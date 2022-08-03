'Married at First Sight': Miguel and Alexis Share How Past Relationships Inspired Them to Sign Up (Exclusive)

Read on popculture.com
Related
‘Married at First Sight’: Stacia Says She Doesn’t Want Her Marriage to Nate ‘Disrespected’ In Teaser for Next Episode
Nate's friendship with Megan could be an issue in his marriage to Stacia, a teaser for the next episode of 'Married at First Sight' hints.
‘Married at First Sight’ Couples Who Are Still Together Today
When it comes to reality TV couples, it’s not easy to make a relationship last – but many from Married at First Sight have proven that they could do just that! The Lifetime series follows multiple couples who are paired up by relationship experts and agree to tie the knot upon their first meeting. The […]
Popculture
'Married At First Sight' Couple Expecting First Baby: 'We Can't Wait to Meet You'
There aren't many couples who make it past Decision Day on Married at First Sight, but the ones that do prove that true and trusting love does exist. A few have started businesses, advise other couples, and start families. The latest to announce they are expecting is Vincent Morales and Briana Myles, who married during the Atlanta season. "The Sweetest Love. We can't wait to meet you little one!" Myles captioned an Instagram photo of her gazing into Morales' eyes as he craddles her belly. The expecting parents didn't reveal their baby's gender in the post, but Morales appears to be a few months along. They elaborated on their pregnancy journey in an exclusive interview with PEOPLE Magazine.
Vanna White’s Partner John Donaldson: Everything to Know About Their 10 Year Relationship, Plus Her 1st Marriage
Vanna White has been a TV staple for 40 years! As the hostess of Wheel of Fortune, she’s been a beloved personality, long associated with her role of revealing letters on the puzzles for years. While her time on the major game show is her most well-known accomplishment, Vanna, 65, has also had a few public relationships during her time on the show. For the past decade, she’s been in a committed relationship with John Donaldson, who clearly makes her very happy! Keep reading to find out more about John and Vanna’s relationship as well as her past loves!
IN THIS ARTICLE
Some Good News On The Duggar Front, As Jill Introduces Fans To Her Adorable New Baby In First Photo
The Duggar clan has been in the news quite a lot in recent months, namely due to Josh Duggar’s trial leading to frequent new reports about the imprisoned former reality TV star. However, Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar’s family includes 19 children and counts a long list of grandchildren to boot. That list got a little longer recently, and this week Jill and her husband Derick Dillard shared the adorable first photo of their newborn.
Mother feels pop as ‘parasite’ crawls out of eyelid ‘like scene from horror film’
A woman was left with "the worst pain she had ever felt" from a "parasite" that burrowed into her eyelid.Louise Edwards woke up on 22 July with what she described as a spot above the skin on her right eye.Ms Edwards , of Allerton, Liverpool, thought she had been bitten by a bug but sought medical treatment after the wound got bigger.The 34-year-old mother went to St Paul's Eye Hospital in Royal Liverpool Hospital the following day and was sent home with antibiotics.Acting on the advice of a neighbour, Ms Edwards said she then used boiling water to...
RHOBH star Erika Jayne sparks concern as she’s spotted with bruises after being served $50M lawsuit for fraud scandal
REAL Housewives of Beverly Hills fans are worried about Erika Jayne after seeing the Bravo star covered in bruises amid a $50M lawsuit. The star appears to have taken an intense hobby amid the stress from her legal woes. The reality star was spotted out and about in Los Angeles,...
What happened to Kyle Chrisley?
SEASON after season, the cameras capture several happenings with Todd Chrisley and his famous family for episodes of their eponymous reality television show. Chrisley Knows Best features Todd, his wife Julie, and their brood of children together, which is why TV fans are curious to know why his oldest son Kyle is not on the show.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Steve Burton Files For Divorce From Pregnant Wife Sheree After 23 Years Of Marriage
General Hospital star Steve Burton and Sheree Burton will now divorce, following a monthslong separation. According to TMZ, Steve, 52, officially filed papers to end the union of 23 years, citing “irreconcilable differences” and listing March 1 as their official date of separation. The couple have had a tumultuous year. Fitness professional Sheree, 45, announced that she was pregnant with her fourth child — which Steve says isn’t his — in May, touching off their separation. And back in November, Steve was fired from the iconic ABC soap opera after failing to comply with vaccine mandates.
