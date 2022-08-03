ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vantage, WA

Vantage Highway Fire continues to burn, evacuation orders recalled

By Hailey Dunn
 4 days ago

PORTLAND, Ore. ( KOIN ) — The town of Vantage is no longer under any evacuation orders as officials say the Vantage Highway Fire has not grown since Tuesday evening.

As of 8 a.m. Wednesday, the wildfire is still burning 10,500 acres with about 18% containment. Fire crews confirmed a cabin and three outbuildings were lost in the fire.

Air support will be focusing their efforts toward the northern section of the fire, using water and retardant. Firefighters on the ground will be in the west dig lining, cold trailing and operating small burnouts.

The fire crossed over a barrier along the south side of Vantage Highway around 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, according to the Southeast Washington Interagency Team. That breakover was quickly contained. More crews are working that area Wednesday and are mopping it up.

Low humidity, high winds and increased temperatures mean the Red Flag Warning will remain in effect until 9 p.m. Wednesday.

Vantage Highway will remain closed from Parke Creek Road to Recreation Drive.

