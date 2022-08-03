FBI releases photo of man accused of robbing Pembroke Pines bank

Read on www.local10.com
Alleged battery victim testifies in ex-police officer’s trial in Broward
HOLLYWOOD, Fla. – A man testified on Friday in Broward County court about the Friday nearly three years ago when a police officer struck him while he was in handcuffs. Surveillance video shows Matthew Barbieri, then a Hollywood Police Department officer, striking Raymond Schachner, Jr., twice on Aug. 6, 2019, according to prosecutors.
Mother of woman shot in head says she hopes suspected killer ‘goes to hell’
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – The mother of a 25-year-old woman who was fatally shot in the head earlier this week in northwest Miami-Dade spoke to Local 10 News Thursday, saying “she didn’t deserve to die like she died.”. Surrounded by loved ones and clutching her daughter’s photo,...
Crooks ransack Miami Police Athletic League center, officers say
MIAMI – A set of “cowardly thieves” ransacked the Miami Police Department’s Police Athletic League youth center in Little Haiti, the program’s director said Friday. Officers were dispatched to the PAL youth center at 7200 NE 2nd Ave. at around 12:30 p.m. Thursday to investigate a burglary after a complainant “reported that upon arriving at the incident location, he discovered the building’s back doors pried opened with damaged locks,” according to Officer Kiara Delva of the Miami Police Department.
Woman’s body pulled from Tamarac canal
TAMARAC, Fla. – Authorities are investigating after a woman’s body was discovered in a Tamarac canal. The Broward Sheriff’s Office Dive Team said they pulled the body from the water shortly after 9 a.m. Sunday. The canal is located near Northwest 59th Place. Crime scene and homicide...
Child injured after being struck by gunfire in Hialeah
HIALEAH, Fla. – Police in Miami-Dade County are investigating that shooting in which a child was injured. According to authorities, a six-year old girl was grazed by a bullet at a home in Hialeah. It happened along west 49th Street on Saturday afternoon. Police said the girl was taken...
Gunman threatens dry cleaner’s customer: ‘I actually thought I was going to die’
NORTH MIAMI, Fla. – A routine morning dry cleaning pickup went horribly wrong on Friday in North Miami. A customer used his mobile phone to record a representative of My Cleaners, at 13027 NW 7 Ave., who brandished a gun and threatened him from behind the counter. The My...
South Florida kids participate in bike ride aimed to fight back against gun violence
MIAMI – A group in Miami took to the streets Sunday morning trying to stop the cycle of gun violence, sex trafficking and other problems plaguing their community. More than a hundred people were cycling for a cause while riding through the streets of South Florida. It’s part of...
This Week in South Florida: Sheila Cherfilus-McCormack, Dale Holness and Anika Omphroy
PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – The battle for the Broward and Palm Beach County congressional seat is becoming one of the nastiest on record. Sheila Cherfilus-McCormack won the District 20 seat, succeeding the late congressman Alcee Hastings, by just five votes. Now former Broward County Mayor Dale Holness, the candidate...
108 Cuban migrants arrested in just 2 days in Florida Keys
MONROE COUNTY, Fla. – More migrant landings occurred overnight, into Friday morning in the Florida Keys, authorities confirmed. Chief Patrol Agent Walter N. Slosar, who heads the U.S. Border Patrol’s Miami sector, confirmed that Border Patrol agents and other law enforcement officials have responded to 12 separate migrants landings throughout the Keys in just two days.
Officials: Several animals rescued from Little Havana apartment fire
MIAMI – Firefighters and police officers saved several animals from a burning apartment building in Little Havana Saturday afternoon, according to Miami Fire Rescue. Lt. Pete Sanchez, a department spokesperson, said units responded to the complex, located at 711 Beacom Blvd. at around 4:20 p.m. and arrived to find smoke billowing from the second floor of the two-story building.
Father to host ‘Walk for Victoria’ to raise awareness about missing teenage daughter
MIRAMAR, Fla. – The father of a 14-year-girl from Miramar who has been missing for 11 months now is holding a “Walk for Victoria” this weekend to raise awareness about his daughter’s disappearance in hopes of soon bringing her home. Victoria Sophia Gonzalez was last seen...
Firefighter hurt battling southwest Miami-Dade townhome blaze
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Miami-Dade Fire Rescue crews were at the scene of a large fire Friday at a row of townhomes in the southwestern part of the county. Crews responded to 27102 SW 128th Ave. just before 11:40 a.m., MDFR records show. The townhomes are part of a complex located north of the Homestead Air Reserve Base and east of Florida’s Turnpike.
This Week in South Florida Full Episode: August 7, 2022
PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – On the latest episode of This Week in South Florida, hosts Michael Putney and Glenna Milberg are joined by North Miami Councilwoman Mary Estime-Irvin, Congressional candidates Rep. Sheila Cherfilus-McCormack, Dale Holness and State Rep. Anika Omphroy, and Miami Commissioner Joe Carollo. The full episode can...
This Week in South Florida: Joe Carollo
PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – Last week Miami Dade County leaders blasted a proposal to house as many as 100 homeless people in a cluster of tiny homes on Virginia Key. The opposition started with bikers and boaters who use the park and the beaches that are critical to the history of Black Miami.
Early voting to open in Miami-Dade as primary races heat up in South Florida
AVENTURA, Fla. – Early voting for the primary election in Miami-Dade County begins Monday. While campaign ads have been in heavy rotation online and over airwaves, election workers in Miami-Dade have been busy preparing for a problem free process. Several key races are on the ballot, including former Florida...
The Weeknd Live at Hard Rock Stadium
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – The Weeknd brought his “After Hours Til Dawn” tour to Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens on Saturday, Aug. 6. Mike Dean and Kaytranada opened the show. The Weeknd had an elaborate set showing a dystopian city with bombed-out buildings and walls of...
