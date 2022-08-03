Read on www.kare11.com
MINNEAPOLIS — Minneapolis officers found a man with fatal gunshot wounds early Sunday morning near 38th Street and Chicago Avenue, officials say. According to the Minneapolis Police Department, officers from the 3rd Precinct responded to reports of gunshots and an unresponsive person on the ground near 38th Street and Chicago Avenue at about 3:20 a.m. Sunday. When officers arrived, officials said in a press release that they found a man with fatal gunshot wounds in the street by the sidewalk.
BURNSVILLE, Minn. — A man is in custody for his alleged connection to an apartment fire in Burnsville that displaced residents from about 50 units, officials say. According to a release from the City of Burnsville, firefighters were dispatched to a five-story apartment complex on the 1500 block of Burnsville Parkway just before 8:50 a.m.
Man fatally shot near 38th and Chicago in Minneapolis
MINNEAPOLIS -- Minneapolis police say a man was shot to death near East 38th Street and Chicago Avenue early Sunday morning.Around 3:20 a.m., officers responded to the area after reported gunfire. They found a man with fatal gunshot wounds in the street.Officers also found a running vehicle with damage from gunfire nearby. Police say it likely belonged to the man who was fatally shot. Police did not identify the deceased.This was the 55th homicide in Minneapolis this year.
Three charged in Brooklyn Center street racing incident
BROOKLYN CENTER, Minn. -- Three people face charges stemming from a late-April street racing incident in Brooklyn Center, following a recent crackdown by the State Patrol and Minneapolis Police Department.Charging documents say that around 11 p.m. on April 23, Evandro Ballarini Dos Santos, 35, was driving a Dodge Caravan that zoomed and spun in the intersection at Shingle Creek Boulevard and Summit Drive. Three passengers, including Dos Santos' 13-year-old son, were hanging out the window.At one point, the car whipped close to a group of spectators, charges state. The two adult passengers in the car - Ayyoob Dawood Abdus-Salam and Isac...
Rittenhouse attorney hired by Prior Lake man accused in deadly river attack
The man accused in the stabbing death of a Stillwater teen has hired the attorney who won a high-profile self-defense case in Kenosha, Wisconsin
7 boys, ages 12-15, arrested after police chase in Lake Elmo
WOODBURY, Minn. -- Woodbury police say they arrested seven boys aged 12 to 15 after a chase on Saturday afternoon. Around 1:37 p.m., police were called to Cabela's at 8400 Hudson Road in Woodbury after employees reported several teens who had been told to leave the store for causing a disturbance returned.Officers say the teens were associated with a stolen vehicle and were attempting to steal from the store.The suspects allegedly fled after they spotted a Woodbury patrol car. They headed north into Lake Elmo on County Road 13.Police stopped the suspect's vehicle using a PIT maneuver approximately two miles north of I-94. Officers say the suspects then ran on foot, resulting in a search involving canine and aerial units.Residents in the area were notified of the situation and began to call in sightings of the suspects, eventually leading to their arrests.The situation is still under investigation.
Three Traffic Deaths Reported in Minnesota Since Friday Afternoon
Undated (KROC-AM News) - There have been at least traffic fatalities in Minnesota since Friday. The most recent deadly incident occurred Saturday evening in the Brainerd lakes area. The State Patrol says the victim was a 26-year-old Akeley man who was fatally injured when a Jeep pulled out in front of his motorcycle as he was traveling south on Highway 371 at Nisswa. His name has not been released.
MISSING: Brooklyn Park Police asking for help locating vulnerable adult
BROOKLYN PARK, Minn. — Brooklyn Park Police are asking for the public's help locating a missing vulnerable adult who was last seen Wednesday afternoon. According to a press release, Tatianna Cox, who also goes by Tata, was last seen wearing pajamas and appeared to have a bag of clothing. Officials believe she could be in Minneapolis, Crystal or Brooklyn Park.
Apple River stabbing victim from Elk River required multiple surgeries
A third victim of the Apple River mass stabbing in Wisconsin has been identified. AJ Martin, identified by his uncle in a GoFundMe campaign, was with friends on the popular tubing river in western Wisconsin when 52-year-old Nicolae Miu allegedly stabbed him in the abdomen amid a violent reaction during a confrontation with a group of tubers.
