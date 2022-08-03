Read on www.northcountrynow.com
Ogdensburg man charged after vehicle stolen from Madrid home
MADRID, N.Y. (WWTI) — A man has been arrested following an investigation into a stolen vehicle in the Town of Madrid last month. The vehicle was stolen on July 3 at a residence on State Highway 310. According to a press release from New York State Police, their investigation determined that 36-year-old Matthew Mclean of Ogdensburg took the vehicle without the owner’s permission. The vehicle had no registration, license plates, active insurance or valid inspection.
Police: biker crashed after doing wheelie
TOWN OF ALEXANDRIA, New York (WWNY) - A Carthage area resident was hurt after his motorcycle crashed Sunday in the town of Alexandria on State Route 26. State police said Marcus Beeman (no age available) was traveling with another motorcyclist when he performed a wheelie and lost control. The bike...
Police find wanted Ogdensburg man hiding in closet
OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - Police say they found an Ogdensburg felon hiding in a closet when they went to arrest him. According to state police, 36-year-old Matthew McLean stole a vehicle on July 3 from a home in the town of Madrid. Nearly a month later, troopers and Ogdensburg...
State Police: North Country pair charged with petit larceny in Denmark
DENMARK- A North Country pair stand accused of larceny charges, according to authorities. Joshua J. Whitney, 42, and Tina L. Whitney, 46, both of Gouverneur, NY were arrested early Thursday by the New York State Police in Carthage. They are officially charged with three misdemeanor counts each of petit larceny.
Canton man swims for Hospice
Cory Williams, Canton, took to the water in the “Swim a Mile for Hospice” to benefit Hospice of St. Lawrence Valley. The event took place at Norwood Beach August 6. Photo submitted by Catherine Siematkowski.
Adirondacks Woman Stabbed to Death! Did Her Daughter Do It?
How well do we really know our neighbors? I say hello to anyone I see while I walk my dog in the morning and evenings but that's about all it is. "Good morning! What a beautiful day." Things like that are exchanged but I can't say I really know my neighbors after living in the same home for 2 years.
Massena legends remembered
Massena residents Ross Violi and his wife Kathie Wade check out the “Legends of Massena,” exhibit of celebrities who have lived or visited Massena, including actress Janis Reno Ahern. The exhibit is open during Massena’s Mega-Reunion this weekend, Saturday from 2-7 p.m. and Sunday from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. in the Mercantile Building at the corner of Main St. and Water St. "The organizers have done a wonderful job on this exhibit," said Wade. For more details, visit earlier story. NCNow photo.
Harrisburg Daughter Stabbed Mom To Death In NY: State Police
A Pennsylvania daughter stabbed her mother to death in New York on Thursday, July 28, authorities say. Melissa "Missy" A. (Gallagher) Guisewhite, 51, originally from Harrisburg, was found dead at her Lakeview Avenue home in the Village of Tupper Lake around 1p.m., New York state police say. Her autopsy at...
Norwood Brass Firemen play in Colton
The Norwood Brass Firemen played a pontoon concert recently to Higley boaters and residents on the shore. The weather was ideal as the band performed for the crowd gathering in their boats, according to Darin LaGarry, band manager. The band was grateful for this invitation. Above, band manager Darin LaGarry receives a $300 donation from Higley Association president Lin Snyder. Photo by Jim Corbett.
Norwood Paddle Poker Run
Close to 100 paddlers turned out for Norwood Association’s 6th annual Paddle Poker Run Aug. 7 at Norwood Beach. The Norwood Brass Band entertained the paddlers on the two-mile route. Proceeds will help to purchase a water wheelchair this year, said Norwood Beach Director Michelle Garrow. Last year proceeds helped local families with children who had cancer. NCNow photo.
Town weighs options for crumbling street
NICHOLVILLE, New York (WWNY) - A temporary solution is agreed upon for how to deal with a street that’s washing away in Nicholville. As for a permanent solution, we learn what the options are. For more than a month, the residents of River Street in the hamlet of Nicholville...
Waddington Homecoming underway
The four-day Waddington Homecoming is underway. A parade and many other events are taking place. For details, view earlier story. Here, Barbara Henry admires paintings by the late Wilson Bickford during the opening reception in his honor Friay at The Gallery at Lake St. Lawrence Arts, Waddington. “I loved taking his painting classes,” said Henry. Bickford was a north country native who became an internationally known artist and instructor. Bickford’s memorial tribute show will run through Aug.20. NCNow photo.
Fun & games continue at Gouverneur & St. Lawrence County Fair
GOUVERNEUR, New York (WWNY) - The fun and games are in full swing at the Gouverneur and St. Lawrence County Fair. Families were out Thursday enjoying the sights, sounds, and tastes at food vendors, playing games, and on the rides. We spoke with a mother from Gouverneur who was there...
Morristown, NY USA
We’re camping at Jacques Cartier State park. After our first nite we had to move to a different site. It was hung on the back of the bush, next to theSt. Lawrence River. It was such a nice surprise and made our day. May God bless the person who left it for us. You made our day!
Big turnout for the pickleball tournament on new courts in Potsdam
Teresa Fisher, left, was one of the North Country Pickleball organizers of the Sandstoner Summer Classic Pickleball Tournament held recently. The event was the first tournament played on the six new outdoor courts at Sandstoner Park, Potsdam. It drew 72 participants. NCNow photo.
Town of Waddington welcomes 4 new campsites
TOWN OF WADDINGTON, New York (WWNY) - Thanks to a project in the works for more than a year, the town of Waddington is now home to new campsites. The four new sites at Leishman Point overlook the St. Lawrence River and are near outdoor trails. The Waddington Public Beach...
Meeting the Rotary International president
Michael P. Griffin of Colton, Rotary District 7040 North Central New York area governor, recently met Jennifer E. Jones, Rotary International’s 2022-2023 president, at the district changeover dinner in Ottawa. From the left are Jones, 2021-2022 District Governor Fay Campbell, and Griffin. Submitted photo.
Mohawks: Grasse River clean-up is “devastating failure”
AKWESASNE (WWNY) - A deal which saved Alcoa more than a billion dollars is a “devastating failure” when it comes to cleaning up the Grasse River. That’s according to the St. Regis Mohawk Tribal Council, in a letter to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA). In 2013,...
Playing basketball at Massena Town Beach
Among the 100 members of the Boys and Girls Club of Akwesasne were these members playing basketball at the Massena Town Beach Thursday, June 28. The club participants visit the beach on Thursday each week in the summer program. NCNow photo.
