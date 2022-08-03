ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yancey County, NC

SBI: Man shoots, kills 3 family members in Yancey County home

By Mackenzie Moore
 4 days ago

GREEN MOUNTAIN, N.C. (WJHL) — North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) officials identified three people who reportedly died at the hands of a family member Monday afternoon.

Police revealed that Herman Myron Woody, 57; Sheila McCurry Woody, 52; and Chelsey Lanay Woody (Miller), 28, had all been shot to death in a Green Mountain home on the 40 block of Johnson Road. They were identified as the suspect’s father, mother and sister, respectively.

Police: Johnson City man dies in Chattanooga shooting

According to the Yancey County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to the scene at 4:30 p.m. after receiving a call that shots had been fired inside the residence. As police made their way to the house, dispatchers revealed at least one person had a gunshot wound.

More shots were fired when deputies arrived at the scene, and deputies returned it, shooting and killing 24-year-old triple homicide suspect Travis Caleb Woody. When police entered the home, they found the bodies of Woody’s three family members.

The SBI continues to investigate the officer-involved shooting. Yancey County authorities said no deputies were injured during the incident. No further information has been released at this time.

