I love seeing my child develop personal relationships with family members

Read on www.mother.ly
Related
‘I longed for her attention’: how my intense relationship with my mother shaped my life
Leah McLaren idolised her beautiful and brilliant mother, whose ‘benign neglect’, yet deep love, affected her childhood. Looking back, she examines their ‘enmeshment’ and how it changed the way she parents her own sons
psychologytoday.com
8 Elements of a Healthy Relationship
Due to their history of normalizing unhealthy behaviors, trauma survivors may struggle to identify what healthy behaviors are in relationships. To those who grew up in families with a lot of conflict or dysfunction, a first experience in a healthy relationship can feel foreign. Because chaos feels normal, healthy relationships...
The Truth About Love-Hate Relationships — and How to Fix Them
You know a couple just like this. Trust me, you do. They love each other. They hate each other. They’ll never leave each other. The can’t-live-with-you-can’t-live-without-you energy is exhausting — especially for the people in their lives who have to deal with the constant ups and downs knowing that it’s unlikely to get better. It’s also exhausting for the couple, but they’re often trapped in a cycle they aren’t aware of, don’t know how to fix, or have normalized to the point that they don’t even realize the level of toxicity they’re managing on a daily basis.
Opinion: Phrases Often Said By Victims In Toxic/Abusive Relationships
People often try to hide when they are in a situation that is toxic or abusive. I say this because many years ago, I hid the reality of my relationship from even the people closest to me.
IN THIS ARTICLE
To the fierce mamas raising fierce daughters
Raise your hand if you heard that one growing up. “Little girls are meant to be seen, not heard.”. Another toxic trope we were raised with. Mothers today were raised during the slow emergence of “girl power,” but still got mixed messages filled with outdated sexist ideas. And we want to raise our daughters to be fierce—and for our sons to celebrate strong women—but we still end up on the receiving end of critique and scorn when our daughters are too loud, too messy, too demanding, “too much.”
Goat gives birth to offspring with 'human-like' features
A goat gave birth to a baby with a rare "humanoid" appearance in the Cachar district of the north-eastern state of Assam in India. This incident took place in Gangapur village in Dholai Vidhan Sabha Constituency in December 2021. Shankar Das, who owns the goat, was left stunned by the turn of events.
What Is The Ideal Age Gap For A Happy Marriage?
A young, attractive spouse won’t make you happy in the long run, according to a new study. Researchers found that the thrill of a wide age gap tends to wear off within a decade, leaving mismatched couples unprepared for marital bliss. The perfect fling might be half your age — but the perfect life partner probably is not.
How To Deal With Loneliness And Resentment After Divorce
After a divorce, feelings of loneliness and resentment are usually especially aggravated. We get used to a particular person, lifestyle, habits, and shared rituals. When webreak up with a partner, it’s time to rebuild our lives. So, how can we cope with living alone after divorce, and is it necessary to cope with it at all? Let’s find out in this article.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
People in Stitches After Woman Discovers Truth About Guy Who 'Ghosted' Her
The woman was initially furious, writing "wow dare he lead me on like this"—but then she found out what really happened.
My Friend Checks In When Nobody Expects It
This is a nonfiction recollection of events as experienced by me and a friend; used with permission. My friend used to have a girlfriend that was pretty cool overall. He only had good things to say about her and he was shocked when he eventually had to deal with being backstabbed. He told me all about this after it happened, and he was more let down than mad about it all.
To the husbands who step up as equal parents, thank you
It’s no secret that most women carry an uneven load in their households. Motherly’s 2022 State of Motherhood research revealed that even when they are primary breadwinners, most mothers still provide the majority of childcare and household work. Other studies have shown that men get way more leisure...
Slate
Ugh, My Gifted Student Is Being Forced Into a Class With the Regular Kids
Care and Feeding is Slate’s parenting advice column. Have a question for Care and Feeding? Submit it here. Our school district’s areas were redrawn last year, resulting in my youngest son “Adam” going to an unfamiliar new high school. In getting assignments for September, I learned my Adam’s ninth grade biology class is being taught as a hybrid class that covers both honors students (including Adam), the regular class (a bell curve of many kids) and the remedial class (they call it something else, but it’s for kids who struggle in the average science class). The explanation the administration gave was that there will be one lesson taught, and then the groups will be assigned different experiments in class and different work after class, based on their skill levels. I experienced this class structure in my high school and hated it; it was pure chaos with 35 kids, so I was often bored in class and got into trouble. Adam has not historically been a troublemaker though. I also believe that Adam is not as empathetic to others at different skill levels as he could be, so learning about others could be a silver lining here. Nonetheless, this does not seem like a great academic opportunity, and Adam has been worrying a lot about it, particularly as a nerdy kid who was teased a lot in general classes and found a haven in making most of his friendships through his previous school’s gifted academics program. How do I prepare him to take on this less-than-ideal situation as a new high school freshman? A lot of things are changing right now, and he’s fixating on this as a harbinger of the school year to come.
KIDS・
A Woman Is Prepared to Leave Her Husband After He Kept Scaring Her & Reddit Has Her Back
Click here to read the full article. It’s not easy to be vulnerable. Sharing your fears, feelings, or straight-up trauma can leave you feeling exposed, which is why it’s a situation best met with compassion. So, when one Redditor shared her fear of fire with her husband only to find him teasing her with a lighter, it caused her to reconsider their partnership. And, honestly, Reddit users were right there with her. User unknownuser588 took to the /AmITheAsshole SubReddit to sound off on a recent incident she had with her husband. She first shared she had a traumatic experience as a...
Opinion: My Mother Was Given The Ultimatum To Attend Therapy Or Lose Contact With Her Child
Several weeks ago, I woke up to a text message from my little brother that included me, my older brother, and our father. The words were surprising to read, especially as aside from me, my family tends to push their feeling aside and try to bury everything.
Internet Applauds 11-Year-Old Girl's Idea for Mom's Out-of-Office Message
Professor Kristen Bottema-Beutel's daughter is no stranger to her mom working on vacation - but she was determined to take action this time.
KIDS・
‘Jealous’ Woman Annoyed by Friend’s ‘Excessive’ Vacation Posts on Social Media
Most people probably don't worry too much about what their friends think about their vacation photos on social media, instead assuming they're just happy for them — but that wasn't the case for one woman who took to Mumsnet to complain about her friend's supposedly "excessive" vaycay posts. On...
Accepting that the love of your life left may be hard
**This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events that I have experienced firsthand; used with permission. Loving someone doesn’t guarantee they’ll always stay. That was the hard truth that I had to accept when the man I loved disappeared without a trace. He didn’t say goodbye or tell me why it was over. He vanished from my life like warm breath in cold air.
Dad Dragged for Asking to Stay at His Mom's Mon-Fri to Get Away From Baby
The father requested to move back in with his mother so he can sleep properly after his girlfriend gave birth.
Fury as Woman Says Brother's Fiancée Chose To Be a Mom Over Getting Degree
Among single parents, mothers are almost twice as likely as dads to be living below the poverty line, according to a 2018 report from the Pew Research Center.
Woman Backed for Not Apologizing for Writing Diary That Traumatized Sister
The woman said she was a troubled teen and wrote "angry, terrible rants" in her diary; but said it was her sister's fault for secretly reading her diary.
Motherly
New York City, NY
16K+
Followers
2K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
Motherly is a lifestyle brand that informs and inspires Millennial women through the journey of motherhood.https://www.mother.ly
Comments / 0