TODAY.com
Ahoy-da! Hoda Kotb shares new pic of Haley and Hope from family boating adventure
Hoda Kotb just shared a new photo of her daughters and, frankly, it’s a-boat time!. Over the weekend, the TODAY co-anchor set sail with friends and family, including her adorable girls, Haley, 5, and Hope, 3. The photo Hoda posted to Instagram shows the sisters wearing tiny white captain's...
'Sister Wives': Here's the Scoop on Robyn and Kody Brown's Relationship Status
Fans of the hit TLC series Sister Wives are well aware that the show's relationship dynamics can get pretty ... interesting at points. Focusing on the lives of Kody Brown and his "sister wives," the show takes a deep dive into polygamy and and implications within the Mormon community and beyond.
Are Jonathan Scott and Zooey Deschanel Still Together? Inside Their Relationship
Property Brothers star Jonathan Scott opened his heart and found love with Zooey Deschanel! The pair first met in 2019 and started dating shortly after. Keep scrolling to find out more about their relationship and whether they are still together. How Did Jonathan Scott and Zooey Deschanel Meet?. In August...
The Hollywood Gossip
Mohamed Abdelhamed Alleged Texts Reveal Plot to Leave Yvette Arellano After Securing Green Card
90 Day Fiance viewers are all too aware that Yvette Arellano married Mohamed Abdelhamed months ago. After all of his controlling demands, his dishonesty, and his green card outburst, many wish that she had not. Yve may wish that she had not, also. Alleged text messages between Mohamed and an...
90 Day Fiance’s Angela Deem Shows Off New Monroe Piercing After Flight Attendant Fight
New bling! 90 Day Fiancé star Angela Deem is rocking some new jewelry as she just revealed a new face piercing. “I did it,” Angela, 55, shared via Instagram on Thursday, July 21, adding the hashtag, “#Queenslovealljewelry.”. In the video, originally shared to TikTok, the reality star...
Savannah Chrisley Posts About Being An Independent Woman As Parents Todd & Julie Await Sentencing
Savannah Chrisley is quickly learning that sometimes, all you have is yourself. As her parents, Julie and Todd Chrisley, face up to 30 years in prison after being found guilty of tax fraud, bank fraud and more, the 24-year-old is reminding herself she has what it takes to make it on her own.
Who Is Pedro Jimeno Dating? 'The Family Chantel' Star Is Rumored to Be With This Person
TLC’s The Family Chantel Season 4 is currently in full swing and talks about Pedro Jimeno and Chantel Everett’s divorce is a hot topic on social media. It;s no secret that the pair have gone through their struggles as a couple, but most fans believed that they’d be able to go the distance. However, it appears that another marriage has bitten the dust, thanks to the former 90 Day Fiancée pair.
Joe Gorga appears to shade sister Teresa Giudice on the eve of her wedding
Joe Gorga will be skipping sister Teresa Giudice’s wedding, and appears to have taken to social media to vent his frustration over their family woes. “BLOOD DOESN’T MAKE YOU FAMILY” the reality star, 42, wrote over a snap of himself with family and friends, including wife and “Real Housewives of New Jersey” star Melissa Gorga, who will also be skipping her co-star’s nuptials. Melissa also posted about loved ones following news of the couple ditching the ceremony, sharing video with her brood along with caption, “God blessed me with an amazing family.” While Joe’s statement could’ve been his way of saying...
Gia Giudice Wows In A Blush Dress At Mom Teresa’s Wedding To Luis Ruelas: Pics
Gia Giudice, 21, got a lot of attention at her mom Teresa Giudice‘s wedding on August 6! The daughter of the 50-year-old reality star attended the event as a bridesmaid in a blush dress that looked gorgeous on her. Only a glimpse could be seen of the halter style, plunging dress, as she watched her mom say her vows to new stepdad Luis “Louie” Ruelas — but she looked absolutely stunning.
Popculture
Popular Host and Comedian Reveals Cancer Diagnosis
Comedian Rhod Gilbert has been diagnosed with cancer. The 53-year-old Welsh television and radio presenter revealed his diagnosis in a Facebook post on Tuesday, revealing that he is getting treatment at Velindre Cancer Centre, a cancer center located in Wales. Gilbert did not disclose what type of cancer he has been diagnosed with.
Big Brother's Janelle Pierzina, Pooch And More Alums React To Daniel's Shocking Scene With Nicole And Taylor
Janelle Pierzina, Pooch, and other former Houseguests had thoughts after Big Brother's latest shocking scene.
Comments / 2