ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Daddy Yankee Banks 26th No. 1 on Latin Airplay Chart With ‘Remix’

By Pamela Bustios
Billboard
Billboard
 4 days ago

Click here to read the full article.

Daddy Yankee hits the top of Billboard ’s Latin Airplay chart as “Remix” reaches the No. 1 spot after 18 weeks and leads the August 6-dated ranking. The move lifts the veteran to 26 No. 1s, still the fourth-most among all acts.

“Remix” soars 11-1 with a 63% increase in audience impressions (rising to 10.58 million for the week) in the tracking week ending July 31, according to Luminate. It also takes the Greatest Gainer trophy among the 50-title deep list.

Among the song’s greater radio supporters were New York and Washington, D.C. markets, starting with WSKQ with 1.4 million impressions (up 27%) and WXNY with 843,000 (up 93%), both in NY. Meanwhile WLZL and WDCN in D.C. showed an increment of 147% (121,000) and 400% (300,000), respectively.

The tracking week included Daddy Yankee’s La Última Vuelta tour launch on July 25 in Denver, which likely fueled promotion around the track in radio stations. The trek in support of his Legendaddy album which debuted at No. 1 on Top Latin Albums (April 9) — his seventh champ.

Here are the five acts with the most No. 1s on Latin Airplay:

35, J Balvin

32, Enrique Iglesias

28, Ozuna

26, Daddy Yankee

22, Wisin

“Remix” is the first of three singles from the Legendaddy album to secure a spot on the all-genre Latin Airplay chart. It was succeeded by “Por Última Vez,” with Bad Bunny (No. 44 debut and peak, April 23) and “Hot,” with Pitbull , which hits a new high of No. 25 on the current chart week.

As “Remix” rallies to the summit after 18 weeks, it becomes Daddy Yankee’s second-longest climb to No. 1 among a collection of 26 champs (dating back to “Rompe” in 2005). Let’s look at his longest marches to the top during his Latin Airplay 17-year career history:

Weeks to No. 1, Peak Date, Title, Artist (if other than Daddy Yankee)

19 weeks, Nov. 17, 2018, “Zum Zum,” with, RKM & Ken-Y & Arcangel

18 Weeks, August 6, 2022, “Remix”

17 weeks, Feb. 25, 2012, “Lovumba (Prestige)”

16 weeks, Jan. 23, 2016, “Vaiven”

14 Weeks, July 13, 2019, “Soltera” with Lunay & Bad Bunny

14 Weeks, Sept. 14, 2019, “No Lo Trates,” with Pitbull & Natti Natasha

14 Weeks, May 30, 2020, “Definitivamente,” with Sech

14 Weeks, Dec. 5, 2020, “La Santa,” with Bad Bunny

Which track crossed fastest the finish line to No. 1? “Rompe” in 2005 with a 4-1 lift in its fourth week (it spent 15 weeks at No. 1 — his second-longest run atop the list, behind “Despacito’s” 19 weeks in 2017).

More from Billboard

Comments / 0

Related
Billboard

BLACKPINK Shares Release Date for New Single ‘Pink Venom’

Click here to read the full article. BLACKPINK‘s new single is right around the corner. The K-pop superstars took to social media on Sunday (Aug. 7) to share information about the release date for their upcoming song “Pink Venom.” The forthcoming track — set to appear on BLACKPINK’s second album, Born Pink — will drop Aug. 19 at 12 a.m. EST/1 p.m. KST. The single is available for pre-save here. In late July, the quartet — Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé and Lisa — shared a 30-second announcement trailer for Born Pink, featuring information about the group’s new album and world tour. Born Pink...
MUSIC
Billboard

Beyonce’s ‘Renaissance’ Bows at No. 1 on Billboard 200 With Year’s Biggest Debut By a Woman

Click here to read the full article. Beyoncé’s Renaissance blasts in at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 albums chart (dated Aug. 13) with 2022’s biggest week by a woman – and the second-largest week of the year overall – as the set launches atop the chart with 332,000 equivalent album units earned in the U.S. in the week ending Aug. 4, according to Luminate. Notably, Renaissance – Beyoncé’s seventh solo No. 1 album – is the first album released by a woman in 2022 to top the Billboard 200. The last woman at No. 1 was Adele with 30, which...
CELEBRITIES
Billboard

