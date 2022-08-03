Read on espnwesterncolorado.com
Related
Brave Enough to Hike Colorado’s Thrilling Devil’s Causeway?
There are hikes for people of all skill levels throughout the state of Colorado. The trail-picking options are endless, from flat loops filled with wildflowers to famous 14ers, there's something for everyone to enjoy. One of Colorado's most heart-pounding hikes can be found in the Flat Tops Wilderness in Steamboat...
Check Out 15 Unnamed Colorado Waterfalls Only Locals Know About
Much of Colorado is what many would consider "God's Country." We have beautiful mountains, lakes, and rivers, making our state a true natural playground for outdoors enthusiasts. However, some of these natural wonders in Colorado are a little bit more secret and hidden than others. Some of Colorado's beauty is...
Grumpy Colorado Elk Wont Stop Harassing Man
You see it all the time and hear about it often; I especially know because I write about these things often, too often if you ask me. Run-ins between wildlife and humans, and it's gotten to the point where I'm starting to wonder why so many people seem to have death wishes upon themselves, and I also often wonder why the IQ of the average human is so low these days.
This Dangerous Colorado Mountain Peak Should Not Be Your First 14er
Climbing 14ers is a popular Colorado pastime, but Capitol Peak is not a climb for beginners. Capitol Peak is considered one of the most difficult 14ers in Colorado as well as one of the most dangerous. According to Out There Colorado, Capitol Peak is the third deadliest 14ers in the state behind Longs Peak and Maroon Bells. In 2017, five climbers died on the Capitol Peak climb within a six-week span.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Sturgis Photos: Motorcycle Rally DUI Enforcement Begins In Colorado
The annual migration to South Dakota for the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally has begun. A lot of Sturgis-bound bikers will be coming from and through Colorado and law enforcement agencies in the state want to help make sure bikers get to their destination safely The goal is to remove impaired drivers and riders from the road.
Grand Junction Recalls the Most Painful Sunburn We’ve Ever Had
If only our crazy Colorado summer sunburn stories came with a selfie. Some of y'all are cracking me up with the stories of falling asleep in your fishing boat up on the Grand Mesa. The sun on the Western Slope can get ya with very little warning. While many of...
Recent Flooding Caused Headaches for Many Colorado Drivers
Recently, parts of Colorado have been bombarded by bad weather, and consequently, mother nature has made it difficult for many. This is the time of year in Colorado in which motorists and really all residents need to be mindful of flash flooding. You may have heard of the numerous instances of flash flooding that have impacted Coloradans in the past week or so.
Check Out The Highest And Lowest Points In Colorado
I thought it would be fun to play the high/low game because we all know Colorado is high (in more ways than one) but literally it is because even our lowest point in the state is way higher than a lot of other states in the country, 18 of them to be exact.
RELATED PEOPLE
Beautiful Places You Need to Visit in Western Colorado
Did you know that living in Grand Junction actually puts you closer to more of Colorado's beautiful places than just about any place else? Today we're looking at 12 beautiful places on Colorado's Western Slope that really are must-see destinations. Grand Junction is under 200 miles from almost every one...
Check out Colorado’s Fun and Educational Dinosaur Ridge
Colorado has many attractions that are fun for the whole family or educational, but a very unique place exists right down the road from the world-famous Red Rocks Amphitheater that is both. That place is called Dinosaur Ridge. Location of Colorado's Dinosaur Ridge. Dinosaur Ridge is located at 17681 W...
SWEET TREATS: Scheels in Johnstown Now Has a Candy Shop
I seriously love Scheels in Johnstown. They have everything. When I say they have everything. I mean it. We can go into Scheels at any time and I can pick up a Denver Broncos jersey, pellets for my smoker, BBQ rub for a pork shoulder, dog food for my pup, a candle for our house, and even LEGOs. There are plenty of other things that I could go on about, these are just the few that I came up with right off the top of my head.
Colorado “Superwoman” Scales 12 14er’s In Less Than 24 Hours
Climbing just ONE 14'er in a day is enough to call for a break and a snack and something that depending on your fitness level and skill level can be felt by your body for a day or two so for someone to do more than one on the same day is pretty darn impressive.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Colorado’s Amusement + Water Parks Your Entire Family Will Enjoy
Colorado is full of fun activities for the entire family. Sometimes these attractions are for the more outdoorsy types but there are plenty of great amusement parks, water parks, ziplines, and alpine slides in Colorado to choose from. Amusement and Water Parks in Colorado. There are a number of amusement...
Curious Colorado Exterminator Accused of Stealing Woman’s Panties
It's a little creepy to think that a service professional in your home might be delving into your personal belongings, but that's reportedly what happened recently in Lakewood, Colorado. Whether it's a plumber. an electrician, a carpet cleaner, or a furniture delivery person, we are used to having strangers in...
Surprise Delivery: Teen Lifeguard Helps Woman Deliver Baby at YMCA Pool
A lifeguard in Colorado learned a new skill when she helped a couple deliver their baby at the pool. According to a report from the Washington Post, quick-acting YMCA lifeguard, Natalie Lucas, 18, helped bring new life into the world during what she thought, would be an average day. The...
Denver’s Williams & Graham Speakeasy is a Hidden Gem
The city of Denver is truly a foodie's paradise, with dozens of unique places to eat and drink each full of flavor and flair. One of the most spirited options when it comes to drinking and dining in Denver is Williams & Graham. The cozy Prohibition-era speakeasy is a hidden gem, quite literally, in that it can only be accessed via a secret door that's behind an unassuming bookshelf.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Nasty 1-Star Reviews of Colorado’s Clothing-Optional Hot Springs
Have you ever visited a clothing-optional hot spring in Colorado? Would you like to? Before setting out on this adventure, you may want to read a few reviews. Some in Colorado absolutely love the state's various clothing-optional hot springs. Like anything else, though, there are those who have had negative experiences. Check out these nasty 1-star reviews of various Colorado hot springs.
Do You Remember this Once Prominent Colorado Landmark?
Many historic landmarks still remain standing in Colorado to this day, but others have disappeared, only lingering in the memories of locals who can continue to pass on stories of what once was. One former Colorado landmark that's now been gone for more than 50 years was The Tepees in...
Delta-8 THC Is Illegal In Colorado- What So ‘Wrong’ With Delta-8?
Maybe you heard, or maybe you haven't, that Colorado has made Delta-8 illegal. While Colorado has been a proponent of marijuana use for many years, this drug does not make the cut. It was 2012, that Coloradans voted to make marijuana use and the retail sale of, legal for the...
A Beloved Choice City Restaurant is Set to Close: Fort Collins Residents React
Canino's Italian Restaurant has sat in a historic home on College Avenue since 1976. Its hearty Italian cuisine, charming atmosphere, and beloved owner, Clyde Canino, have made it a Fort Collins staple. Now, the end of an era has come. Rumors about Canino's retirement began to bubble on social media,...
ESPN Western Colorado
Grand Junction, CO
10K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
ESPN Western Colorado has the best sports coverage for Grand Junction, Colorado. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://espnwesterncolorado.com/
Comments / 0