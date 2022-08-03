Governor suspends Georgia gas taxes through mid-September

ATLANTA (AP) – Georgia’s governor is extending the suspension of the state’s motor fuel tax through mid-September.

Gov. Brian Kemp on Wednesday signed an executive order extending the suspension for a third time. The order also suspends the state sales tax on locomotive fuel.

Kemp previously signed a law in March that passed with broad bipartisan support suspending the state’s gas tax through May 31.

Kemp then extended the suspension twice. Under state law, Kemp can suspend taxes by executive order if state lawmakers ratify the action later.

Georgia’s gasoline price normally includes a state tax of 29.1 cents per gallon.

