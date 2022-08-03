Read on breckenridgetexan.com
GALLERY: High Point Fire cause, burns 100+ acres of Eastland County land
DESDEMONA, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A fire, dubbed the High Point Fire by the Texas A&M Forest Service, has burned more than 100 acres of Eastland County land just outside of Desdemona. It’s believed to have started accidentally by an individual grinding a tree stump. Sheriff Jason Weger with the Eastland County Sheriff’s Office told KTAB/KRBC […]
Eastland Co. Sheriff’s Office urges Desdemona residents near large grass fire to prepare to evacuate
EASTLAND COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A large grassfire began burning Friday afternoon just outside of Desdemona. The Texas A&M Forest Service has been asked to assist. According to Sheriff Jason Weger with the Eastland County Sheriff’s Office, the large grassfire is located about five miles north of Desdemona, between County Road 509 and Highway 16. […]
Air Tractor in Olney wins big military contract
Air Tractor of Olney has been awarded a multi-million dollar contract, along with partner L3Harris Technologies, for production of up to 75 Sky Warden planes for U.S. Special Operations Command.
Breckenridge ISD shifts in to Back-to-School mode
With the first day of school for Breckenridge Independent School District less than two weeks away, the back-to-school calendar is already busy. Classes are scheduled to start on Wednesday, Aug. 17. New student registration can be done online; click here to access the registration forms. For anyone with questions or...
Stephens County cat tests positive for rabies
Stephens County Judge Michael Roach announced today that the Texas Department of State Health Services (DSHS) has advised the Stephens County Sheriff’s Office of a positive rabies case in an “outside” cat near County Road 120 in the southeast part of the county near the Stephens-Eastland county line.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Search Continues For Missing Woman in Erath County
Investigators are continuing the search for a missing Stephenville woman who was last seen on July 29. Sharla Shaffer, 48, was last seen on her Stephenville property on June 29 when speaking with her daughter, Erath County Sheriff Matt Coates said in a press release Tuesday. A photo of Shaffer...
UPDATED: Police surround Abilene home with guns and shields after man threatens to set fire
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Police surrounded an Abilene home with guns and shields for protection after a disturbance that escalated when a man said he was going to set a fire. Officers responded to the home on the 3200 block of S 8th Street just after 11:00 a.m., and once they arrived, neighbors say they […]
Registration open for Aug. 6 Hunter Education Course
A Hunter Education classroom course will be offered in Breckenridge from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 6, and there are four seats available, as of the afternoon of Tuesday, Aug. 2. Former Stephens County Sheriff Will Holt volunteers as a Hunter Education and Safety Instructor with the Texas...
Ted Culver
Ted Culver, age 73, of Breckenridge, passed away Wednesday, August 3, 2022. Graveside funeral services with full military honors will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, August 5, at the Breckenridge Cemetery with Michael Hildreth officiating. Interment will follow under the direction of Morehart Mortuary. Visitation will be held just prior to the service, at 10 a.m. at Morehart Mortuary.
James E. Taylor III
James E. Taylor III, 62, of Breckenridge, passed away on Tuesday, August 2. His cremation has been entrusted to Melton-Kitchens Funeral Home. The family will have a memorial service at a later date.
Marileigh Miley
Marileigh Miley, 72, of Breckenridge, passed away peacefully surrounded by family and loved ones on Thursday, August 4, 2022. Her funeral service at Bethany Baptist Church will begin at 9:00 a.m. on Wednesday, August 10, 2022. Her family will welcome friends for a visitation in the Melton-Kitchens Chapel on Tuesday, August 9, 2022, from 6:00-7:00 p.m.
Hamburger cookout this weekend to benefit United Fund
The United Fund of Breckenridge and United Supermarket are teaming up this weekend to help the local organization reach its 2022 goal. Through local donations, the United Fund is at 97% of its $18,000 goal for this year. The organization has raised $17,460 since our kick off last fall. That leaves just $540 left to raise to meet the goal.
James Robert “Bud” Isclaw
James Robert “Bud” Isclaw, 83, of Breckenridge, passed away on Monday, August 1. A memorial service honoring Bud will begin at 11 a.m. on Friday, August 5, in the Melton-Kitchens Chapel of Memories.
Crime Reports: Multiple incidents of counterfeit money reported in Abilene
Editor’s Note: The following arrest and incident reports were supplied by the Abilene Police Department. All information below comes reports made by responding officers, and all suspects are considered not guilty unless determined otherwise in a court of law. Incidents 1200 block of Yeomans Road – Criminal MischiefTwo victims reported damage to their vehicle during […]
PLEASE HELP: Abilene Zoo needs grasshoppers to feed ‘unusually high number’ of birds of prey
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The Abilene Zoo needs live grasshoppers to help feed a large number of birds of prey they’ve been seeing in the City. Zoo staff says they have seen an “unusually high number” of Mississippi kites, which are tiny birds of prey, this year. They believe the high heat is causing the […]
PLEASE HELP: Abilene police need to identify downtown vandal
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Abilene police need help identifying a vandal. The suspect was caught on surveillance video “tagging” a downtown building with graffiti recently. Anyone with information on this suspect’s identity or whereabouts is asked to contact Abilene Crime Stoppers. All tips are guaranteed anonymous and good information could lead to a cash reward! […]
Crime Reports: Customer throws hot coffee on Abilene convenience store worker during argument
Editor’s Note: The following arrest and incident reports were supplied by the Abilene Police Department. All information below comes reports made by responding officers, and all suspects are considered not guilty unless determined otherwise in a court of law. Incidents 600 block of Butternut Street – Assault An employee at an Abilene convenience store reports she […]
Body found in Graham, police investigating
GRAHAM (KFDX/KJTL) — The Graham Police Department is investigating a body that was reportedly found in a creek. UPDATE: 10:10 p.m. Wednesday, August 3, 2022 According to Graham Police Chief Brent Bullock, Graham Police responded to the 300 block of Victory Street in reference to a possible body lying in a creek bed. Officers arrived […]
The Abilene Police Department Needs Your Help Finding These Men
Do You recognize any of these men? If so you could make up to $1,000. The Abilene Crime Stoppers program has been stopping and arresting criminals since 1981. Crime Stoppers mission is to deter crime and solve those unsolved cases in and around Abilene and the Big Country. The way...
Deceased body found identified as missing Graham man, police say
YOUNG COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — A deceased body discovered by officers with the Graham Police Department on Wednesday has been identified. Brent Bullock, Police Chief of the Graham Police Department, said in a press release on Friday, August 5, 2022, the Dallas County Medical Examiner was able to make a positive identification of the deceased subject […]
