TCU puts a bigger emphasis on special teams in second practice

As preseason camp continues for TCU, the Horned Frogs put a big emphasis on special teams on Wednesday.

Mark Tommerdahl, who previously coached at TCU from 1998-2000, has returned as the new special teams coordinator. He coached at Texas Tech, Purdue and Utah State over the last five years.

After another energetic warm-up session, TCU went through its punt packages with Jordy Sandy and Easton Black taking most of the snaps at punter.

Sandy could build on a solid 2021 season under Tommerdahl.

Here are more observations from the second preseason practice:

Morris gets his shot

Redshirt freshman quarterback Chandler Morris took the first snaps with the first team offense in the brief 11-on-11 portion of practice the media was able to see. Max Duggan was the first quarterback up on Tuesday.

This part of practice is less about completions and emphasizing tempo with each quarterback getting roughly three or four plays to lead the offense downfield.

After Tuesday’s practice primarily featured passes at the line of scrimmage, there were a few more wrinkles added on Wednesday. There were jet sweeps to slot receivers and a wide receiver reverse that the defense contained.

It wouldn’t be a surprise if head coach Sonny Dykes continues to use that strategy early in practice with Duggan, Morris and maybe Sam Jackson getting opportunities to take the first snap. It’s part of the equation for determining the starter, but likely just a small one.

Injury update

Overall, the Horned Frogs have been healthy at the start of camp , but there were a couple players that didn’t practice on Wednesday.

Offensive tackle Marcus Williams went down with an undisclosed injury Tuesday and didn’t practice on Wednesday as he observed in street clothes.

Redshirt freshman offensive lineman Noah Bolticoff has missed the first two days of practice and has been rehabbing off to the side.

Dykes’s style

One thing that hasn’t stood out at practice so far is the presence of Dykes and that’s not a criticism. Dykes consistently moves all over the field during practice, observing the different position groups.

It’s clear he’s comfortable allowing his position coaches go through their own process of coaching up the team. It could have a positive impact on the chemistry of the staff and is another way Dykes is approaching things differently than former coach Gary Patterson.

It seems to be paying off as players and staffers are embracing the energy around practice.

“You come out here and you can just tell it’s not just another day. It’s a day to get better. Everybody looks at it like that,” running back Kendre Miller said. “You can look around and just tell everybody on the team, we’re just having fun.”

More nuggets

Multiple professional scouts returned to TCU’s practice Wednesday. The New Orleans Saints came for the second straight day and another scout from the Arizona Cardinals was present. There was also a scout from the USFL’s Michigan Panthers on hand Wednesday.

Running back Kendre Miller may be one of the best kept secrets on a national level after being overshadowed by former Horned Frogs running back Zach Evans this past two seasons. Miller was as productive as Evans last season and could be in line for a big year. His smoothness as a runner has stood out in the brief glimpses the media has seen him get touches.

He’s been embracing the opportunity to lead the running back room.

“I got a pretty high bar (for myself) this year and I have a pretty straight-forward path and I’m trying to stay on that,” Miller said. “Since Zach left it’s just been stepping up and keeping everybody together everyday.”

Another name to watch is true freshman receiver Jordan Hudson. The four-star receiver could challenge some of the older receivers in the group for playing time. Hudson is scheduled to meet with the media later this week, a rarity for true freshman at most programs.