Treat your dog to a pool day at these Kansas City-area spots

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Time to cool off those dogs’ paws!

Dogs owners will get a chance to go to several pools in the Kansas City region to help cool off their dogs and splash in the water with other pups.

Paws in the Pool – Lenexa, Kansas

Bring your furry four-legged friends for a plunge in Ad Astra Pool, located at 8265 Maurer Road Thursday, Aug. 4.

The cost is $5-$8 per dog to swim and guests can register on the City of Lenexa website.

Pool Plunge – Lawrence, Kansas

Lawrence Aquatic Center is hosting Pool Plunge as their yearly tradition on Aug. 15 from 4 -7 p.m.

All dogs must have documentation of current vaccinations and must be under their owner’s control at all times. Dogs should be up to date on rabies, distemper, parvo, and bordetella vaccines.

The cost is $5 per dog. Guests will have to register on the City of Lawrence website.

Dunkin Dogs – Gladstone, Missouri

Gladstone Parks, Recreation and Cultural Arts, and Gladstone Animal Shelter host Dunkin Dogs on Aug. 27 from 9 a.m to 1 p.m. at Gladstone Municipal Pool located at 7011 North Holmes Street.

The times for dogs is based on weight:

9-10:30 a.m. (under 30 lbs)

10:30 a.m.-12 p.m. Large (over 30 lbs)

12-1:30 p.m. (over 30 lbs)

The pre-registration fee is $7. Guests can register online. Day-of registration is $10.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 4 Kansas City WDAF-TV | News, Weather, Sports.