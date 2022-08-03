ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sundance, WY

New team takes command with Fish Fire 10% contained; area closure in effect in Black Hills in Wyoming

By County 17
county17.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on county17.com

Comments / 0

Related
yourbigsky.com

6 Montana campgrounds to visit year-round

The summer camping season is nearly over, but that doesn’t mean camping has to stop! Montana has several campgrounds that can be used year-round, according to Onlyinyourstate. Here is a list of campgrounds to try during any time of the year. Rocky Mountain Hi Campground. Located in Kalispell. Great...
yourbigsky.com

Montana fatality crashes sharp increase in July

After Montana’s crash fatality numbers dropped significantly in the first part of 2022, they increased drastically in the month of July. “Vehicle drivers need to wear their seatbelts and motorcycle drivers need to take wearing a helmet seriously,” MHP Sgt. Jay Nelson said. 35 people died on Montana’s...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Sundance, WY
City
Natrona, WY
Local
Wyoming Crime & Safety
City
Gillette, WY
State
Wyoming State
City
Iron Mountain, WY
Sundance, WY
Crime & Safety
Daily Montanan

Groups sue Forest Service, Fish and Wildlife for abandoning many animal protection in Helena forest

Four Montana groups are suing the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and the U.S. Forest Service for a decision that they say abandons 10 wildlife standards those agencies have used for the past 30 years to protect grizzly bear, lynx, elk, moose and more animals in the region. In a lawsuit filed in federal court […] The post Groups sue Forest Service, Fish and Wildlife for abandoning many animal protection in Helena forest appeared first on Daily Montanan.
HELENA, MT
Outsider.com

Colorado Teens Catch the Moment a Mountain Lion Takes Down Elk: VIDEO

On Wednesday, February 9th, a few high school students encountered a mountain lion attacking an elk in Routt County, Colorado. One of the teens caught the incident on video. “Check out this video sent in by RMEF follower Hoyt Raffay outside of Oak Creek, Colorado,” the Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation wrote in a video caption posted Thursday, Feb. 10, on Facebook.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Black Hills#Fish Fire#Wyoming State Forestry#The U S Forest Service#Smoke
CBS Denver

Colorado's entire I-25 corridor placed under a Flood Watch Sunday

Thunderstorms formed along Colorado's Front Range on Saturday afternoon and some were relatively strong with heavy rain, small hail and a lot of cloud-to-ground lightning. The rain fell hard enough to cause standing water on some streets in east Denver and a potential microburst knocked trees down between Commerce City and Brighton.Storms will linger on the eastern plains into the evening hours before coming to an end. Partly to mostly cloudy skies are expected overnight. But the weather scenario will be a little bit different on Sunday and it has created enough concern that the National Weather Service has placed...
Q106.5

One Of The Deadliest Roads In The Country Is In Maine

According to a recent report by esurance, one of the most dangerous roads in the country is in Maine. Nearly ten people a year lose their lives on US Rt 1. The fact that US Route 1, which starts at Maine's border with New Hampshire and ends in Fort Kent, is the longest road in Maine is a contributing factor. Additionally, the scenic highway is not just traveled by locals driving to work, school, shopping, and just going about their lives. The road is also heavily traveled by visitors to our state. And, in most cases, these visitors are not as familiar with the road as the locals are.
MAINE STATE
eastidahonews.com

Montana wildfire destroys 4 houses, threatens lakeside homes

ELMO, Montana (AP) — A fire in northwestern Montana that has destroyed at least four homes and forced the evacuation of about 150 residences west of Flathead Lake continued to be pushed north by winds on Wednesday, fire officials said. Crews had to be pulled off the lines on...
ELMO, MT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
K96 FM

UPDATE: 5 Wildfires Active in Western Montana

The Elmo Fire grew by another 2,100 acres yesterday and is listed this morning at 18,427 acres. The southern flank of the fire has been contained, as firefighters kept it from crossing Highway 28 over the weekend. Work continues to build fireline on the east and west flanks. Water drops are being used to protect hay meadows along the fire's edge. Officials say with hot, dry, windy weather in the forecast, they expect the fire to aggressively attack their firelines, especially to the north and east.
MONTANA STATE
sunflowerstateradio.com

Health Alert Issued for Three Nebraska Lakes

Lincoln – The state has issued a health alert for Harmful Algal Blooms (HAB), also known as toxic blue-green algae, at Iron Horse Trail Lake (Wildlife Management Area) in Pawnee County. Maskenthine Reservoir in Stanton County and Willow Creek Reservoir in Pierce County are still on health alert. Samples...
NEBRASKA STATE
wyomingnewsnow.tv

Wyoming citizens may need to be on the lookout for motorcycles in coming weeks

CASPER, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - Wyoming citizens may have noticed a surge of motorcyclists on interstates and in towns recently. This is due to the motorcycle rally being held in Sturgis, South Dakota that begins August 5. This rally is huge, not only for Sturgis, but for surrounding states like Wyoming as well. The rally brings riders from all across the country through Wyoming on their way to South Dakota and this can have a significant impact on the economy.
CASPER, WY
county17.com

Campbell County divorces through August 6

GILLETTE, Wyo. — Here is a list of divorces that were granted August 16 through August 6. All filings are reported to County 17 by the Campbell County District Court. The log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the divorces in Campbell County. Marc...
CAMPBELL COUNTY, WY
wrrnetwork.com

Monsoonal Moisture to arrive in Central Wyoming Today

The National Weather Service in Riverton reports that monsoonal moisture is on its way and should arrive in Central Wyoming by Friday afternoon. See the graphic below for more information.
KULR8

FWP bear specialists trying to capture bear near Columbia Falls

COLUMBIA FALLS, Mont. - Bear specialists with Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks (FWP) are trying to capture a bear that is getting into unsecured residential garbage along the east side of Columbia Falls. The bear is an adult female grizzly that has been frequenting residential areas. FWP says trapping is...
COLUMBIA FALLS, MT

Comments / 0

Community Policy