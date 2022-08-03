Aniplex Online Fest 2022 Sets Line-Up With Bleach, Solo Leveling and More

Mob Psycho 100 is getting ready to come back to screens with its third season later this Fall, and the series has finally announced the release date for these new episodes! The third season of the series was surprisingly confirmed to be in the works not long after the second season came to an end, and there has been a wonder as to how the anime would be tackling the final arcs from ONE's original comic series. There will be plenty of material to cover before it's all over, and that's why this is one of the major juggernauts leading the competitive Fall 2022 anime schedule.

COMICS ・ 9 HOURS AGO