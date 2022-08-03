Aniplex Online Fest 2022 Sets Line-Up With Bleach, Solo Leveling and More

Read on comicbook.com
ComicBook
One Piece Cosplay Focuses on The Newest Straw Hat, Yamato
Yamato is easily one of the biggest new characters introduced to One Piece thanks to the Wano Arc. With the offspring of Kaido disobeying their father and throwing their allegiance behind Luffy and the Straw Hat Pirates, one cosplayer has brought the Wano resident to life using spot-on Cosplay. One Piece's Final Arc is underway in the pages of the Shonen's manga and fans should expect Yamato to play a major role in the final journey of the Straw Hats.
ComicBook
JoJo's Bizarre Adventure Cosplay Gives The Golden Wind a Fem Makeover
The story of the Golden Wind in JoJo's Bizarre Adventure introduced the anime world to a very different Joestar, the son of Dio Brando that was attempting to take over an Italian mob in order to make the criminal organization known as Passione. While the Stone Ocean left the world of the gangsters behind it to focus instead on the daughter of Jotaro Kujo, Jolyne, and her attempts to escape from a maximum-security prison, one cosplayer has decided to give Giorno Giovanna a new take via some spot-on cosplay that once again takes fans back to the fifth part of the series.
ComicBook
Viral Yu Yu Hakusho Cosplay Shows Off Kurama's Live-Action Look
One surprisingly hilarious Yu Yu Hakusho cosplay is hyping up Kurama's live-action series debut! Yoshihiro Togashi's original manga series and follow up anime are widely celebrated as some of the most memorable action releases of all time, and that continues to this day even 30 years after its anime adaptation had its full premiere. Now the franchise is getting ready for the kind of comeback fans certainly were not expecting to see as there is currently a new live-action adaptation in the works with Netflix. This new series will debut new takes on the classic favorites, and that includes some very famous faces.
ComicBook
Avatar The Last Airbender Cosplay Highlights Katara's Fire Nation Fit
Avatar The Last Airbender is set to return on a number of fronts. With three new movies in the works thanks to Avatar Studios and a new live-action series from Netflix in production, it's no surprise to see cosplayers return to the series. For most of the original series, Katara wore the same Water Tribe outfit, but one cosplayer has taken the opportunity to revisit her look from the third and final season wherein she infiltrated the Fire Nation.
epicstream.com
Big Chainsaw Man Anime Event is Reportedly Happening This September
Fans will finally get a new trailer at Friday's MAPPA stage event but according to recent reports, a big Chainsaw Man anime event is happening this September. Recently, notable Shonen Jump insiders Shonenleaks and WSJ_manga shared on Twitter that another big event for the highly anticipated anime is happening next month.
Avengers Assemble Alpha kicks off "the biggest Avengers story ever" and the end of Jason Aaron's run
Jason Aaron starts the story that will conclude his Avengers run in November
ComicBook
Cult-Classic PS1 RPG Getting New PS5 and PS4 Remake, According to Leak
A cult-classic tactical RPG from Square Enix that was first released on the original PlayStation console (at least for those in the West) should be getting a new remake later this year on PS5 and PS4. That game in question happens to be Tactics Ogre: Let Us Cling Together, which first came to PS1 all the way back in 1998. And while a remake of Tactics Ogre has been rumored and even leaked outright a little over a month ago, we now know when this new version of the title should be arriving.
ComicBook
Junji Ito Talks His Favorite Stories From His Spooky Library
Junji Ito is clearly able to do what many cannot in weaving tales of terror unlike anything on the market today. With stories revolving around dangerous planets, walking sharks, and floating doppelgangers hell-bent on eradicating humanity, the manga artist has spent decades weaving spooky stories. Now, in a new interview with Viz Media, Ito reveals which of his stories that he's created over the years are his favorite and what makes them the cream of the crop.
Netflix's latest hit movie is getting a sequel and spin-off film
The Gray Man is getting a follow-up and a spin-off movie, Netflix has announced. Revealed in a press release, the streaming giant confirmed that it had greenlit two new projects in The Gray Man's embryonic cinematic universe. The announcement comes hot on the heels of the Netflix movie becoming the streamer's latest hit film, with audiences worldwide lapping up the Ryan Gosling and Chris Evans-fronted action-thriller flick. Gosling will return as Court Gentry, aka Sierra Six, for the sequel.
ComicBook
Sword Art Online Progressive: Scherzo of Deep Night Releases New Trailer and Poster
This year marks Sword Art Online's 10th anniversary, and there is a lot going for the franchise to celebrate. It won't be long until the anime drops its next movie, after all, and it will put Asuna back in the spotlight. September will mark the sequel's debut, and now, we have been given a new look at Sword Art Online Progressive: Scherzo of Deep Night to tide us over.
