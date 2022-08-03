ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

ESPN Western Colorado

Grumpy Colorado Elk Wont Stop Harassing Man

You see it all the time and hear about it often; I especially know because I write about these things often, too often if you ask me. Run-ins between wildlife and humans, and it's gotten to the point where I'm starting to wonder why so many people seem to have death wishes upon themselves, and I also often wonder why the IQ of the average human is so low these days.
ESPN Western Colorado

This Dangerous Colorado Mountain Peak Should Not Be Your First 14er

Climbing 14ers is a popular Colorado pastime, but Capitol Peak is not a climb for beginners. Capitol Peak is considered one of the most difficult 14ers in Colorado as well as one of the most dangerous. According to Out There Colorado, Capitol Peak is the third deadliest 14ers in the state behind Longs Peak and Maroon Bells. In 2017, five climbers died on the Capitol Peak climb within a six-week span.
ESPN Western Colorado

Recent Flooding Caused Headaches for Many Colorado Drivers

Recently, parts of Colorado have been bombarded by bad weather, and consequently, mother nature has made it difficult for many. This is the time of year in Colorado in which motorists and really all residents need to be mindful of flash flooding. You may have heard of the numerous instances of flash flooding that have impacted Coloradans in the past week or so.
Tim Daniel
ESPN Western Colorado

SWEET TREATS: Scheels in Johnstown Now Has a Candy Shop

I seriously love Scheels in Johnstown. They have everything. When I say they have everything. I mean it. We can go into Scheels at any time and I can pick up a Denver Broncos jersey, pellets for my smoker, BBQ rub for a pork shoulder, dog food for my pup, a candle for our house, and even LEGOs. There are plenty of other things that I could go on about, these are just the few that I came up with right off the top of my head.
ESPN Western Colorado

Denver's Williams & Graham Speakeasy is a Hidden Gem

The city of Denver is truly a foodie's paradise, with dozens of unique places to eat and drink each full of flavor and flair. One of the most spirited options when it comes to drinking and dining in Denver is Williams & Graham. The cozy Prohibition-era speakeasy is a hidden gem, quite literally, in that it can only be accessed via a secret door that's behind an unassuming bookshelf.
ESPN Western Colorado

Nasty 1-Star Reviews of Colorado's Clothing-Optional Hot Springs

Have you ever visited a clothing-optional hot spring in Colorado? Would you like to? Before setting out on this adventure, you may want to read a few reviews. Some in Colorado absolutely love the state's various clothing-optional hot springs. Like anything else, though, there are those who have had negative experiences. Check out these nasty 1-star reviews of various Colorado hot springs.
