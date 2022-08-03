NATICK – Rodney A. Frazer, of Natick, passed away peacefully in his sleep on Monday, August 1, 2022. He was 83. Beloved husband of the late Marcia A. (Kelleher) Frazer. Loving father of David Frazer & his wife Carolyn of Bellingham, Daniel Frazer of Natick, Lynne-Marie Maylott & her husband Ric of Cape Coral FL, Rodney Frazer & his wife Katherine of Windsor CT, Deborah Ann Donovan & her husband Daniel of Franklin, Laurie-Ann Walker & her husband Paul of Medway, and Bruce Baker & his wife Kelly of Worcester. Dear brother of Janet Pratt of Natick, and the late Joyce Stanley, Nancy Webster, and Richard Frazer. He was a loving grandfather of twelve, and great-grandfather of seven. He is also survived by many nieces, nephews and friends.

NATICK, MA ・ 4 DAYS AGO