Michael A. Fleming, 74, Vietnam Veteran, Natick Elk
ASHLAND – Michael A. Fleming, 74, Ashland, formerly of Natick, passed away after a long illness on August 4, 2022. Beloved husband of Maureen (Perry) Fleming of Ashland. Devoted father of Keith Fleming of Hudson and Scott Fleming and his wife Paula (Charest) of Natick. Dear son of Kathryn (Andrews) of Natick and the late William Fleming. Brother of Judi Fleming and her husband Leo Tetrault of Hadley, John Fleming and his wife Lois (Dwelley) of Ashland, Bill Fleming of Framingham, and Scott Fleming and his wife Nanette (Shepard) of New Canaan, CT. Loving grandfather of Ryan and Kathryn Fleming. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews.
James E. Hanscom, 86, National Guardsman, Retired Framingham DPW Director
FRAMINGHAM – James E. Hanscom, 86, a longtime resident of Framingham, passed away peacefully on Thursday, August 4, 2022. Jim joined the National Guard during high school and missed his graduation ceremony when the guard was deployed to Worcester to clean up after the tornado of 1952. He was...
3 Framingham Residents Graduate from William James College
NEWTON – William James College, a leading school of psychology in Newton congratulates the graduates of the class of 2022. At a time when behavioral health professionals are needed more than ever, these 193 graduates completed training to become culturally-responsive professionals in psychology, counseling, human services, and leadership. Louise...
Harvey L. Daigle, 94
NATICK – Harvey L. Daigle, age 94, died peacefully on Saturday evening July 30, 2022 at Milford Hospital. He was the devoted husband of the late Gertrude B. (Marsan) Daigle for 65 years. Born, raised and educated in Lawrence, MA, he was the son of the late Alphonse and...
Hopkinton Fire Promotes Krauss to Training Lieutenant
HOPKINTON — Hopkinton Fire Chief William Miller is pleased to announce the promotion of the department’s new training lieutenant. Lt. John Krauss was appointed to the position effective Aug. 2. In his new role, he will be in charge of all training for the Hopkinton Fire Department, which includes program development of both fire and EMS-based training, group delivery and orientation for all new hire employees.
Derrick Henry, 59
FRAMINGHAM – Derrick Henry, 59, sadly passed away on July 29, 2022. Derrick was born on September 14, 1962, to Melvyn and Maria Henry in Brooklyn, NY. He moved to Framingham, as a young adult and resided there until his untimely passing. He was a talented individual and could...
Framingham Police Arrest Ashland Man, 21
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police arrested an Ashland man on Thursday night, after a motor vehicle stop. Police pulled over the vehicle on Second Street in Framingham at 6:09 p.m. on August 4. Arrested was Nikeyel Lugo, 21, of 8 Cirrus Drive of Ashland. He was charged with operating a...
Framingham Wins Senior Babe Ruth World Series
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham won the Central Massachusetts Senior Babe Ruth World Series with a 9-6 win over Marlborough at Bowditch Field last night, August 4. Framingham finished the regular season in second place with an 8-3-1 record. After a first round bye in the playoffs, Framingham defeated Milford 6-2...
Margaret M. (Cummings) Garcia, 81
FRAMINGHAM – Margaret M. (Cummings) Garcia, 81, a lifelong resident of Framingham died Monday, August 1, 2022 with her family by her side following a brave and lengthy battle with cancer. Born in Framingham, she was the daughter of the late Richard F. & Eileen (Byrnes) Cummings. Margaret attended...
GoFundMe Established For Steck Family of Framingham
FRAMINGHAM – A GoFundme has been established to help the Steck family of Framingham. The GoFundMe was set up by Carrie White to help her “brother Aaron Steck, his wife Melanie, and his family. If you know Aaron, you know he is one of a kind with a heart of gold. He is a great husband, father, uncle, friend, neighbor, and coach.”
