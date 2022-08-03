ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greensboro, NC

3 taken to hospital after fight during Junior Olympics event in North Carolina A&T State University stadium

By Emily Mikkelsen
 4 days ago

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A fight led to a heavy police presence at North Carolina A&T State University during a sporting event.

Guilford County Emergency Services worked with about 11 patients, and three people were taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries as of 2:35 p.m., according to GCEMS Deputy Public Information Officer Scott Muthersbaugh.

Athletes, parents describe chaos that led to evacuation of Jr. Olympics at NC A&T State University

According to sources with the university, the fight broke out just before 1:30 p.m. at a souvenir tent during a track and field event for the NC AAU Junior Olympics, which is being held this week at North Carolina A&T. The track and field event was set to run from Aug. 1 through 6

“I was doing my warmup lap when I first started seeing everybody running,” said Bianca Evuleocha who was supposed to run the 100-meter dash for 15- and 16-year-olds. “I didn’t know what was going on of course. I was crossing a couple of people. I heard there was someone who had a gun, and there was fight that broke out. That’s when I started running toward my mom, trying to find my mom.”

They canceled the rest of the day’s events and the stadium was cleared. The events will begin Wednesday instead and the schedule will be revised.

AAU Track and Field released the following statement on Tuesday afternoon:

Following a fight under the stands during the AAU Junior Olympic Games track meet today at Truist Stadium in Greensboro, North Carolina, as confirmed by both the Greensboro Police Department and the city’s 911 dispatch center, the meet was suspended, but will resume tomorrow at the same location. A revised schedule will be emailed to participants.

FOX8 News

When is the first day of school in the Triad?

HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — As we enter the month of August, it’s time for the question that parents eagerly await and that children dread, when is the first day of school? Lucky for you, or unlucky depending on your age, FOX8 has the answers to all of your questions. Alamance-Burlington School System Monday, Aug. […]
WFMY NEWS2

Winston-Salem gas station robbed at gunpoint

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem police are investigating a robbery at the BP/Gas and Go on Peters Creek Parkway. The incident happened Friday night around 10:00 p.m. Police said a man wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, black jeans, a face mask and armed with a handgun walked into the store and demanded money.
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
Fox 46 Charlotte

5 arrested after shots fired at NC nightclub, police say

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Greensboro police are investigating after a shooting at Arizona Pete’s on Saturday. Around 2 a.m., off-duty officers were working at Arizona Pete’s and said shots were fired. The shots fired from the suspect vehicle in the parking lot reportedly hit other vehicles. No one was injured. Five people in the suspect […]
