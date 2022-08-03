Take a Trip Back in Time and Go Fossil Hunting at These 10 Texas Spots

Read on keanradio.com
11 Things You’ve Got To Know About Texas Before You Move Here
I'm a native Texan. I'd like to think that if it's one thing I know it's Texas. Although I had to move away from the Lone Star State for a couple of years, I hurried back as fast as I could. I don't know if it's because I've pretty much always lived in Texas or not. But, being in other places like different states definitely makes me feel out of place. I guess what I'm trying to say is that there's no place like Texas.
Top 10 of the Buggiest Cities in and US and Texas is Hit Hard
Well, nobody really particularly cares for them. Unless perhaps you study them and really love your job. In fact, for most folks, they're just a perky nuisance. Bugs. Big ones, small ones. Ones that fly, ones that crawl. It seems like they're everywhere you look. The summertime months are still...
Wanna Gamble? These Are the 3 Casinos Closest to Abilene, Texas
About the only gambling legal in the State of Texas is the lottery and dog/horse racing, so if you're looking for games like Blackjack, Roulette, Hold'em, or even slot machines then you'll have to travel outside of the Lone Star State for that kind of fun. Gambling is a multi-billion...
These 10 Exotic Cuties Are Actually Legal To Own in Texas
They're just the coolest. Animals. Of course, not every animal out there is on my A-list but you've got to admit they're all wondrous in their own way. People and animals seem to go together. Just about everybody I know has a pet in one way or another. Dogs, cats, and birds are all great, but things can get exotic.
Earthquakes Are Still Making Their Presence Known in the Great State of Texas
Texas is not your typical state that makes headlines for earthquakes. Certainly not like the west coast or even the western half of the United States. Although history shows they happen in general patterns every year, earthquakes can occur anywhere and at any time. This includes Texas. In fact, according...
These Are the Official State Animals of Texas
While I've known for some time now that the "Nine-Banded Armadillo" was the official State of Texas Small Mammal designated in 1927. That same year Austin also added the State's first flying animal to the list, and it was the Northern Mockingbird. Plus, they added the Monarch Butterfly in 1995 and the Blue Lacy dog in 2005.
Beware: Phone Scammers Target These 10 US Cities and 4 Are in Texas
It happens thousands and thousands of times each day, with no warning. It can happen to anybody. Phone scams. They're no joke and they're on the rise. Maybe someone you know has been scammed. Those creepy scammers are out there getting craftier and craftier and they're trying to work you over for money, private information, or worse. They're indeed pesky and it seems like they never let up.
A Recent Study Claims Texas Is Just “Ok” With Our Early Education System
It probably comes as no surprise that Texas ranks poorly for education. As a matter of fact, the overall ranking for the Lone Star State is just 34th, according to World Population Review. Knowing all that, you can assume that Texas doesn't rank well with early education (Pre-K) either. The...
Texans Have Gained Weight Over the Last Ten Years
A lot has changed in America since 2012. Ten years later we are all looking in the mirror and wondering what happened. Texas ranked number 10 on the heavier end of the fatness scale. We somehow managed to gain quite a bit of weight since 2012. Apparently, we are NOT...
Texas State Representative Stan Lambert Talks About Abilene High and AISD
While I attended and graduated from Abilene High School (AHS), I never realized back then, that I was surrounded by a lot of famous people. Actually, I was attending high school in a city (AISD) that had a lot of famous people graduate from Abilene, Cooper, and other area schools.
New Study Reveals Texans Are Good Sleepers but Many Suffer With Insomnia
Based on Google search data, it was found that these insufficient sleepers have searched for sleep medication online. With help from the Centers for Disease Control (CDC), JAMA, and the County Health rankings we are able to discover that some states struggle with insomnia. This past year, a study just...
CHEERS: 14 Texas Musicians & Bands That Have Their Own Booze Brand
Here in Texas, we have some of the biggest, most legendary, artists of all time from George Strait to ZZ Top to Post Malone. Once you reach a certain stature, like those 3, you're always in the eye of the public. So, it should come as no surprise that these celebrities have their own brand of beer, wine, or liquor.
The Most Popular Mega Millions Numbers to Use and the Texans Who Won
Are you trying to figure out how to win the Mega Millions lottery? Well, so am I and nearly 90% of all Americans. While the Mega Millions current jackpot is up to $1.02 billion making it the third largest in the history of the lottery. I'm going to share with...
What’s the #1 Purchase Most Texans Put On Their Credit Cards
As the saying goes, "everything's bigger in Texas" right? Absolutely, however, our credit card debt is not the case. According to the information just released by the World Population Review, Upgraded Points Credit Company, and Forges Magazine, we Texans are pretty savvy with our money. Texans put far less debt...
6 Ways to Save Even More Money On Back to School This Year
It'll be here before you know it. Those three little words that some parents wait all summer to hear. Back to school. A fresh school year will be upon us soon. Students from all around the Big Country get ready for that big first day. There's a lot to going...
