Dad gets dad-shamed for walking his 5-year-old quintuplets with a leash

By Cassandra Stone
Motherly
Motherly
 3 days ago
Val Maria
3d ago

Why not I did it to my one child, he was so hyper that I had to make sure he didn’t run off. This guy has 5. There is nothing wrong with making sure the children are with him and secured. It shows he cares and wants them to be near him safely. I see no problem with this.

Caron Russell
3d ago

They are very useful tools for parents. 5 little humans seems like alot to keep track of all at once. In this case it seems a must. Be kind. Parenting is a huge task even with only one child.

Sue Berry
3d ago

I don’t like the leashes if it’s 1 or 2 kids but 5 I would definitely use them so they aren’t wandering off in 5 different directions. 🥰🥰🥰🥰🥰

Motherly

Motherly

New York City, NY
ABOUT

Motherly is a lifestyle brand that informs and inspires Millennial women through the journey of motherhood.

 https://www.mother.ly

