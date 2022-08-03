ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pembroke Pines, FL

FBI releases photo of man accused of robbing Pembroke Pines bank

By Amanda Batchelor
 4 days ago
Click10.com

Alleged battery victim testifies in ex-police officer’s trial in Broward

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. – A man testified on Friday in Broward County court about the Friday nearly three years ago when a police officer struck him while he was in handcuffs. Surveillance video shows Matthew Barbieri, then a Hollywood Police Department officer, striking Raymond Schachner, Jr., twice on Aug. 6, 2019, according to prosecutors.
HOLLYWOOD, FL
Click10.com

Crooks ransack Miami Police Athletic League center, officers say

MIAMI – A set of “cowardly thieves” ransacked the Miami Police Department’s Police Athletic League youth center in Little Haiti, the program’s director said Friday. Officers were dispatched to the PAL youth center at 7200 NE 2nd Ave. at around 12:30 p.m. Thursday to investigate a burglary after a complainant “reported that upon arriving at the incident location, he discovered the building’s back doors pried opened with damaged locks,” according to Officer Kiara Delva of the Miami Police Department.
MIAMI, FL
Click10.com

Woman’s body pulled from Tamarac canal

TAMARAC, Fla. – Authorities are investigating after a woman’s body was discovered in a Tamarac canal. The Broward Sheriff’s Office Dive Team said they pulled the body from the water shortly after 9 a.m. Sunday. The canal is located near Northwest 59th Place. Crime scene and homicide...
TAMARAC, FL
Pembroke Pines, FL
Pembroke Pines, FL
Crime & Safety
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
Click10.com

Child injured after being struck by gunfire in Hialeah

HIALEAH, Fla. – Police in Miami-Dade County are investigating that shooting in which a child was injured. According to authorities, a six-year old girl was grazed by a bullet at a home in Hialeah. It happened along west 49th Street on Saturday afternoon. Police said the girl was taken...
#Fbi#Bank Robbery#Truist Bank#Fraud
Click10.com

108 Cuban migrants arrested in just 2 days in Florida Keys

MONROE COUNTY, Fla. – More migrant landings occurred overnight, into Friday morning in the Florida Keys, authorities confirmed. Chief Patrol Agent Walter N. Slosar, who heads the U.S. Border Patrol’s Miami sector, confirmed that Border Patrol agents and other law enforcement officials have responded to 12 separate migrants landings throughout the Keys in just two days.
MIAMI, FL
Click10.com

Officials: Several animals rescued from Little Havana apartment fire

MIAMI – Firefighters and police officers saved several animals from a burning apartment building in Little Havana Saturday afternoon, according to Miami Fire Rescue. Lt. Pete Sanchez, a department spokesperson, said units responded to the complex, located at 711 Beacom Blvd. at around 4:20 p.m. and arrived to find smoke billowing from the second floor of the two-story building.
MIAMI, FL
Click10.com

Firefighter hurt battling southwest Miami-Dade townhome blaze

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Miami-Dade Fire Rescue crews were at the scene of a large fire Friday at a row of townhomes in the southwestern part of the county. Crews responded to 27102 SW 128th Ave. just before 11:40 a.m., MDFR records show. The townhomes are part of a complex located north of the Homestead Air Reserve Base and east of Florida’s Turnpike.
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
Public Safety
Click10.com

This Week in South Florida Full Episode: August 7, 2022

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – On the latest episode of This Week in South Florida, hosts Michael Putney and Glenna Milberg are joined by North Miami Councilwoman Mary Estime-Irvin, Congressional candidates Rep. Sheila Cherfilus-McCormack, Dale Holness and State Rep. Anika Omphroy, and Miami Commissioner Joe Carollo. The full episode can...
FLORIDA STATE
Click10.com

This Week in South Florida: Joe Carollo

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – Last week Miami Dade County leaders blasted a proposal to house as many as 100 homeless people in a cluster of tiny homes on Virginia Key. The opposition started with bikers and boaters who use the park and the beaches that are critical to the history of Black Miami.
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
Click10.com

The Weeknd Live at Hard Rock Stadium

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – The Weeknd brought his “After Hours Til Dawn” tour to Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens on Saturday, Aug. 6. Mike Dean and Kaytranada opened the show. The Weeknd had an elaborate set showing a dystopian city with bombed-out buildings and walls of...
MIAMI GARDENS, FL

