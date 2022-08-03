WATCH: Biden signs an executive order to protect travel for abortion

Read on www.pbs.org
Related
Senate parliamentarian approves most drug price controls in Democrats’ economic package
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Senate parliamentarian narrowed Democrats’ plan for curbing drug prices but left it mostly unscathed Saturday, Democrats said, as party leaders prepared to start moving their sprawling economic bill through the chamber. Elizabeth MacDonough, the chamber’s rules arbiter, said provisions must be removed that would...
WATCH: GOP senators go after Manchin and Sinema’s support of climate and tax bill
Republicans are going after Democratic senators Joe Manchin of West Virginia and Krysten Sinema of Arizona for their support for new economic legislation. Watch the news conference in the player above. “At a time when the families of this country are hurting, inflation is eating into people’s paychecks, people are...
In surprise vote, Senate to overturn Biden environmental rule
WASHINGTON (AP) — In a surprise victory for Republicans, the Senate on Thursday voted to overturn a Biden administration rule requiring rigorous environmental review of major infrastructure projects such as highways, pipelines and oil wells — an outcome aided by Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin of West Virginia. Manchin,...
Democrats’ climate, health and tax bill clears initial Senate hurdle
WASHINGTON (AP) — A divided Senate voted Saturday to start debating Democrats’ election-year economic bill, boosting the sprawling collection of President Joe Biden’s priorities on climate, energy, health and taxes past its initial test as it starts moving through Congress. In a preview of votes expected on...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WATCH: Biden speaks virtually with Michigan Gov. Whitmer on semiconductor production
President Joe Biden spoke virtually during an event where Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed legislation that aims to boost semiconductor production in the state. Watch the event in the player above. Next week, Biden is expected to sign the CHIPS Act, a bill designed to increase U.S. semiconductor chip production.
Hear Liz Cheney's plan if Trump wins the GOP nomination
Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) says that she believes she can win her primary race against a Trump-endorsed candidate by speaking the truth to Wyoming voters.
Michigan GOP Rep. Peter Meijer, who voted to impeach Trump, loses primary
NEW YORK (AP) — Michigan Republican Rep. Peter Meijer lost Tuesday to a primary challenger backed by former President Donald Trump as he and two other Republican U.S. House members who voted to impeach Trump fought to hang onto their seats. “A Constitutional Republic like ours requires leaders who...
RELATED PEOPLE
Rep. Haley Stevens ousts Rep. Andy Levin from Congress in Michigan Democratic primary
NEW YORK (AP) — Rep. Haley Stevens ousted Rep. Andy Levin from Congress on Tuesday after prevailing in their Democratic primary in Michigan. Stevens’ victory came as three Republican U.S. House members who voted to impeach Donald Trump over the Jan. 6 insurrection faced primary challenges from rivals endorsed by the former president.
Democrats reach agreement with Sinema on economic package, setting the stage for a Senate vote
WASHINGTON (AP) — Senate Democrats have agreed to eleventh-hour changes to their marquee economic legislation, they announced late Thursday, clearing the major impediment to pushing one of President Joe Biden’s paramount election-year priorities through the chamber in coming days. Sen. Kyrsten Sinema, D-Ariz., a centrist seen as the...
Pennsylvania Supreme Court upholds state’s 2019 mail-in voting expansion
HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — A wide expansion of mail-in voting in Pennsylvania survived a legal challenge on Tuesday before the state Supreme Court in a case brought by some of the same Republican state representatives who voted for the legislation nearly three years ago. Millions of state voters have...
WATCH: Senate passes PACT Act, expanding health care for veterans exposed to toxic burn pits
WASHINGTON (AP) — A bill enhancing health care and disability benefits for millions of veterans exposed to toxic burn pits won final approval in the Senate on Tuesday, ending a brief stalemate over the measure that had infuriated advocates and inspired some to camp outside the Capitol. Watch the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
GOP seeks control over how elections are run in Wisconsin, Minnesota
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin’s secretary of state has no role in elections, but that could change if Republicans are able to flip the seat this year and pass a law that would empower the office with far more responsibilities. All three GOP candidates competing for the nomination...
Attorney General Merrick Garland swears in new U.S. prisons chief in push for reform
WASHINGTON (AP) — Attorney General Merrick Garland swore in the new director of the federal Bureau of Prisons Tuesday as the Biden administration looks to reform the beleaguered agency. Colette Peters was sworn in at the agency’s headquarters in Washington. The former director of the Oregon state prison system...
Kansas voters protect abortion rights, blocking Republican push for ban
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Kansas voters on Tuesday protected the right to get an abortion in their state, rejecting a measure that would have allowed their Republican-controlled Legislature to tighten abortion restrictions or ban it outright. The referendum in the conservative state was the first test of U.S. voter...
Kansas voters resoundingly defend their access to abortion
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Kansas voters on Tuesday sent a resounding message about their desire to protect abortion rights, rejecting a ballot measure in a conservative state with deep ties to the anti-abortion movement that would have allowed the Republican-controlled Legislature to tighten restrictions or ban the procedure outright.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WATCH: Justice Department sues Idaho over abortion law
BOISE, Idaho (AP) — The Justice Department on Tuesday filed a lawsuit that challenges Idaho’s restrictive abortion law, arguing that it conflicts with a federal law requiring doctors to provide pregnant women medically necessary treatment that could include abortion. Watch Garland’s remarks in the player above. The...
Arizona GOP primary results for governor’s race still too close to call
PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona Republicans were deciding Tuesday between a well-known former news anchor and a development attorney in the race for governor of a crucial battleground state. Former President Donald Trump backed Kari Lake, who walked away from her nearly three-decade career in television news and embraced his...
Indiana House passes abortion ban, sends to Senate
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The Indiana House on Friday voted for a ban on nearly all abortions in the state, sending the legislation back to the state Senate to confer on House changes. House members advanced the near-total abortion ban 62-38 with limited exceptions, including in cases of rape and...
America’s far-right embraces Hungary’s autocratic president
Laura Barrón-López is the White House Correspondent for the PBS NewsHour, where she covers the Biden administration for the nightly news broadcast. She is also a CNN political analyst.
PBS NewsHour
Arlington, VA
25K+
Followers
15K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT
For more than 40 years, millions of Americans and citizens of the world have turned to the PBS NewsHour for the solid, reliable reporting that has made it one of the most trusted news programs on television.https://www.pbs.org/newshour/
Comments / 0