Moderna 'working really hard' to meet Sept. booster deadline: CEO Bancel

Woman shocked by cultural differences moving to Iowa from California
surprised woman smilingPhoto by Vinicius Wiesehofer (Unsplash) A woman moved from California to Iowa and was shocked by the cultural differences. The following video was posted by Katie Bishop on TikTok.
Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates vow to deliver a 'significant increase' in oil output if the world faces a winter supply crunch
OPEC leaders Saudi Arabia and the UAE agreed to "significantly increase" oil output if needed. The countries pledged to pump more oil specifically if the world faces a supply crunch this winter. Saudi Arabia, the UAE and other OPEC countries possess as much as 2.7 million bpd of spare capacity.
Russia says it is ready to discuss prisoner swap with U.S
(Reuters) -Russia said on Friday it was ready to discuss prisoner swaps with the United States through an existing diplomatic channel, a day a Russian court sentenced basketball star Brittney Griner to nine years in prison for a drugs offence. Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said President Vladimir Putin and his...
Cheaper flights are finally here for travelers
Air fares are sinking more than usual from their summer peaks in time for fall getaways. But time is of the essence when it comes to snagging a deal. The average domestic airfare per ticket will drop to $286 round-trip this month, down 25% from May when the average round-trip ticket topped $400, according to Travel booking app, Hopper’s pricing forecast released this week. The average fare should remain below $300 through September, before notching upwards ahead of the holidays.
Don't expect $1 Whoppers from Burger King anytime soon
Restaurant Brands CEO José Cil says don't expect $1 Whoppers to return to the Burger King menu as raging inflation leads U.S. consumers to demand more value. After years of heavy couponing, Cil told Yahoo Finance Live in February that he is looking to bring back the Whopper as the industry’s most iconic hamburger and price the product at a premium. Some six months later, he’s sticking to that plan.
Social Security SSI Updates To Know for August 2022
For many Americans, Social Security is all about retirement benefits. But Social Security as a whole actually encapsulates a number of programs designed to assist qualifying Americans. Check It Out: Our 2022 Small Business Spotlight. Learn: 7 Things You Should Never Do When Planning For Retirement. One of the most...
More than 1,400 US flights canceled as thunderstorms close in on the East Coast
It's been another rough day for America's airline passengers, to put it mildly. As of 8:30 p.m. Eastern on Friday, almost 1,500 flights had been canceled in the U.S., with over 7,200 more delayed, according to FlightAware. Some of Friday's issues could be a result of aircraft not being in a position to fly their first flights of the morning after cancelations Thursday.
Fed rate cut expectations are 'misguided,' former Fed board member says
With declining inflation expectations and lower GDP growth, some investors anticipate the Federal Reserve may pivot to become more dovish with its policy tools. But Randy Kroszner, a former Fed Governor and current economics professor at the University of Chicago Booth School of Business, thinks the Fed still has a long way to go before rate cuts are in question.
Buy Your Groceries at These 6 Small Businesses
Maybe Whole Foods or Trader Joe’s is your go-to grocery store because it has everything you think you need. But there are plenty of amazing small business grocery stores out there that shouldn’t be discounted. Here It Is: Our 2022 Small Business Spotlight. Find Out: 7 Things You...
Paltry U.S. minimum wage 'really striking' amid inflation
It's been 13 years since Congress raised the federal minimum wage, the longest period without an increase since 1938. A recent Economic Policy Institute (EPI) analysis found that after adjusting for inflation, the current federal minimum wage of $7.25 an hour is now worth less than at any point since 1956. The purchasing power for workers making the federal minimum wage diminished by 27.4% since 2009, when the starting wage was last increased.
5 Best Southern Cities To Retire on a Budget of $1,500 a Month
You're planning to retire and have your sights set on a warm climate. Specifically, you want to settle down in the South, but you need to find new hometown that's affordable on a fixed income. As of April 2022, the average Social Security benefit is $1,538.14 per month, according to...
Psilocybin therapy is prompting states to reconsider laws about magic mushrooms
The Biden Administration is looking to explore the emerging research of psilocybin to treat a variety of mental health illnesses as states across the country have started to decriminalize and legalize the substances for medical uses. The administration anticipates the FDA to approve both MDMA and psilocybin as treatment for...
Mortgage rates fall below 5% for first time since April
Mortgage rates are back below 5% this week for the first time in four months, providing temporary relief for homebuyers stricken by the recent rapid rise in rates. The rate on the 30-year fixed mortgage slipped to 4.99% from 5.3% the week prior, according to Freddie Mac, sinking below the 5% level for the first time since the week of April 7.
