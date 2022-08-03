Ex-UFC champ Conor McGregor lands role in 'Road House' remake

Read on www.yardbarker.com
Marc Anthony Dying? Superstar Singer's Recent Frail Look Sparks Major Concern
Marc Anthony sparked major health concerns due to his recent frail look. Jennifer Lopez's ex was recently spotted looking disheveled during an outing with Romeo Beckham. Daily Mail shared photos of him that were taken on Thursday, showing the superstar singer having an unusual slimmed figure that was worsened by his unkempt hair.
'Magnum P.I.' star Roger E. Mosley dies at 83 following car crash
Aug. 8 (UPI) -- Veteran actor Roger E. Mosley, who is best known for his role as Theodore "T.C." Calvin in Magnum, P.I., has died, his daughter said. He was 83. Mosley died Sunday at Los Angeles' Cedars Sinai Medical Center from injuries he sustained in a car crash, his daughter, Ch-a Mosley, told The Hollywood Reporter.
Booker T comments on Lex Luger potentially going into the WWE Hall Of Fame, why you won't see Harlem Heat in the ring again
On the latest "Hall Of Fame" podcast, Booker T commented on Lex Luger potentially going into the WWE Hall Of Fame. Luger recently said that if he got the call to be inducted, he would attempt to walk across the stage. Booker said, "I was reading an article and it...
Shaquille O'Neal On His Issues With HBO's 'Winning Time': "That Depiction Of Jerry West Was Despicable"
HBO released 'Winning Time' in March earlier this year, with the series depicting the rise of the dynastic Los Angeles Lakers during the 1980s. The series became popular among fans for its entertainment value, but the people depicted in it weren't too happy with how they were portrayed. Kareem Abdul-Jabbar...
