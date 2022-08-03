CoD: Warzone August 3 Patch Notes Detail Gun Nerfs And Bug Fixes

Read on www.gamespot.com
Related
Gamespot
The Best FPS Games On Xbox Game Pass
First-person shooter fans have plenty to pick from on Xbox Series X and Xbox One, especially if you subscribe to Xbox Game Pass. A Game Pass Ultimate subscription unlocks some of the best modern first-person shooters in recent years, including multiple games from the Doom, Wolfenstein, and Battlefield franchises. Since the sheer number of options can be overwhelming on Game Pass, we decided to round up the best FPS games on Game Pass.
Gamespot
Apex Legends Mobile's Rhapsody Is Designed With Potential Metas In Mind, Including The Scan Meta
Apex Legends Mobile Season 2 has been going well, in large part due to the battle royale game's latest playable legend, Rhapsody. Like Fade, Rhapsody is described as a "mobile-first" legend, which means she's exclusive to the mobile spin-off of Apex Legends--at least for now. As a full-time DJ and part-time hacker, Rhapsody is an incredibly fun support legend, possessing powerful sound-based abilities that disrupt opponents and enhance her allies.
Gamespot
Halo Infinite Update Will Add Doubles Playlists, More Helmet Customization Options
The next "drop pod" update for Halo Infinite arrives August 9, and it will include a number of features fans have long asked for. As detailed in a new 343 Industries blog post, the upcoming drop pod (which is 343's term for smaller, quality-of-life focused updates) will allow for unlocked visors to be used interchangeably between all of the game's armor cores. That will apply to all visors to be added to the game in the future as well.
Gamespot
Firearms Expert Reacts To MORE Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare Remastered Guns
In the latest video in the Firearm Expert Reacts series, Jonathan Ferguson--a weapons expert and Keeper of Firearms & Artillery at the Royal Armouries--breaks down more of the guns of Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare Remastered and compares them to their real-life counterparts. Firearms Expert Reacts playlist - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=y4T78VQoWUs&list=PLpg6WLs8kxGMgYb13XjPgOKbm5O-CDq7R. If...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Gamespot
Trials Of Osiris Rewards This Week In Destiny 2 (August 5-9)
The Trials of Osiris kicks off for another weekend in Destiny 2, providing another chance to earn new armor, new cosmetics, and new Adept weapons. We're nearing the end of Season of the Haunted, so now's the time to make sure you max out your Trials reputation and earn those last few Flawless runs.
Gamespot
Share Xbox Game Pass, Save Money | GameSpot News
Microsoft has begun testing an Xbox Game Pass family plan in two countries, which will allow users to share their subscription with other people. Available in Colombia and Ireland, subscribers can add up to four people in their country to their membership. Current pricing for Game Pass comes in at $10 for either the PC or console version, while the $15 Xbox Game Pass Ultimate tier adds a number of other expansive options for play. This isn’t confirmed but lets say the family plan is $25 a month and you get 3 friends and your lame little brother to join you, that's $5 a person.
Gamespot
Hitman Sniper: The Shadows | Shape The World Trailer
Our biggest update yet! We’re super excited to share it with our players. You asked, we listened. Leaderboards, Player Profiles and more!
Gamespot
Guilty Gear Strive Season 2 Adds Four New Characters, Beginning August 8 With Bridget
Arc System Works has announced Guilty Gear Strive Season 2 at Evo 2022, with the first character of the four Season 2 additions was also announced: Bridget, who hasn't been playable in a Guilty Gear game since 2008's Guilty Gear XX Accent Core Plus. Bridget marks the sixth addition to...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Gamespot
Street Fighter 6 Adds Returning Fighter Juri And Newcomer Kimberly
After the Street Fighter V tournament concluded at Evo 2022, a new trailer for the next game in the franchise--Street Fighter 6--revealed two more characters joining the fight. The newest addition is Kimberly, a female student of the Bushinryu style made famous by Guy in Final Fight. She was originally...
Gamespot
Every Free Game Available For Xbox, PlayStation, PC, And Switch
While gaming can get quite pricey, these days there's almost always something great that you can add to your library without spending a dime. Entirely free games pop up every single week thanks to the Epic Games Store, and with the help of bargain friendly subscription services, there are literally hundreds of games out there that come as perks with services on Xbox, PlayStation, Switch, and PC. We've rounded up all of the free games (or free with subscriptions) that you can play now. We'll continue to keep this list updated weekly.
Gamespot
Apex Legends Mobile Squad Up Event Guide
Apex Legends Mobile's newest in-game event, Squad Up, went live last night, and will only be available for the weekend. The event encourages players to squad up with their friends and complete challenges as a team in return for free loot. Squad Up consists of a series of challenges that can only be completed with a pre-made squad.
Gamespot
Hot Drop: Apex Legends' Battle Passes Have Fun Narrative Implications
Hot Drop is GameSpot's weekly Apex Legends column, in which Jordan Ramée takes a closer look at Respawn's battle royale to provide additional insight into the game's evolution, as well as dive deeper into its episodic storytelling and characters. Most aspects of Apex Legends contribute to the game's story--character...
Gamespot
Steam Beta Adds Full Switch Joy-Con Support
Valve is continuously making improvements and expanding ways in which players can play games on Steam, and with the latest update, it's now possible to use Nintendo Switch Joy-Con controllers on the beta client. Sharing the news on August 4 in a new community post, Valve announced that the Steam...
Gamespot
Where Is Xur Today? (August 5-9) - Destiny 2 Xur Location And Exotic Items Guide
Xur's back in the Solar System in Destiny 2, offering a slate of new Exotics and Legendary weapons and armor for your perusal. We're nearing the end of both the Solstice event and Season of the Haunted in Destiny 2, which means it's time to gear up for a new season and a new raid. If you missed past Vorpal Weapon Dead Man's Tales, Xur gives you another chance this week, and he's also sporting a few weird rolls on Exotic and Legendary armor. Here's where you can find Xur and what Exotics he's selling this weekend.
Gamespot
Listen To Guile's Theme From Street Fighter 6, Sharpened Sonic
Capcom has released Guile's theme for Street Fighter 6, a brand-new track called Sharpened Sonic. Though it won't replace his world-famous theme from Street Fighter II, Guile's new music is no slouch in the audio department and is a proper banger that draws in elements from his previous themes. You can listen to it below.
Gamespot
NEW FATAL FURY (GAROU) Official Teaser Trailer
NEW FATAL FURY (GAROU) Official Teaser Trailer. After more than 20 years, FATAL FURY (GAROU) is coming back! Finally, the long awaited sequel has been green-lit!
Gamespot
Game Based On The Bird That Drinks Tears Novel Coming From PUBG Battlegrounds Developer
Krafton Inc announced that it's working on an untitled project based on The Bird That Drinks Tears, a popular Korean fantasy novel. An official website for the untitled project has been launched to recruit talent to work on the upcoming game. The website launched with concept art and details on...
Gamespot
Arcade1Up Deals: Countercades For Just $130, Gaming Tables For $300 Off, And More
A bunch of Arcade1Up products are discounted today, including four countercades that are up to $100 off--which puts them at only $130 each. These smaller tabletop machines typically clock in well under 20lbs and are small enough to sit on your kitchen counter or living room table. All of the Arcade1Up deals are listed below, followed by a closer look at the four countercades on sale for $130, which include Pong, Marvel, Mortal Kombat, and Pac-Man.
Comments / 0