Wyoming Game and Fish report details how $10.5M in habitat projects benefit 800+ wildlife species

Wyoming continues to improve business friendliness, group says
Wyoming recently ranked 32nd in CNBC’s annual list of top states for businesses. According to Wyoming Business Council CEO Josh Dorrell, the state is already addressing weaknesses identified in the annual ranking, which uses more than 85 different metrics in 10 key categories of competitiveness. “As the CNBC rankings...
Evacuations lifted with no growth on the Fish Fire in Wyoming; containment increases to 44%
GILLETTE, Wyo. — The Fish Fire burning about seven miles south of Sundance saw minimal activity on Thursday and experienced no growth, a Friday morning update from the Fish Fire Information team said. Crook County lifted all evacuations for residents of the area at 8 a.m. Friday. “As residents...
Sugarloaf Fire containment increases to 31% in Wyoming; monsoonal moisture expected Friday, Saturday
GILLETTE, Wyo. — Containment of the Sugarloaf Fire burning near Laramie Peak has increased to 31%, fire managers said in an update posted to InciWeb on Friday. The fire is listed at 839 acres with 277 personnel assigned to help fight it. The fire area is likely to receive some rain on Friday and Saturday.
Wyoming state corrections officer involved in off-duty shooting
CASPER, Wyo — A Wyoming state prison staff member is hospitalized after an off-duty shooting in Scottsbluff, Nebraska on Thursday, according to a Wyoming Department of Corrections release. Officer Martin Maldonado Jr. was injured in the shooting. He is a corrections officer at the Wyoming Medium Correctional Institution in...
