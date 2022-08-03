Read on www.kolotv.com
Tamera Bernard
4d ago
people with limited mobility problems can't go on sidewalks the scooters block, so get rid of them, change how they are parked at least, even folks using walkers are challenged.
Reply
2
Related
KOLO TV Reno
Teen injured in Spanish Springs after being hit by a vehicle
SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) -A 13-year-old was taken to the hospital Saturday afternoon after being hit by a vehicle in Spanish Springs, the Sparks Police Department said. It happened about 1:46 p.m. at Wingfield Hills Road and Hoot Owl Way. Police did not give details about what happened. Police said the...
KOLO TV Reno
Fireworks start small brushfire in Stead
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -Roman candle fireworks started a brush fire Sunday afternoon in Stead, the Reno Fire Department reported. It was reported in a field in the 12800 block of Moya Boulevard just south of Echo Avenue at 1:41 p.m. Fire crews held it to a quarter of an acre.
KOLO TV Reno
Reno Police Department reports only 12 arrests for Hot August Nights
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -The Reno Police Department on Sunday reported 12 arrests in and around Hot August Nights venues in 2022. That includes five for driving under the influence, six misdemeanor arrests and one gross misdemeanor arrest. It also reported 23 traffic citations and 15 citations into municipal or community...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Driver forgets to put SUV in park before crashing into dispensary, Nevada cops say
An SUV smashed through the front of a marijuana dispensary in Nevada after the driver forgot to put the vehicle in park, officials said. Deputies responded to a call about an SUV that had crashed through the “front of NuLeaf Lake Tahoe dispensary on Highway 28 in Incline Village” on Tuesday, Aug. 2, according to a news release from the Washoe County Sheriff’s Office.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KOLO TV Reno
Crews give up search for man who apparently fell into the Truckee River
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -Authorities looked for a person reported missing in the Truckee River Saturday afternoon, but did not find him. They called off the search just after 5:30 p.m. Truckee Meadows Fire & Rescue and the Reno Fire Department searched the river from Dorostkar Park at Mayberry Drive downstream.
KOLO TV Reno
Eastbound I-80 in Sparks reopens after truck fire
SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) -Two people were injured in an overnight tractor-trailer crash and fire on Interstate 80 near Sparks Boulevard, the Sparks Fire Department reported. The crash and fire closed eastbound Interstate 80 for about 10 hours. It reopened by 10:20 a.m. The crash happened about 12:21 a.m. between Sparks...
2news.com
13-year-old injured after being hit by car in Sparks
On August 6, 2022 around 1:45 p.m. the Sparks Police, Sparks Fire and REMSA responded to a vehicle vs. pedestrian on Wingfield Hills Rd. and Hoot Owl Way in Sparks. Reports said that a car had hit a 13-year-old and when emergency personnel arrived on scene, they found a juvenile who was suffering from non-life-threatening injuries.
Sierra Sun
Campaign to launch at Sand Harbor aims to slow down drivers at Tahoe
INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. — Incline Village resident Helen Neff was struck by a vehicle last year while crossing the street. Her body was tossed more than 10 feet into opposing traffic. She was transported to a Reno hospital where she stayed for 52 days recovering from her physical injuries.
IN THIS ARTICLE
sierranevadaally.org
Lift the Streets
A woman driving in the passenger seat of a vintage convertible, films on her DSLR camera. When they reach the Reno arch she stands and points the camera up at the monument then leans back so she’s laying on the back of the car’s exterior. Her smile is huge.
mynews4.com
Crews knock down two vehicle fires early morning on I-80 at Sparks Boulevard
SPARKS, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — A semi truck and a trailer went ablaze shortly after midnight on Saturday at I-80 East at Sparks Blvd. At approximately 2:09 a.m. on August 6, the Sparks Fire Department and Truckee Meadows Fire and Rescue (TMFR) responded to a report of a vehicle on fire.
16-year-old girl missing from Tahoe-area campground
Kiely Rodni was last seen attending a large party near the Prosser Family Campground in Truckee.
KOLO TV Reno
Man shot to death following domestic dispute in Sparks
SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) - A man is dead following a shooting in sparks. It happened just after noon on Saturday at an apartment complex on Kiley Pkwy. Sparks police say that a woman had shot her boyfriend during a violent domestic dispute, and they arrived to find a 26 year old man dead from a gunshot wound.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
2news.com
Police need help locating 16-year-old last seen in Truckee
The Placer County Sheriff's Office is asking for assistance in locating a 16-year-old last seen in Truckee early Saturday morning. Kiely Rodni was last seen near the Prosser Family Campground, in Truckee and was at a party of more than 100 juveniles and young adults. She was last seen at...
Record-Courier
Tahoe man faces kidnapping charge
A South Lake Tahoe man accused of kidnapping his ex-girlfriend is scheduled to appear in Tahoe Township Justice Court on Tuesday. Nicholas Rene Arthur, 27, was arrested on July 29 after a witness intervened in a struggle at Spooner Junction. According to the Douglas County Sheriffs Report, the witness said...
mynews4.com
26-year-old man shot, killed after domestic violence dispute in Sparks
SPARKS, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — A man was found dead after being shot at a Sparks apartment Saturday afternoon, police say. At around 12:48 p.m. on August 6, Sparks Police Department officers responded to an apartment complex in the 800 block of Kiley Parkway in reports of a shooting.
2news.com
RFD Station #1 Ranks Fifth Busiest in U.S.
We know that our local first responders are busy responding to all types of calls. However, one new report shows that the Reno Fire Department is one of the busiest in the nation.
mynews4.com
Man arrested for prowling in Reno neighborhoods
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Reno police officers arrested a 27-year-old man for prowling in Reno neighborhoods. Reno Police Department (RPD) officers responded on July 13 at 2:30 a.m. to an incident in the area of the 1400 block of E. 9th Street on report of a prowler. The prowler contacted a teenager girl while peeping in her window. Officers responded on July 14 to the same area on the report of a prowler that had attempted to contact another girl while standing outside her window.
KOLO TV Reno
Emergency response closes north Reno street
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - 11:10 P.M. UPDATE: Reno Police say the SUV involved in the incident was involved in a hit-and-run crash at a nearby apartment complex a short time earlier. Witnesses followed the driver. They found him pinned underneath. Investigators believe the man driving the SUV got out of the vehicle and forgot to put it in park. It appears it then rolled over him.
KDWN
Bat infestation forces closure of fire station south of Reno
RENO, Nev. (AP) — Fire officials have temporarily closed a small fire station between Reno and Carson City due to a bat infestation. The Truckee Meadows Fire Protection District announced the temporary closure Tuesday of Fire Station 30. It’s on Old Highway 395 in the Washoe Valley next to the historic Bowers Mansion. Fire spokesman Adam Mayberry says bats have been flying in the living quarters and dead bats have been found in the apparatus bay where an ambulance is parked. The fire station dates to the 1950s. Officials thought they solved a similar problem with bats in 2015 but they’ve since returned. Two firefighters are temporarily transferring to another Washoe Valley station.
2news.com
Portion of SR 447 Near Wadsworth Reopened After Fatal Crash
At least one person is dead after an early morning crash on State Route 447 near Wadsworth. Nevada State Police says the crash happened just after 6:15 a.m. on Thursday five miles of Wadsworth. This is a developing story.
Comments / 4