EDINBURGH, Scotland--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 8, 2022-- Open document and data platform specialist Legado has acquired the consumer and B2B bill management technology from WonderBill. Launched in 2016, London-based WonderBill allowed consumers to manage all their household bills and subscriptions. The company was backed by Shell Ventures, Shell’s corporate venture capital arm. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220808005259/en/ Left to right are Anja Beisel, Josif Grace, and Alex Shiell of Legado at the company’s Edinburgh headquarters (by Stewart Attwood) (Photo: Business Wire)

BUSINESS ・ 6 MINUTES AGO