Conroy Graduates Summa Cum Laude
MEDFOR – Approximately 3,275 students across all schools graduated from Tufts University on May 22 during a university-wide commencement ceremony that featured the awarding of honorary degrees to a number of academic, business and civic leaders making a positive impact on the world. The graduates from the School of...
Bailey Graduates From Tufts University
MEDFOR – Approximately 3,275 students across all schools graduated from Tufts University on May 22 during a university-wide commencement ceremony that featured the awarding of honorary degrees to a number of academic, business and civic leaders making a positive impact on the world. The graduates from the School of...
Rodney A. Frazer, 83, U.S. Army Veteran, Retired Natick Police Officer
NATICK – Rodney A. Frazer, of Natick, passed away peacefully in his sleep on Monday, August 1, 2022. He was 83. Beloved husband of the late Marcia A. (Kelleher) Frazer. Loving father of David Frazer & his wife Carolyn of Bellingham, Daniel Frazer of Natick, Lynne-Marie Maylott & her husband Ric of Cape Coral FL, Rodney Frazer & his wife Katherine of Windsor CT, Deborah Ann Donovan & her husband Daniel of Franklin, Laurie-Ann Walker & her husband Paul of Medway, and Bruce Baker & his wife Kelly of Worcester. Dear brother of Janet Pratt of Natick, and the late Joyce Stanley, Nancy Webster, and Richard Frazer. He was a loving grandfather of twelve, and great-grandfather of seven. He is also survived by many nieces, nephews and friends.
Petrini Wins Case Against City of Worcester & Mass DCR; Town of Holden Awarded $14.6 Million Plus Interest
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham attorney Chris Petrini won his case against the City of Worcester on behalf of the Town of Holden this week. On August 4, 2022, after more than nine years of litigation and an eight-day jury trial, a Worcester Superior Court jury issued a verdict awarding the Town of Holden $14.6 million against the City of Worcester for excessive wastewater transport charges imposed on Holden.
4 Natick Students on Champlain College’s Dean’s List
BURLINGTON, VERMONT – Four Natick students have been named to the Champlain College an Honors List for the spring 2022 semester. The honors include:. Dean’s List – achieving a grade point average of 3.5 or higher for the spring semester. President’s List – achieving a grade point...
BREAKING: Framingham Concert Cancelled Tonight
FRAMINGHAM – The Friday night concert on the Framingham Centre Common is cancelled for tonight, August 5. The scheduled band will now perform on Friday, August 19 from 6 to 8 p.m. Dan Fontaine & Memphis Sun Mafia, an Elvis Tribute, band was the scheduled band for tonight. The...
Framingham Community Corner Coming To Anna Murphy Park
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Parks & Recreation will hold its third community corner Friday, August 5 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Anna Murphy Park ob Cove Avenue. This is a new free, outdoor program this summer for residents. The Community Corner, offers field games, books, reading corner, arts...
Pulled Over For Speeding, Police Arrest Framingham Man, 26
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police arrested a Framingham man, 26, after he was pulled over for driving 50 miles per hour in a 30 miles per hour zone on Winter Street in Framingham Thursday morning. Police arrested Andres G. Jaime-Ocampo, 26m of 1059 Waverley Street of Framingham at 10:36 a.m....
LETTER: Former State Rep. Richardson Endorses Shepard in 6th Middlesex District Race
FRAMINGHAM – I was fortunate to serve with Margareth Shephard on Framingham’s first city council and was impressed by her commitment to her district and to the greater Framingham community. Not only is she an effective and fierce advocate for her constituents but she is also fair and great person to work with, all important attributes of a great legislator.
Chief Public Health Nurse Mahoney Retires From City of Framingham
FRAMINGHAM – Yesterday, August 2, was the last full-day of work for City of Framingham Chief Public Health Nurse Kitty Mahoney. Mahoney submitted her retirement papers in July and a small retirement party was held for her in the Ablondi room at the Memorial Building yesterday evening. Mahoney has...
