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
One Of The Deadliest Roads In The Country Is In Maine
According to a recent report by esurance, one of the most dangerous roads in the country is in Maine. Nearly ten people a year lose their lives on US Rt 1. The fact that US Route 1, which starts at Maine's border with New Hampshire and ends in Fort Kent, is the longest road in Maine is a contributing factor. Additionally, the scenic highway is not just traveled by locals driving to work, school, shopping, and just going about their lives. The road is also heavily traveled by visitors to our state. And, in most cases, these visitors are not as familiar with the road as the locals are.
eastidahonews.com
Montana wildfire destroys 4 houses, threatens lakeside homes
ELMO, Montana (AP) — A fire in northwestern Montana that has destroyed at least four homes and forced the evacuation of about 150 residences west of Flathead Lake continued to be pushed north by winds on Wednesday, fire officials said. Crews had to be pulled off the lines on...
county17.com
Campbell County recent applications for marriage through July 30
GILLETTE, Wyo. — Congratulations to all of the happy couples applying for marriage licenses in Campbell County. Here is a list of those that applied for a marriage license July 24 to July 30. All filings are reported to County 17 by the County Clerks Office. The log is...
UPDATE: 5 Wildfires Active in Western Montana
The Elmo Fire grew by another 2,100 acres yesterday and is listed this morning at 18,427 acres. The southern flank of the fire has been contained, as firefighters kept it from crossing Highway 28 over the weekend. Work continues to build fireline on the east and west flanks. Water drops are being used to protect hay meadows along the fire's edge. Officials say with hot, dry, windy weather in the forecast, they expect the fire to aggressively attack their firelines, especially to the north and east.
sunflowerstateradio.com
Health Alert Issued for Three Nebraska Lakes
Lincoln – The state has issued a health alert for Harmful Algal Blooms (HAB), also known as toxic blue-green algae, at Iron Horse Trail Lake (Wildlife Management Area) in Pawnee County. Maskenthine Reservoir in Stanton County and Willow Creek Reservoir in Pierce County are still on health alert. Samples...
Large Adult Grizzly Bear Euthanized in Northern Idaho After Repeated Attacks on Livestock
BOUNDARY COUNTY - On Thursday, August 4, 2022, Idaho Fish and Game staff in cooperation with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service euthanized a large adult male grizzly bear in Boundary County, near the town of Porthill, ID. The decision to euthanize the bear came after a series of livestock losses in the area due to grizzly bears this spring and summer.
wyomingnewsnow.tv
Wyoming citizens may need to be on the lookout for motorcycles in coming weeks
CASPER, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - Wyoming citizens may have noticed a surge of motorcyclists on interstates and in towns recently. This is due to the motorcycle rally being held in Sturgis, South Dakota that begins August 5. This rally is huge, not only for Sturgis, but for surrounding states like Wyoming as well. The rally brings riders from all across the country through Wyoming on their way to South Dakota and this can have a significant impact on the economy.
county17.com
Campbell County divorces through August 6
GILLETTE, Wyo. — Here is a list of divorces that were granted August 16 through August 6. All filings are reported to County 17 by the Campbell County District Court. The log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the divorces in Campbell County. Marc...
wrrnetwork.com
Monsoonal Moisture to arrive in Central Wyoming Today
The National Weather Service in Riverton reports that monsoonal moisture is on its way and should arrive in Central Wyoming by Friday afternoon. See the graphic below for more information.
KULR8
FWP bear specialists trying to capture bear near Columbia Falls
COLUMBIA FALLS, Mont. - Bear specialists with Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks (FWP) are trying to capture a bear that is getting into unsecured residential garbage along the east side of Columbia Falls. The bear is an adult female grizzly that has been frequenting residential areas. FWP says trapping is...
