Gigabash Release Date, Trailer, Gameplay, Story, and Details

Tower Of Fantasy, the “shared open-world RPG”, is scheduled for launch later this week on August 10. Here are all the events you can participate in as soon as you land in the Astra Shelter. More details about each event are expected as soon as the game releases, but for now, here’s everything we know […] The post Tower Of Fantasy Gives Free SSRs On Launch! appeared first on ClutchPoints.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 9 HOURS AGO