Social Security: What’s the First Thing You Should Do With Your Check?

Read on www.aol.com
Mindyaown
3d ago
pay ya bills and u right once u do that the check gone anyway... dam I wish I could just go back to work but God has other plans...
Reply(1)
4
Related
How Many Hours Can You Work and Still Collect Social Security?
As the name would imply, Social Security retirement benefits were meant to be paid out to beneficiaries after they stop working. Discover: 20 Best Places To Live on Only a Social Security Check Also...
CBS News
What happens if your debt is sent to collections?
If you have debts in collection, you're not alone. In August 2021, 64 million Americans had collections on their credit report – and that was an improvement from prior years, according to nonprofit research group the Urban Institute. Fortunately, you – and the other millions of Americans in the...
AOL Corp
15 worst states to live on just a Social Security check
The average monthly payment for Social Security retirement benefits is $1,613.77. That's not enough to get by in most places in America, but Social Security was never meant to serve as a retiree's sole source of income. Yet for many seniors, Social Security is exactly that, which won't cover the cost of living in some states.
Motley Fool
Social Security's 2023 Raise Could Shock You
The size of the raise could be shocking, as it could be the highest in four decades. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
IN THIS ARTICLE
What Happens to Your Debt if You Die Without Life Insurance?
Life insurance can provide money to repay creditors -- but what happens if there is no policy in place?
Here's Why I Won't Claim Social Security Benefits at 62
There are two main factors that will influence my decision.
7 Things You Should Never Pay for With Cash
Some people charge everything to a credit card to rack up rewards points, but that isn't your style. When possible, you prefer to pay with cash. Maybe you've ditched the plastic as a way to curb...
Why Social Security Benefit Update Might Squeeze Seniors
The Social Security cost of living increase could hit double digits for the first time in over 40 years - but it all depends on whether inflation keeps rising.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Social Security: New Bill Could Give Seniors an Extra $2,400 a Year
Social Security recipients could get an additional $2,400 a year in benefits if a new bill recently introduced to Congress wins approval -- something seniors would no doubt welcome as surging...
3 Changes to Social Security You Probably Didn't Know
Here's what you may have missed over the past number of months.
AOL Corp
Social Security SSI Updates To Know for August 2022
For many Americans, Social Security is all about retirement benefits. But Social Security as a whole actually encapsulates a number of programs designed to assist qualifying Americans. Check It Out: Our 2022 Small Business Spotlight. Learn: 7 Things You Should Never Do When Planning For Retirement. One of the most...
Will Your Social Security Benefit Increase at Your Full Retirement Age?
A lot of people get this wrong.
Less Social Security possible according to senator
hand with money in walletPhoto by Image Genie (Creative Commons) In a recent interview Senator Lindsey Graham of South Carolina said "seniors may have to take a little less and pay a little more in" when talking about the topic of social security. Of course this is a major issue for those contributing to social security and also those who are receiving income from social security.
CNBC
If you're 'unretiring' and collecting Social Security, here's what to know before heading back to work
A combination of high prices and more job openings may encourage retirees back into the workforce. If you're collecting Social Security retirement benefits, that will likely mean changes to your monthly checks. A combination of record high prices and a record number of job openings has been encouraging more retirees...
Suze Orman Says This Is How to Prepare for a Recession
Any money you save now could help if times get tough.
Motley Fool
Who's Ready for a $192 Per Month Increase to Their Social Security Check?
Most working Americans will lean on Social Security income during retirement to make ends meet. Historically high inflation could provide a big lift to Social Security checks in the upcoming year. Unfortunately, the purchasing power of Social Security income has been shrinking since 2000, and a mammoth COLA isn't going...
Meet a man with $47,000 in student debt who's been trapped in a student-loan repayment 'bureaucracy nightmare' for nearly 3 decades without the debt cancellation he was promised
Jason Harmon qualified for student-loan forgiveness 2 years ago — but his paperwork is missing, and he's stuck in repayment for at least 9 more years.
8 Purchases Retirees Almost Always Regret
Many people reach their peak net worth right when they retire. This also happens to coincide with the feeling that it's time to spend some of that net worth after working so hard to accumulate it over...
People In Certain States May Lose Part Of Their Social Security Checks
Retirement means a few things: the end of work, a new change of pace in life, and figuring out Social Security. Once all the deadlines are adhered to and paperwork filed, there’s still the matter of just how much will be collected. Residents of some states will actually lose part of their Social Security checks. Which ones, and why?
Washington Examiner
As IRS prepares to double in size, it isn't the billionaires who should be worried
The Inflation Reduction Act of 2022 appears to have a good shot at being signed into law. If Senate Democrats can get Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (D-AZ) to join Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV), the bill will have the necessary 50 votes to pass through the reconciliation process. Let's hope that never...
Comments / 8