Latin Remix of the Week: Luis Vazquez & Lenier Deliver Salsa Finesse in ‘Peligro’

Click here to read the full article. With the hopes of bringing salsa music to the new generation, Luis Vázquez has reeled in Lenier for the remix of his single “Peligro.” Maintaining its captivating salsa rhythms, kicked off by alternative guitar riffs and piano melodies, Lenier begins singing the first verse in his soft, raspy voice, followed by Vázquez’s dulcet vocal tones. Far more than a Puerto Rican and Cuban union, the remix represents the support that a renowned name such as Lenier, who has worked with artists includings Marc Anthony and El Alfa, offers to the rising generation of artists. “We are...
MUSIC
Billboard

Superfly Drops ‘Dynamite’ Remix by DJ R3HAB: Listen

Click here to read the full article. Superfly made its major-label debut on April 4, 2007, as a duo with the single “Hello Hello.” Now Superfly — the stage name of vocalist Shiho Ochi — has released numerous J-pop hits over the years, including “Ai wo Komete Hanataba wo” (A Bouquet With Love), “Beautiful” and “Flare.” The singer/songwriter continues to work tirelessly in the year marking the 15th anniversary of her debut, releasing a new digital single called “Voice” on her debut day and then “Dynamite” on May 23, the song featured in the new commercial series for Boat Race 2022...
MUSIC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
State
Washington State
Billboard

Anitta, Panic! at the Disco, J Balvin & More to Perform at 2022 MTV VMAs

Click here to read the full article. Anitta, J Balvin with Ryan Castro, Marshmello x Khalid and Panic! at the Disco are set to perform at the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards. The show will be broadcast live from Prudential Center in Newark, N.J., on Sunday, Aug. 28, at 8 p.m. ET/PT. Anitta will make her VMA debut with a performance of her single “Envolver,” which topped the Billboard Global Excl U.S. chart in April . The song, from her fifth studio album Versions of Me, has climbed as high as No. 3 on Billboard’s Hot Latin Songs chart and No....
NEWARK, NJ
Billboard

Halle Berry Shares Meme of Mariah Carey Dancing to Beyoncé’s ‘Alien Superstar’: ‘#TwoQueens’

Click here to read the full article. In recent years, Academy Award winner Halle Berry has emerged as one of the most unlikely Twitter superstars. Known for her grasp on meme culture that escapes most celebrities of her stature, Berry recently shared yet another viral clip on Wednesday night. The video clip sets a scene from Mariah Carey’s Glitter to “Alien Superstar,” one of the most beloved tracks from Beyoncé’s new Renaissance album. In the clip, Mariah dances and vibes to Beyoncé’s ethereal voice as she croons, “I’m too classy for this world/ Forever I’m that girl/ Feed you diamonds and pearls.” “Love...
CELEBRITIES
Billboard

How a Spiritual Connection Inspired Myriam Hernandez’s First Album in 10 Years ‘Sinergia’

Click here to read the full article. In 2011, Myriam Hernandez released her studio album Seducción (Universal Music Latino), which peaked at No. 11 on Billboard‘s Latin Pop Albums chart. Earlier this year, she dropped Sinergia, her first studio album in 10 years and a completely independent release. The reason for her decade-long hiatus? She didn’t connect with hitmakers. “It really was 10 years, totally independent, there were many wonderful authors who had sent me songs but none of them really managed to fill my soul,” she tells Billboard. “When I record an album I always have to be 100% vibing and...
MUSIC
Billboard

Lizzo Is Loving This Video of J-Hope Singing ‘About Damn Time’

Click here to read the full article. BTS‘ J-Hope made history at this year’s Lollapalooza as the first South Korean artist to headline a major U.S. music festival. While chilling out backstage, he took some time to gush over Lizzo‘s “About Damn Time.” In an interview shared to NME‘s TikTok account, the 28-year-old singer is asked what his favorite song is right now. He immediately dives into an adorable rendition of the viral second verse of  “About Damn Time.” Lizzo herself, upon seeing the video, shared her own TikTok reacting to the sweet moment, smiling while brushing off haters that think her Billboard Hot...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
J Balvin
Person
Pitbull
Person
Daddy Yankee
Person
Ozuna
Person
Enrique Iglesias
Billboard

