7 adults, 3 kids dead in Luzerne County house fire; criminal probe underway
NESCOPECK, Pa. (AP) — Fire tore quickly through a house in Pennsylvania early Friday morning, killing seven adults and three children and horrifying a volunteer firefighter who arrived to battle the blaze only to discover the victims were his own family, authorities said. The three children who died were...
Tower Health’s commitment to the community (opinion)
We have a health care history to be proud of here in Reading. Reading Hospital, founded by a handful of physicians and business leaders more than 150 years ago, is today among the Top 50 best hospitals in America, according to Healthgrades, and was once again ranked #8 in the state by U.S. News & World Report. The hospital’s emergency department sees more patients than any other hospital in the commonwealth, our HealthPlex is a leading surgical facility, and we deliver more than 3,500 babies each year.
Fun shines brightly for Variety Club’s Annie Madden Sunshine Games
WORCESTER — On Wednesday, August 3rd, Variety Club (Variety – the Children’s Charity of the Delaware Valley) hosted the 21st annual Annie Madden Sunshine Games. Children with disabilities who are participating in summer programs at Variety enjoyed a special day full of games and activities including relay races, water games and more on Variety’s campus in Worcester. The event was a much-anticipated event of the summer season for the 100+ children with disabilities who daily have participated in summer camp, summer school (Extended School Year), and vocational training.
