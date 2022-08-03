Prescott’s first National Night Out a big hit with local residents

Read on swark.today
arkadelphian.com
Crews searching for possible drowning victim
CADDO VALLEY — The search was ongoing Sunday afternoon for a Nash man who went missing on the Caddo River on Saturday evening. According to Clark County Sheriff Jason Watson, the 19-year-old “went under water, came up and never was seen again” while visiting the popular waterway. A 911 call made at about 5:40 p.m. summoned law enforcement to the river, near the Highway 7 bridge.
txktoday.com
magnoliareporter.com
Magnolia Police list recent arrests
Recent arrests made by the Magnolia Police Department. Many, but not all, of these arrests have previously been listed in our daily report Columbia County Justice and Detention Facility bookings and releases. Monday, August 1. Nathan Eures, 34, Magnolia, driving on suspended license, no vehicle license, and failure to appear.
KTAL
Body of murder suspect who shot Bowie deputy found after standoff
BOWIE COUNTY, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – The manhunt in East Texas for a man who shot two people Saturday afternoon and wounded a Bowie County deputy has ended with the discovery of his body in an abandoned house. According to the Bowie County Sheriff’s Office, 32-year-old Hector Alejandro Pintor Aguilar...
Arkansas man arrested after bomb squad called to I-20 crash in Louisiana
An Arkansas man is facing several charges, including terrorizing, after troopers with the Louisiana State Police said he claimed there was an explosive device in his car after he crashed it on Interstate-20 in Northwestern Louisiana Friday morning.
KTBS
Webster deputies step in after another unpermitted trail ride scheduled
MINDEN, La. – Less than a week after an unpermitted trail ride turned violent in Cotton Valley, the Webster Parish Sheriff’s Office learned about yet another unpermitted trail ride being advertised for this weekend. Sheriff Jason Parker said if it hadn’t been for a concerned citizen who sent...
foxsportstexarkana.com
Entergy Arkansas to replace several poles in El Dorado on August 10th
EL DORADO, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — On Wednesday, August 10, 2022, from 6:30 AM to 1 PM, Entergy Arkansas will be replacing several poles on College Avenue in El Dorado, Ark. The replacement is to provide reliable power to customers. Due to the replacement, traffic will be reduced to one lane. Motorists are asked to avoid […]
ktoy1047.com
Body found in Hope pond identified
The body was found Monday in a pond off of Highway 29 North in Hope. Police have identified the man as 55-year-old Christopher Chancellor. Chancellor was originally from Texarkana but had been living in the Hope area for several months at the time of his death.
arkadelphian.com
1 killed, 2 hurt in Arkadelphia rollover
A vehicle rollover Friday evening claimed the life of an Arkadelphia child and injured two others. According to an Arkansas State Police preliminary fatal crash summary, Khadija Campbell, 28, of Arkadelphia, was traveling north on 15th Street in a 2003 Chevrolet SUV when she entered a curve “with too much speed.”
‘How would you feel if I shot the place up’: Man arrested, accused of pointing pistol at East Texas store clerk
TEXARKANA, Texas (KETK) – A man was arrested in Texarkana after a convenience store clerk told police he pointed a gun at her, and threatened to “shoot up” the store. Police said they were called to the store on the 1600 block of Robinson Road on July 29, but the man had already left. The […]
KSLA
87-year-old man kills himself when authorities come to execute search warrant
TEXARKANA, Texas (KSLA) — An 87-year-old man is dead, killed by a self-inflicted gunshot wound as authorities were trying to execute a search warrant as part of a felony investigation. It happened late the afternoon of Thursday, Aug. 4 at a residence in the 3700 block of Galleria Oaks...
magnoliareporter.com
Two people want to be McNeil mayor
The mayor’s race in McNeil added a second candidate on Friday as the midway point passed in the filing period for municipal office in Columbia County. Filing of independent candidates for city offices continues through noon Wednesday, August 10 at the Columbia County Clerk’s Office in the Boundary Street Annex.
myarklamiss.com
South Arkansas residents react to the latest on recreational marijuana
EL DORADO, Ark. (KTVE/KARD)–On Wednesday, “Responsible Growth Arkansas” presented almost 200,000 signatures to the Arkansas Board of Election Commissioners. The board denied Responsible Growth’s recreational marijuana name and ballot title due to a description that omits the state’s current THC limits. The group began collecting...
Here Are 5 Cool Things You Can Do This Weekend In Texarkana
Tax-Free weekends, some homemade salsas, and awesome live music highlight the things to do in Texarkana this weekend. 1. Tax-Free Weekend. It is tax-free weekend in Arkansas and Texas as we get ready to go back to school in the Texarkana area. Check out the stories for everything you can get tax-free this weekend.
arkadelphian.com
Pedestrian struck, killed in front of Oaklawn
A Hot Springs man was struck and killed Tuesday while traversing a sidewalk at Oaklawn Racing Casino Resort. Police say 64-year-old Donald Ray Thompson was walking north on the Central Avenue sidewalk when a 2015 Mack truck, turning from a parking lot into the southbound lane, struck him. According to a preliminary fatal crash summary filed by Arkansas State Police, the vehicle’s bumper made contact with Thompson, causing fatal injuries.
ktoy1047.com
87-year-old man dead after police try to execute search warrant
Detectives had arrived at the residence around 4:00 p.m. in the 3700 block of Galleria Oaks Drive yesterday afternoon to execute the warrant when they heard a gunshot from the rear of the residence. According to TTPD Sgt. Shawn Vaughn, the elderly resident walked out of the back door of...
Arkansas lawyer enters guilty plea in federal $11.5M fraud case
The final defendant made a guilty pleading today in Little Rock.
Arkansas woman fifth suspect to plead guilty in $11.5M federal fraud case
A woman has pleaded guilty for her part in a USDA fraud.
arkadelphian.com
Unclaimed lottery ticket sold in Caddo Valley worth $75K
Austin man wins $25,000-a-year-for-life from lottery. Edrick Tan of Austin purchased a $2 Lucky for Life® lottery ticket on the Jackpocket app for the July 21 drawing and won $25,000-a-year-for-life. When he claimed his prize last week at the Arkansas Scholarship Lottery Claim Center, he elected to take the cash option of $390,000.
