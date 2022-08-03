Tom Brady receives epic ‘GOAT’ cake from Leonard Fournette for 45th birthday

Tom Brady’s 45th birthday got off to a sweet start.

On Tuesday, Buccaneers running back Leonard Fournette gifted his teammate — and three-time MVP — a “GOAT” or “greatest of all-time”-inspired cake.

“Happy early bday to my old head @TomBrady,” Fournette tweeted hours before Brady’s actual birthday on Wednesday, Aug. 3.

Happy early bday to my old head @TomBrady pic.twitter.com/uCFujQ9P7D — 7⃣ Leonard Fournette (@_fournette) August 2, 2022

The cake itself boasts a massive, three-dimensional goat head with piped icing, horns made of fondant, and a “Happy 100th Birthday” message etched to the side.

The hyper-realistic cake was made in four hours by Kristina Lavallee and her team at The Cake Girl in Tampa.

“He literally just said, ‘I want a goat cake. And I said, ‘An actual 3D goat?'” Lavallee said, according to ESPN . “At first, I was like, ‘What? For Tom?’ No, no way.”

Tom Brady celebrated his 45th birthday on Wednesday, Aug. 3. Getty Images

Fournette brought the creation to the Buccaneers’ AdventHealth Training Center despite concerns that Brady’s diet may bar him from taking a bite.

“With him, his diet is strict… he doesn’t eat sugar,” Fournette said.

Though it remains to be seen what else Brady will receive for his birthday this year, a day off from training camp may not make the gift list.

Tom Brady hands the ball off to Leonard Fournette in Feb. 2021. Getty Images

“Everything’s negotiable, but we’ll see,” new head coach Todd Bowles said. “We haven’t given anybody else the day off on their birthday. If it falls on that day, so be it.”

“As long as we keep him upright and he’s walking, that’s a great birthday. What do you give the guy that has everything, right?”

Brady’s teammates feel the same way, too. Cornerback Carlton Davis III said “he probably has everything,” and that he’ll probably just be giving his quarterback a hug. Tackle Tristan Wirfs agreed. “I’ll give him a hug or something.”