Colorado Rapids sign Felipe Gutierrez on loan from Chilean team C.D. Universidad Catolica

The man of the match was the old man of the match. Thomas Tuchel was asked if Thiago Silva was the fittest player of his age he had ever managed. The German grinned as he replied he had never coached anyone of the Brazilian’s vintage. No wonder, too. Silva was born in a season when Everton won the league, and not even the most recent one. He is nearer in age to Alan Shearer than Kai Havertz, closer in years to Jacob Rees-Mogg than Armando Broja. He is almost 38. He is the timeless old-timer.Two decades into his career,...

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 29 MINUTES AGO