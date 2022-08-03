Read on www.pottsmerc.com
Flash flooding in several areas of western Pennsylvania amid heavy rainfall
PITTSBURGH — Thunderstorms rumbled through the Pittsburgh region Friday night, bringing heavy rainfall that led to flash flooding in several areas. See the video above: Flash flooding in western Pennsylvania. Between 2 and 4 inches of rain had fallen in some parts of western Pennsylvania as of 8 p.m....
Weather service confirms tornado near Pennsylvania
DALLAS, W.Va. (AP) — Cleanup was ongoing Tuesday in a rural area of northern West Virginia from damaged caused by a tornado with maximum winds of 120 miles per hour. The National Weather Service in Pittsburgh said the EF2 tornado briefly touched down Monday night in the state’s Northern Panhandle. No injuries were reported. The […]
New restaurant; free ice cream; more: Good Morning, Pennsylvania
What you need to know today, Friday, August 5, 2022. High: 86; Low: 73. Most sunny, thunderstorms possible today & all weekend. Clergy abuse settlement: The Roman Catholic Diocese of Harrisburg said it has reached an agreement to settle any still-pending historic child sex abuse claims lodged against its priests or other church personnel.
Pennsylvania Record Buck Hid in Garage for 60 Years
The days of monster bucks going unnoticed are almost gone. With the advent of hunting magazines, digital outlets and social media, folks talk about big whitetails often — almost always. According to Bob D’Angelo, the Pennsylvania Big Game Scoring Program coordinator, and official Boone & Crockett Club scorer, few...
Winning $206M Powerball ticket won in Pennsylvania Lottery
PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) – A Pennsylvania Lottery Powerball player won a major jackpot during Wednesday’s drawing. According to the PA Lottery, one Pennsylvania player in Westmoreland County matched all five numbers and the Powerball number to win $206,900,000. The winning Powerball numbers were 09-21-56-57-66 with a Powerball number of 11. The Power Play number was 02, […]
Cleanup and community day event draw attention to Schuylkill River
If the Schuylkill River corridor is to become the recreational resource it can be in Reading, there needs to be more opportunities for people to enjoy it, according to the city’s sustainability manager, Bethany Ayers Fisher. That was the goal of Riverzilla Community Day on Saturday, a combination cleanup...
NWS confirms 2 tornadoes in Greene and Washington counties
DALLAS, W. Va. (KDKA) - The National Weather Service confirmed two tornadoes touched down in southwestern Pennsylvania and West Virginia after severe storms Monday. An EF-2 tornado with maximum winds of 110 to 120 mph hit near the intersection of Washington, Ohio and Marshall counties. The twister ripped off a roof and scattered debris in West Virginia before it made its way to Washington County, snapping dozens of trees along the way. The NWS said it grew quickly, going from 50 yards in size to nearly 400 in just a mile. "I just walked out on my porch. My phone went off 'code...
Winning $206.9 Million Powerball Ticket Sold In Western PA
Someone in western Pennsylvania just became a millionaire!. A jackpot-winning Powerball ticket worth $206,900,000 — or a lump sum payout of $122.3 million cash, less applicable withholding — was sold in Westmoreland County for the drawing on Wednesday, August 3, according to the Pennsylvania Lottery. The winning ticket...
Powerball ticket sold in Pennsylvania wins $206.9 million jackpot
Check your tickets! A ticket sold in Pennsylvania has won the $206.9 million Powerball jackpot.
Winter 2022-23 will see plenty of ‘shaking, shivering and shoveling,’ says Farmers’ Almanac
“Significant shivers” are in the winter forecast for Pennsylvania, according to the Farmers’ Almanac, which has been providing extended weather forecasts every year since 1818. Most of Pennsylvania will be “slushy, icy and snowy” on top of some extreme cold, while western Pennsylvania will be “unreasonably cold and...
National Weather Service confirms 2 tornadoes touched down during storms
Two tornadoes touched down during storms Monday in the region, according to the National Weather Service’s Moon office. The twisters were confirmed Tuesday in Greene County and near the border of Pennsylvania and West Virginia. They were the second and third confirmed tornadoes in the Pittsburgh office’s coverage area,...
20 Best Waterfalls in Pennsylvania (Highest & Most Beautiful)
Pennsylvania has a wide range of waterfalls. There are over 180 in the state. Some are wide and drop in tiers. Others are narrow and cascade over rocks like a veil. Some of Pennsylvania’s waterfalls are tall and majestic. Raymondskill Falls is the tallest, at 150-feet. Many others are smaller, but still impressive in their own way. The waterfalls of Pennsylvania are often accessible by visiting one of their many state parks.
Two tornadoes confirmed in Western Pennsylvania
WEST FINLEY TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Two tornadoes have been confirmed from Monday evening's storms in western Pennsylvania, the National Weather Service said Tuesday. See the tornado damage: Watch the report above. An EF2 tornado with maximum winds of 110 mph to 120 mph was confirmed near the intersection of...
Eastern Kentucky flooding: Video emerges of devastation around city of Hazard
Video has emerged showing the scenes of devastation in eastern Kentucky following the deadly flash flooding that swept through the region last week. The footage, captured in communities around the city of Hazard, shows toppled homes, a washed-away bridge and debris scattered along roadways. "I think when it all clears...
Remains of Pennsylvania woman missing since February found in Florida
PASCO COUNTY, Fla. — Pennsylvania State Police say the remains of a missing woman were found in Florida. Jasmine Forbes, 31 of Shippensburg, was reported missing in February. Troopers said investigative efforts led police to a property in Pasco County where it was believed that Forbes may have been...
Berks food safety inspections: Evidence of rodent activity found at 2 Wyomissing locations
Berks County is divided into three jurisdictions: Reading, Muhlenberg Township and the rest of the county. Reading and Muhlenberg Township have their own food safety inspectors and the rest of the county is inspected by Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture inspectors. The results will be posted every other week. All food...
300-year-old Pennsylvania home for sale
The "Tobias Bickel House" was built in 1720. It was moved to its current location in Myerstown, Lebanon County, and refurbished in 1981. And now, more than 300 years from when it was built, it's up for sale.
7 adults, 3 kids dead in Luzerne County house fire; criminal probe underway
NESCOPECK, Pa. (AP) — Fire tore quickly through a house in Pennsylvania early Friday morning, killing seven adults and three children and horrifying a volunteer firefighter who arrived to battle the blaze only to discover the victims were his own family, authorities said. The three children who died were...
Wolf makes another push for $2,000 payments for Pennsylvanians
PITTSBURGH — Gov. Tom Wolf is making another push to get $2,000 in direct payments to Pennsylvanians. The governor said that despite Republicans in the general assembly not agreeing to move the “PA Opportunity Program” forward, Wolf is hopeful leaders will reintroduce the program. If passed, the...
Pennsylvania Gov. Wolf reintroduces proposal to put $2,000 in residents' pockets
Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf (D) and Democratic state lawmakers have reintroduced a proposal to send $2,000 checks to lower-income households to provide relief for the higher cost of living.