First Out: New Music From Kaytranada, Doechii, Omar Apollo & More

Click here to read the full article. August is upon us, so heat up some of your playlists with new tunes from your favorite queer artists. Billboard Pride is proud to present the latest edition of First Out, our weekly roundup of some of the best new music releases from LGBTQ artists. From Kaytranada’s team-up with Anderson .Paak to Doechii’s long-awaited new EP, check out just a few of our favorite releases from this week below: Kaytranada & Anderson .Paak, “Twin Flame” Still looking to dance after listening to Beyoncé’s Renaissance for the umpteenth time? Producer to the stars Kaytranada has you covered with “Twin Flame,”...
MUSIC
Billboard

20 Questions With Claude VonStroke: ‘Anyone Who Puts on a Festival With All Their Own Money Is Totally Insane or Really Adores Their Fans’

Click here to read the full article. Claude VonStroke barely needs an introduction, but we’ll provide one regardless.  The Detroit-born producer dropped his first album in 2006, with the LP’s “Who’s Afraid Of Detroit” single becoming an instant classic, one still often heard on any given night out. The album came a year after VonStroke — whose given name is Barclay MacBride Crenshaw — launched his label Dirtybird with the help of his wife Aundy. “I was basically like, ‘I will support you for one year, and if you can do it in that one year and you are good, you can...
MUSIC
Billboard

First Spin: The Week’s Best New Dance Tracks From Baauer, Kaytranada & Anderson .Paak, Bklava & More

Click here to read the full article. This week in dance music: We caught ODESZA’s comeback show in their hometown of Seattle, Beatport announced a new CFO, Beyoncé dropped three very excellent “Break My Soul” remixes and hit No. 1 on Dance Mix/Show Airplay with that same track, we spoke to Kevin Aviance on the drag icon’s appearance on Renaissance, Empress Of and Jim-E Stack released a very good video for their very excellent single “Turn The Table,” Domino Records launched a new electronic imprint, the legend Claude VonStroke answered 20 questions and Calvin Harris released his long-awaited album, Funk...
THEATER & DANCE
Billboard

DJ Khaled Taps Drake & Lil Baby for Groovy ‘Staying Alive’: Listen

Click here to read the full article. Anotha one! DJ Khaled is beginning the rollout for his thirteenth studio album, God Did, with the star-studded lead single, “Staying Alive.” The disco-inspired “Staying Alive,” which features Drake and Lil Baby, was released alongside the accompanying music video and serves as the first take of the music mogul’s 2021 Billboard 200-topping album, Khaled Khaled. The medical-themed visual features the superstar trio as they go through a work day at “Khaled Khaled Hospital,” which has a mission statement, according to an Instagram post, that reads: “We represent the future of medicine. Our surgical residents are...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Latin Music#Airplay#Daddy Yankee Banks 26th#Latin Airplay Chart#Wskq#Wxny#Wlzl#Wdcn#La Ltima Vuelta
Billboard

First Stream: New Music From Calvin Harris, DJ Khaled With Drake and Lil Baby, WILLOW & More

Click here to read the full article. Billboard’s First Stream serves as a handy guide to this Friday’s most essential releases — the key music that everyone will be talking about today, and that will be dominating playlists this weekend and beyond. This week: Calvin Harris‘ low-rider comes bouncing back around the band, Benny Blanco makes the not-so-bad decision to bring BTS and Snoop Dogg together, and DJ Khaled, Drake and Lil Baby pick out matching leisure suits. Check out all of this week’s First Stream picks below. Calvin Harris, Funk Wav Bounces Vol. 2 Just in time for the dog days of...
MUSIC
Billboard

Finneas Hits Milestone on Hot 100 Producers Chart, Thanks to New Billie Eilish Songs

Click here to read the full article. Finneas becomes the first act to spend 100 weeks on Billboard‘s Hot 100 Producers chart, as he re-enters the Aug. 6-dated ranking at No. 16. He returns on the strength of two new production credits on the Billboard Hot 100, both on songs recorded by Billie Eilish, as “TV” and “The 30th” debut at Nos. 52 and 79, respectively. Finneas sports sole production credit on both songs. Finneas also co-wrote the tracks, alongside Eilish, helping the two talents re-enter Hot 100 Songwriters in a tie at No. 23. After Finneas, the next-longest-charting act on Hot...
CELEBRITIES
Billboard