Deputies fatally shoot man in Wright County
A man was shot dead by deputies in Otsego during an incident in the early hours of Sunday. The Wright County Sheriff's Office confirmed in a press release that a man had died after two of its deputies opened fire in the 12000 block of 72nd Court NE. According to...
2 taken to hospital after Burnsville apartment fire
BURNSVILLE, Minn. -- Two people were transported to a hospital after a fire at an apartment complex in Burnsville.The Burnsville Fire Department says crews responded to the Parkvue Flats on the 1500 block of Burnsville Parkway shortly before 9 a.m. Residents were evacuated and cared for by crews on the scene. Two people were transported to the hospital for additional medical care.The cause of the fire is under investigation.
Lakeville Police search for missing teen girl
LAKEVILLE, Minn. — Lakeville Police are asking for the public's help in finding a missing 13-year-old girl last seen on Friday, July 29. Shasha Thor is 5'3" and weighs around 120, according to information from Lakeville Police. She has brown eyes and black hair, and while the photo provided by police shows her hair in braids, police said she no longer wears her hair that way.
Woman charged in drunk driving crash that killed man on 169 in Champlin
CHAMPLIN, Minn. (FOX 9) - A Maple Grove woman faces charges in the fatal crash of a 37-year-old man after prosecutors allege her blood alcohol concentration was nearly three times the legal limit. The criminal complaint states that on July 21, 58-year-old Jill Zetterwall was heading northbound on Highway 169...
Man 'having mental health challenges' fatally shot by Wright County deputies
OTSEGO, Minn. — A deputy with the Wright County Sheriff's Office fatally shot a 22-year-old man early Sunday morning in Otsego, according to the sheriff's office. According to a press release by the Wright County Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to the 12000 block of 72nd Court in Otsego just before 1 a.m. Sunday, where it was reported that a "man was having mental health challenges and had threatened physical harm to his family and himself."
Man shot to death in tent in Minneapolis
(Minneapolis, MN) -- A man is dead after a shooting in Minneapolis. Officers responded to report of gunfire Tuesday night just before 10:30 p-m and found the victim inside a tent with life-threatening injuries. The man was rushed to the hospital where he died. Witnesses said they heard the shots but did not see the shooter. The victim is believed to be in his 40’s.
Four teens in custody after chase ends in crash, foot pursuit
LITTLE CANADA, Minn. — Four teens were taken into custody Saturday following a police pursuit that ended on Interstate 35E in Little Canada. Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT) traffic cameras show the four teens — three girls and one boy — flee across the interstate before they were taken into custody by authorities.
Suspect in Apple River stabbing hires prominent self-defense attorney
HUDSON, Wis. — The man charged with first-degree homicide and four counts of first-degree attempted homicide following a deadly stabbing on the Apple River has hired a prominent self-defense attorney to represent him throughout his trial. During a brief court appearance Friday, Nicolae Miu said he's hired attorney Corey...
Bloomington's On the One festival promises representative recreation
BLOOMINGTON, Minn. — Friday and Aug. 12, Normandale Lake Bandshell in Bloomington will host the On The One festival, a first-of-its kind concert series featuring Minnesota's top urban entertainment artists. On the One producer and director Chadwick Niles Phillips said the festival started out as an open mic, long...
The Flower Movement
GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. — This week a nationwide movement is beginning with a goal of spreading positvity and kindness in your community, through the love of flowers and plants. It is called the Flower Movement. Georgia Edgington from Len Busch Roses joins KARE 11 News Saturday to show us...
Ramsey County mourns unexpected death of sheriff's deputy
RAMSEY COUNTY, Minn. — The Ramsey County Sheriff's Office is mourning the loss of one of its own, Deputy Dallas Edeburn. According to the department, Edeburn hadn't returned home after leaving the Ramsey County Patrol station in Arden Hills on Sunday, July 31. When officers searched the area between the station and Edeburn's home the next day, they located him deceased inside his vehicle.
