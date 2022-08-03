Colorado Rapids sign Felipe Gutierrez on loan from Chilean team C.D. Universidad Catolica

Read on www.90min.com
Sadio Mane: 'Of course' Bayern Munich would beat Liverpool
Sadio Mane claims his Bayern Munich side would beat Liverpool in the Champions League.
Chelsea face a ticking timebomb despite stability of veteran defenders
The man of the match was the old man of the match. Thomas Tuchel was asked if Thiago Silva was the fittest player of his age he had ever managed. The German grinned as he replied he had never coached anyone of the Brazilian’s vintage. No wonder, too. Silva was born in a season when Everton won the league, and not even the most recent one. He is nearer in age to Alan Shearer than Kai Havertz, closer in years to Jacob Rees-Mogg than Armando Broja. He is almost 38. He is the timeless old-timer.Two decades into his career,...
Vancouver Whitecaps waive center back Erik Godoy
The Vancouver Whitecaps have waived center back Erik Godoy. He departs the Canadian MLS side with three goals and one assist in 64 overall appearances. “We are very thankful to Erik for all his contributions at the club as he played a key role during his time in Vancouver,” sporting director Axel Schuster said in a release.
Vancouver Whitecaps need to start matches better to make Playoffs, says Sartini
Vancouver Whitecaps head coach Vanni Sartini has called on his side to start matches better to help in their battle to make the MLS Cup Playoffs. VWFC fell behind after just six minutes at home to the Houston Dynamo on Friday evening, with an unmarked Fafa Picault scoring inside the box as the Whitecaps failed to clear a corner.
Transfer rumours: Arsenal consider Kante bid; De Jong rules out Man Utd move
Today's biggest transfer rumours, including the latest on Frenkie de Jong and N'Golo Kante.
Marc-Andre ter Stegen wants Frenkie de Jong to stay at Barcelona
Barcelona goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen has insisted that while he would like Frenkie de Jong to stay at the club, the matter is not his to discuss.
Corinthians president reveals desire to sign Cristiano Ronaldo
Corinthians president Duilio Monteiro Alves has spoken about wanting to sign Cristiano Ronaldo if he leaves Man Utd.
Real Salt Lake sign Braian Ojeda on loan from Nottingham Forest
Real Salt Lake saw a busy final day to the MLS Secondary Transfer Window, finalizing a deal for Braian Ojeda in the final hours. The midfielder agreed to join RSL on a year-long loan from English Premier League side Nottingham Forest, arriving as the team’s first ever U22 Initiative signing.
European champions England rise to 4th in latest FIFA world rankings
FIFA have released the latest women's world rankings, with new places in the top 10 for England, Germany, Sweden, France & more.
New York Red Bulls sign Kyle Duncan on loan from K.V. Oostende
Kyle Duncan is back with the New York Red Bulls. The defender returns on loan from K.V. Oostende through the end of the 2022 Major League Soccer season, after initially being transferred to Belgium’s top flight on January 1. He made seven appearances for the Belgian club before coming...
New England Revolution sign winger Ismael Tajouri-Shradi from LAFC
The New England Revolution have signed winger Ismael Tajouri-Shradi from LAFC, in exchange for $400,000 in 2023 General Allocation Money. Additionally, the Western Conference side will receive $200,000 in additional GAM if Tajouri-Shradi is re-signed for the 2024 Major League Soccer season. He joins the Revolution’s roster as a domestic...
90min writers predict the 2022/23 Premier League table
90min predict the final 2022/23 Premier League table.
New York Red Bulls complete loan signing of Brazilian forward Elias Manoel from Gremio
The New York Red Bulls have strengthened their forward line with the loan signing of Brazilian striker Elias Manoel from Gremio, the club announced Saturday. Manoel's move was completed before the closing of the MLS secondary transfer window on Thursday evening. The 20-year-old has spent his entire professional career so...
LAFC signs Denis Bouanga as a Designated Player
The Western Conference giants have signed forward Denis Bouanga as a Designated Player from Ligue 2 side Saint-Etienne. He joins Major League Soccer after recording 26 goals and 13 assists in 96 appearances for Saint-Etienne during three seasons in Ligue 1. “Denis is a proven attacker in the prime of...
Erik ten Hag press conference: Martial to miss Brighton; Ronaldo role; De Jong latest
Erik ten Hag provides an update on Anthony Martial, Cristiano Ronaldo and Man Utd's pursuit of Frenkie de Jong.
Twitter reacts as Brighton hand Erik ten Hag first defeat as Man Utd manager
Brighton won at Old Trafford for the first time in their history as they beat Manchester United 2-1 in the Premier League on Sunday.
Marcos Alonso left out of Chelsea squad as Barcelona move nears
Marcos Alonso's Chelsea future is in doubt after he was left out of the squad to face Everton.
Eddie Howe signs new Newcastle United contract
Eddie Howe has signed a new long-term contract at Newcastle.
Leicester City 2-2 Brentford: Bees secure comeback draw at King Power Stadium
Brentford fought back from two goals down to earn a 2-2 draw at Leicester City on Sunday.
Antonio Conte: Tottenham will only sign players with ‘specific characteristics’
Antonio Conte has shed light on the logic behind Tottenham's summer transfer business.
