kxoradio.com
The County Is Hiring
(The County of Imperial is taking applications)....Several jobs are posted. The County has a new system that allows applicants to file online. The website is governmentjobs.com/careers/imperialcounty. You click on the individual job for more information or to apply. The new system allows applicants to view positions available, at their convenience.
kxoradio.com
2022 Elections Ad Hoc Committee
(Committee members are being sought)...The Imperial County Registrar of Voters is recruiting committee members. It is the 2022 Elections Ad Hoc Committee. Linsey Dale, the Registrar of Voters, says the committee will discuss the election and canvassing process, voter outreach and education, poll workers and volunteer outreach. The 1st meeting will be Monday, August 15 at 5:30 pm. The meetings will be held at the County Administration Centrer, 940 Main Street in El Centro, in conference rooms C & D. For more information contact the Registrar at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..
calexicochronicle.com
Chief Alex Silva Chosen to Speak at 9/11 Stair Climb Event
HOLTVILLE — The Imperial Valley 9/11 Stair Climb Committee announced that Holtville Fire Chief Alex Silva would be the keynote speaker for the ninth annual Imperial Valley 9/11 Memorial Event and Stair Climb. On the morning of Tuesday September 11, 2001, a series of four coordinated suicide terrorist attacks...
thedesertreview.com
Guitar classes begin for adults at El Centro Community Adult Center
EL CENTRO — A beginner’s guitar class started Monday afternoon with five music students at the El Centro Community Adult Center. “Guitar Classes for Adults” was a new program suggested by the community. Eight students registered for the class but only five showed-up on the first day. The one hour classes, held Mondays and Wednesdays, start at 2:00 p.m.
kxoradio.com
Clear the Shelters
The Human Society of Imperial County wants to Clear the Shelter. The month-long event is designed to find fur-ever homes for as many shelter dwellers as possible. To help make this possible, the Humane Society has reduced all adoption fees to only $50.00 for the entire month of August. You can view animals in the local shelter that are ready for adoption by visiting the local organizations web sight or visiting the local shelter during business hours. If you are not able to adopt you van make a donation to assist with the Humane Society's life-saving efforts.
Teen missing last seen August 1 in El Centro
The Imperial County Sheriff's Office announced a missing juvenile alert on Carter Weekley, a 15-year-old teenager who was last seen on August 1, 2022 in El Centro, California. The post Teen missing last seen August 1 in El Centro appeared first on KYMA.
eenews.net
Southern Calif. water districts look at Colorado River cuts
California residents who rely on Colorado River water could see significant cutbacks on the resource next year, as state officials negotiate a reduction plan that could cost billions to save up to 500,000 acre-feet of water. The Imperial Irrigation District and the Metropolitan Water District of Southern California are expected...
kyma.com
Yuma Regional Medical Center says they are seeing an uptick in COVID-19 cases
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Yuma Regional Medical Center (YRMC) says in June there was a 31% COVID positivity rate and as of now, Yuma County is at 33%. Dr. Bharat Magu, YRMC Chief Medical Officer, says a flu spike this summer isn't making things any easier. According to Dr....
kxoradio.com
CBP San Diego Field Office
(Customs and Border Protection July activity)...It is for the San Diego Field Office, which covers San Diego and Imperial Counties. The CBP reports three significant narcotics seizures in one day at the San Ysidro port. In Calexico, there were six seizures in 5 days. The Calexico seizures resulted in the discovery of 494 packages of Methamphetamine, Fentanyl and more. The most recent seizure occured at the Tecate Port. CBP officers arrested a 31 year old female after they discovered 25 packages containing Fentanyl, heroin, cocain and methgamphetaminbe hidden in the spare tire in the vehicle she was driving.
holtvilletribune.com
Imperial County Sheriff’s Office Briefs: July 26-Aug. 25
IMPERIAL COUNTY — The following reports were collected from the Imperial County Sheriff’s Office call logs from July 26 through Aug. 2. 8:06 a.m.: The Sheriff’s Office is looking for the driver of a silver 2021 Ford that was involved in a hit-and-run incident on Wild Horse Drive in Heber.
kxoradio.com
Back To School
(Monday it is back to school)...That is for the Central Union High School District. The District includes Central and Southwest High Schools. The District will be operating under the same schedule as last school year. The state last month released a new schedule calling for classes to begin later than last year. That order allowed for a rural clause, allowing rural districts keep the hours they have been operating under for years. The Central Union High School District opted for the rural clause. Other Districts have not said if they are taking advantage of the clause or not. Parents may want to check with their individual district.
kyma.com
Former Yuma pastor accused of child molestation not formally charged
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - A former Yuma pastor accused of molesting a nine-year-old child two years ago learned that he has not been formally charged for the alleged crime. The Yuma County Sheriff's Office said an investigation revealed 34-year-old Franklin Sharples had sexually abused a child, with one incident taking place in the 4400 Block of E. County 10th Street, right off of Interstate 8.
kxoradio.com
Collision Update
2 vehicle collision)...It occurred on Interstate 8, near Seminole Road. It occurred at around 10:30 Thursday morning. Several injuries were reported. They were taken to Yuma Regional Medical Center for treatment. The California Highway Patrol says a semi, heading east on the Interstate, approached two small vehicles, that were also eastbound. The small vehicles were reportedly traveling with their emergency flashers on. The semi rear ended one of the vehicles, pushing into the other vehicle. The collision forced the closure of the Interstate. The lanes remained closed until after 1:00 pm. Seven occupants of the small vehicles, including children were transported for treatment. The status of the injured has not been released. The driver of the semi was cooperating with the Highway Patrol. He said he would seek his own medical attention. The incident remains under investigation.
kyma.com
kxoradio.com
Man Dies in Friday Accident
kxoradio.com
holtvilletribune.com
