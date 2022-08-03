ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

WTAJ

Weather service confirms tornado near Pennsylvania

DALLAS, W.Va. (AP) — Cleanup was ongoing Tuesday in a rural area of northern West Virginia from damaged caused by a tornado with maximum winds of 120 miles per hour. The National Weather Service in Pittsburgh said the EF2 tornado briefly touched down Monday night in the state’s Northern Panhandle. No injuries were reported. The […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
PennLive.com

New restaurant; free ice cream; more: Good Morning, Pennsylvania

What you need to know today, Friday, August 5, 2022. High: 86; Low: 73. Most sunny, thunderstorms possible today & all weekend. Clergy abuse settlement: The Roman Catholic Diocese of Harrisburg said it has reached an agreement to settle any still-pending historic child sex abuse claims lodged against its priests or other church personnel.
HARRISBURG, PA
realtree.com

Pennsylvania Record Buck Hid in Garage for 60 Years

The days of monster bucks going unnoticed are almost gone. With the advent of hunting magazines, digital outlets and social media, folks talk about big whitetails often — almost always. According to Bob D’Angelo, the Pennsylvania Big Game Scoring Program coordinator, and official Boone & Crockett Club scorer, few...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Winning $206M Powerball ticket won in Pennsylvania Lottery

PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) – A Pennsylvania Lottery Powerball player won a major jackpot during Wednesday’s drawing. According to the PA Lottery, one Pennsylvania player in Westmoreland County matched all five numbers and the Powerball number to win $206,900,000. The winning Powerball numbers were 09-21-56-57-66 with a Powerball number of 11. The Power Play number was 02, […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Mercury

Cleanup and community day event draw attention to Schuylkill River

If the Schuylkill River corridor is to become the recreational resource it can be in Reading, there needs to be more opportunities for people to enjoy it, according to the city’s sustainability manager, Bethany Ayers Fisher. That was the goal of Riverzilla Community Day on Saturday, a combination cleanup...
READING, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

NWS confirms 2 tornadoes in Greene and Washington counties

DALLAS, W. Va. (KDKA) - The National Weather Service confirmed two tornadoes touched down in southwestern Pennsylvania and West Virginia after severe storms Monday. An EF-2 tornado with maximum winds of 110 to 120 mph hit near the intersection of Washington, Ohio and Marshall counties. The twister ripped off a roof and scattered debris in West Virginia before it made its way to Washington County, snapping dozens of trees along the way. The NWS said it grew quickly, going from 50 yards in size to nearly 400 in just a mile. "I just walked out on my porch. My phone went off 'code...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

National Weather Service confirms 2 tornadoes touched down during storms

Two tornadoes touched down during storms Monday in the region, according to the National Weather Service’s Moon office. The twisters were confirmed Tuesday in Greene County and near the border of Pennsylvania and West Virginia. They were the second and third confirmed tornadoes in the Pittsburgh office’s coverage area,...
GREENE COUNTY, PA
townandtourist.com

20 Best Waterfalls in Pennsylvania (Highest & Most Beautiful)

Pennsylvania has a wide range of waterfalls. There are over 180 in the state. Some are wide and drop in tiers. Others are narrow and cascade over rocks like a veil. Some of Pennsylvania’s waterfalls are tall and majestic. Raymondskill Falls is the tallest, at 150-feet. Many others are smaller, but still impressive in their own way. The waterfalls of Pennsylvania are often accessible by visiting one of their many state parks.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
wtae.com

Two tornadoes confirmed in Western Pennsylvania

WEST FINLEY TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Two tornadoes have been confirmed from Monday evening's storms in western Pennsylvania, the National Weather Service said Tuesday. See the tornado damage: Watch the report above. An EF2 tornado with maximum winds of 110 mph to 120 mph was confirmed near the intersection of...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, PA
wtae.com

Remains of Pennsylvania woman missing since February found in Florida

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. — Pennsylvania State Police say the remains of a missing woman were found in Florida. Jasmine Forbes, 31 of Shippensburg, was reported missing in February. Troopers said investigative efforts led police to a property in Pasco County where it was believed that Forbes may have been...
WTAJ

300-year-old Pennsylvania home for sale

The "Tobias Bickel House" was built in 1720. It was moved to its current location in Myerstown, Lebanon County, and refurbished in 1981. And now, more than 300 years from when it was built, it's up for sale.
MYERSTOWN, PA
wtae.com

Wolf makes another push for $2,000 payments for Pennsylvanians

PITTSBURGH — Gov. Tom Wolf is making another push to get $2,000 in direct payments to Pennsylvanians. The governor said that despite Republicans in the general assembly not agreeing to move the “PA Opportunity Program” forward, Wolf is hopeful leaders will reintroduce the program. If passed, the...

