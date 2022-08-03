Defending OVC champion Skyhawks report to preseason camp; announce practice schedule

Read on www.thunderboltradio.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
thunderboltradio.com
Kentucky State Police Continue Investigation Into Fulton County Fatal Accident
Kentucky State Police have released information concerning a fatal accident in Fulton County on Tuesday evening. Reports said Post 1 Troopers and accident reconstructionists responded just after 7:00, to investigate a two vehicle accident at the intersection of KY-1129 and KY-2140. Initial investigations show 81 year old Richard E. Gouger,...
thunderboltradio.com
Four Arrested After Large Seizure of Fentanyl Pills in Paducah
Three people from Arizona, and one from Paducah, were arrested after a large amount of fentanyl was seized in Paducah. Police reports said drug detectives were conducting surveillance at a home on Trimble Street, that was suspected of drug activity. Reports said officers initiated a traffic stop on a vehicle...
Comments / 0