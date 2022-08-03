The United Fund of Breckenridge and United Supermarket are teaming up this weekend to help the local organization reach its 2022 goal. Through local donations, the United Fund is at 97% of its $18,000 goal for this year. The organization has raised $17,460 since our kick off last fall. That leaves just $540 left to raise to meet the goal.

BRECKENRIDGE, TX ・ 9 DAYS AGO