ComicBook
Chainsaw Man Producer Hopes Studio Can Adapt Part 2
It turns out that the studio behind the upcoming Chainsaw Man anime is already looking ahead to Part 2 of the series according to one of the producers behind the adaptation! As the most highly anticipated new anime release of the year, fans all over have been eager to see how the studio behind Attack on Titan: Final Season and Jujutsu Kaisen would be handling Tatsuki Fujimoto's wild and bloody series. But while fans have been eager to see how the first part of the manga will be making the jump to anime, the anime team itself is already planting seeds for the future.
hypebeast.com
The 'Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War' Anime Receives a New Key Visual
Revealing more voice cast members, the Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War anime recently received a new key visual. Set to release in October, the series continues the adaptation of Tite Kubo‘s iconic Bleach manga, covering the final arc of the story, Volume 55-74. The new key visual shows the appearance...
ComicBook
My Hero Academia Cosplay Hypes Up Mirko's Season 6 Action
The Rabbit Hero: Mirko will be one of the many heroes taking center stage during My Hero Academia Season 6, and now one awesome cosplay is hyping up the hero's big fights! Rumi Usagiyama has been one of the major key interest characters ever since she was first introduced to the series during the Pro Hero arc. Now that we have gotten to see her in action in very small moments over the fourth and fifth seasons, she'll be finally unleashed in full as she is one of the many heroes leading the charge against the villains in the anime's coming war.
ComicBook
Chainsaw Man Panel at Crunchyroll Expo: Live Blog
The time has come! The final day of Crunchyroll Expo is live, and that means one of the event's biggest panels is here. Chainsaw Man is taking the main stage with several of Studio MAPPA's top executives all for fans. CEO Manabu Otsuka is here alongside producer Makoto Kimura, and as you can imagine, the crowd is lit. So if you want the down-low on team's big anime, read on!
ComicBook
Mob Psycho 100 Debuts Season 3 Opening: Watch
Mob Psycho 100 is finally returning for its third season later this year, and the series has revealed its new opening ahead of its big premiere this Fall! The second season taking on ONE's original webcomic ended its run some time ago, but it was soon confirmed that there were already plans in place to continue with new material. This turned out to be an entire new season, and what's more interesting is that it seems to be taking on much of the climax from the final arcs of the original comic series. Now these new episodes are almost here.
ComicBook
Mob Psycho 100 Sets Season 3 Release Date
Mob Psycho 100 is getting ready to come back to screens with its third season later this Fall, and the series has finally announced the release date for these new episodes! The third season of the series was surprisingly confirmed to be in the works not long after the second season came to an end, and there has been a wonder as to how the anime would be tackling the final arcs from ONE's original comic series. There will be plenty of material to cover before it's all over, and that's why this is one of the major juggernauts leading the competitive Fall 2022 anime schedule.
ComicBook
Overlord Celebrates 10th Anniversary Via Message From Creator
The age of the Isekai is upon us. With the genre continuing to be a huge part of the anime industry, a number of favorites are still releasing new seasons. Such is the case with Overlord, the Isekai franchise that recently returned for its fourth season. Celebrating the tenth anniversary of Ainz Ooal Gown and his menagerie of nightmares, the creator of the franchise has a special message for fans.
ComicBook
Kaiju No. 8: Giant Monster Fans Rejoice For Anime Announcement
Kaiju No. 8 is one of the biggest manga series that has yet to receive an anime adaptation, but all that is about to change. Earlier, Toho announced that the kaiju fighting manga will receive a television series in the future, though details on which studio will bring the series to life, and a release date, remain a mystery. Regardless, fans of the franchise are celebrating the arrival of Kafka Hibino to the small screen.
ComicBook
Akira, Your Name, and More Movies are Coming to Crunchyroll
Crunchyroll is gearing up to add some major new movie releases to its streaming library soon with Akira, Your Name, and more coming to the streaming service! The streaming service has been growing dramatically ever since it had joined forces with Funimation and Sony, and this includes the number of major licenses it now has under its belt. While the TV anime series landscape has been dramatically changed so far, it seems that now we'll see some major shake ups in terms of the anime feature films that will be available to stream on the service as well in the coming weeks.
ComicBook
Peacock Announces Thriller Series Hysteria! Inspired by Satanic Panic
Back in the '70s and '80s, there were genuine concerns in some communities that Satanic cults were springing up and carrying out all sorts of heinous acts, with Peacock announcing today that Hysteria! has gotten a straight-to-series order, a project that aims to explore the real-world paranoia. From executive producers and directors John Francis Daley and Jonathan Goldstein, the series will chronicle a group of friends who are outcasts and first exploit the Satanic panic before becoming the target of the accusations themselves. Stay tuned for details on Hysteria! before it heads to Peacock at a later point in time.
