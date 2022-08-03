ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yreka, CA

‘Coming down like a blow torch’: Residents describe town nearly wiped out by wildfire

By David Caraccio
The Sacramento Bee
 4 days ago

Residents described the frightening sight of a California wildfire tearing through the Yreka and Klamath River area, and footage shows a rural town nearly wiped out over the weekend.

“When that fire came over that ridge line, it had 100-foot flames for about five miles, and the wind was blowing it,” Roger Derry, 80, said in new AP video taken in the aftermath of the McKinney Fire. “It was coming down like a solid blow torch. There was nothing to stop it.”

Derry lives with his son of almost the same name, Rodger Derry, in the small town of Klamath River, not far from the Oregon border. Residents for 40 years, they know most of town’s 200 or so residents. Now, they’re one of the few families left.

More than 100 homes, sheds and other buildings have burned since the fire erupted Friday. At least four people have died.

A monsoonal rainstorm doused the McKinney Fire on Tuesday evening , quelling fire behavior on the deadly Northern California blaze while also introducing mudflow and flash flooding risks in nearby parts of Siskiyou County.

The Associated Press contributed to this article.

weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Central Siskiyou County Including Shasta Valley by NWS

Effective: 2022-08-07 14:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-08-07 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Central Siskiyou County Including Shasta Valley; Western Klamath National Forest RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 8 PM PDT THIS EVENING FOR STRONG GUSTY WIND WITH LOW RH FOR PORTIONS OF FIRE WEATHER ZONES 280 AND 281 FIRE WEATHER WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH MONDAY EVENING FOR STRONG GUSTY WIND WITH LOW RH FOR PORTIONS OF FIRE WEATHER ZONES 280 AND 281 * Impacts: Strong, gusty wind with low relative humidity and critically dry vegetation will greatly increase the spread potential of any new and existing fires. * Affected area: In Fire Weather Zone 280. The Scott Valley and sections of the McKinney Fire over higher terrain. This includes Fort Jones, Etna and Greenview. In Fire Weather Zone 281. The Shasta Valley and sections of the McKinney Fire over higher terrain. This includes Yreka, Hilt, Weed, Grenada and Montague. * Wind: South 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. * Humidity: As low as 9 percent. * Additional Details: The strongest winds will occur within the Shasta Valley around Weed and over higher terrain. * View the hazard area in detail at: https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/HAZARD Precautionary/preparedness actions Gather your fire evacuation kit now. Collect essentials you don`t want to lose and prioritize your checklist. Visit ready.gov/kit for more information. Familiarize yourself with your evacuation plan. Where will you go? How will you get there? Who will you call to let others know your are safe? Visit ready.gov/wildfires for more information. A Red Flag Warning means critical fire weather conditions will develop in the near future. These conditions promote rapid spread of fire which may become life threatening. Evacuate if ordered to, or if a fire threatens.
SISKIYOU COUNTY, CA
The Sacramento Bee

