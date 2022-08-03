ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Moss Point, MS

Alabama man pleads guilty to shooting Moss Point K9

By Biancca Ball
WJTV 12
WJTV 12
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20vw4x_0h3RL6bT00

GULFPORT, Miss. ( WJTV ) – A man from Mobile, Alabama, pled guilty to shooting a Moss Point Police K9.

Prosecutors said Richard J. McGuire, 44, pled guilty to one one count of being a felon in possession of a firearm and one count of animal crushing. He appeared in the U.S. District Court in Gulfport on August 2.

Perry County K9 retires after serving six years

According to court records, Moss Point police responded to a call at Tay’s BBQ/Shell Station on Highway 64 on March 29, 2022. When they searched the area and located McGuire behind another business, he ran away.

Police said K9 “Buddy” was released to track McGuire. Buddy followed McGuire into a wooded area, and police said the suspect shot the K9 in the chest.

McGuire was later arrested while in possession of a sawed-off shotgun and body armor.

Investigators said Buddy survived and will return to work soon.

Prosecutors said McGuire will be sentenced on November 15, 2022. He faces a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison for possession of a firearm and seven years for animal crushing.

The case was investigated by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJTV.

Comments / 0

 