Drake Announces New Date for October World Weekend’s Young Money Reunion

Click here to read the full article. Earlier this week, Drake shocked fans with the announcement of both a positive COVID-19 diagnosis and the cancellation of the final night of October World Weekend. Now, fans can rejoice as the “Jimmy Cooks” rapper has announced the new date for the Toronto festival’s final show. This Saturday — Aug. 6 — is the new date for the Young Money reunion featuring Nicki Minaj and Lil Wayne. The final show of October World Weekend will still be held at the Budweiser stage as originally planned. “Negative test…positive outcome…this was the only date available until...
MUSIC
Billboard

Madonna and Saucy Santana Will Bounce You Silly on ‘Material Gworrllllllll!’ Collab

Click here to read the full article. Madonna has teamed with internet sensation Saucy Santana for a banging remix of his 2020 viral smash “Material Girl,” which the pair have energetically renamed “Material Gworrllllllll!” Over the cymbal-crashing beat and excited keyboard line, Madonna opens the track that dropped on Friday (Aug. 5) rapping, “I’m not fancy, I just love fancy s–t/ Make a budget disappear like a magic trick/ Make him buy me everything, I don’t have to pick/ Only hold a conversation if the bag is thick” before the track’s sing-songy chorus kicks in. “A material girl is not tasteless/ A...
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Remix
NewsBreak
Music
Billboard

John Legend Announces 8th Album ‘Legend,’ Drops Saweetie Collab ‘All She Wanna Do’

Click here to read the full article. John Legend‘s upcoming eighth studio album will be legen…dary. The singer announced the release date for Legend on Friday (Aug. 5), which will drop on Sept. 9 via Republic Records, and feature collaborations with Rick Ross, Muni Long, Jazmine Sullivan, Jada Kingdom, Rapsody, Ledisi, Jhene Aiko, Ty Dolla $ign and more. And, given the expansive nature of the collection, it will be a double album, fronted by the third single (out now), the roller disco jam “All She Wanna Do” with Saweetie. In a video describing the vibe of the song, Legend said he...
CELEBRITIES
Billboard

Beyonce’s Song Titles Were the Theme to a Viral Traffic Report, and Tina Knowles-Lawson Loves It

Click here to read the full article. The Beyhive has come offline and onto television screens. NBC Philadelphia reporter Sheila Watko delivered the traffic report earlier this week and inserted several song titles from Beyoncé‘s discography into her dialogue, including tracks from Renaissance, much to the delight of Bey’s mother, Tina Knowles-Lawson. “Thank you, Bill, I always appreciate it when you ‘Say My Name.’ Now if you’re just waking up, I hope you had some ‘Sweet Dreams,’ but traffic is getting ‘Heated’ and it’s starting to ‘Break My Soul’ just a little bit,” Watko starts off the Bey-themed traffic report. “If...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Billboard

Beavis Can’t Resist the Magic of BTS’ ‘Dynamite’ on ‘Beavis and Butt-Head’: Watch

Click here to read the full article. Who ever said boy bands couldn’t be rock n’ roll? In a new clip from Paramount+‘s reboot of Mike Judge’s brash ’90s cartoon, Beavis and Butt-Head bicker over BTS as one of them inadvertently reveals his bonafide ARMY status. The Beavis and Butt-Head revival dropped Aug. 4, filled with scenes of the two beloved idiots sitting on their couch as usual and commentating on recent music videos. While watching the video for BTS’ Billboard Hot 100 No. 1 single “Dynamite,” certified metalhead Beavis — wearing his trademark Metallica T-shirt — accidentally exposes his love for the...
MUSIC
Billboard

Eminem Releases ‘Curtain Call 2’ Album: Stream It Now

Click here to read the full article. Eminem is bringing back some of his most memorable songs since 2005 with his greatest hits album, Curtain Call 2. The project released Friday (Aug. 5) via Shady Records/Aftermath Entertainment/Interscope Records. The album is executive produced by Em himself, and is split into two discs and features some of his most noteworthy musical moments since Curtain Call: The Hits in 2005. Chart-topping collaborations like “Love The Way You Lie” and “The Monster” with Rihanna and “Lighters” as a part of Bad Meets Evil (alongside Royce da 5’9), featuring Bruno Mars, are included alongside solo hits like...
MUSIC
Billboard

Billboard

6K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

music • charts • news

 http://www.billboard.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy