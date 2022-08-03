Read on www.kinyradio.com
Related
kinyradio.com
NOTN 8-5 AM
A Juneau resident was arrested Wednesday for alleged theft and arson, in connection to Monday's structure fire on La Perouse Ave. Former Gov. Bill Walker and his running mate for Lt. Gov., Heidi Drygas, sat down for an interview this week with the Alaska Landmine. An Alaska newspaper reports that...
kinyradio.com
Shelter for homeless youth in Juneau reaches 1 year mark
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - Juneau's Shéiyi X̱aat Hít, or Spruce Root House, has reached its one-year milestone. The Zach Gordon Youth Center, Juneau Parks and Recreation, and Tlingit-Haida Regional Housing Authority partnered to open the facility to serve as an emergency shelter for runaway and homeless youth in the community.
kinyradio.com
Juneau Board of Education meetings to take place this week
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - The Juneau School District has two meetings scheduled for Tuesday, Aug. 9. Both meetings are accessible over Zoom to the public. On Tuesday, Aug. 9, the work session will take place from 4:30 p.m. to 5:45 p.m. The work session topic is "FY 2023 Covid Mitigation...
kinyradio.com
Council members, public air concerns over Hoonah police chief contract
Hoonah, Alaska (KINY) - The City of Hoonah will hold a special meeting to address the employment contract and personnel review of Hoonah Police Chief Eric Hurtado. The date and time of the meeting will likely be announced this week. During a lengthy Committee Acting As a Whole debate on...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
kinyradio.com
Inside Passage Electric Cooperative shares projects
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - Jodi Mitchell was a guest on Capital Chat Tuesday to talk about IPEC. Jodi Mitchell is the Chief Executive Officer at Inside Passage Electric Cooperative (IPEC). She talked about IPEC's mission. "Our mission is to provide safe reliable electricity at the lowest responsible cost. By responsible...
kinyradio.com
SEARHC Ironman Kids Alaska Fun Run
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - On Saturday, August 6th from 9:00 am to 10:00 am, Ironman hosted a fun run for young athletes at Thunder Mountain High School. Above: Volunteers Julie Herman and Britt Bachtel-Browning. The goal of the fun run was for young athletes to enjoy the feeling of competition...
Comments / 0