Board reviews resolution, moves on open violations

Real decision comes after board election
With the Ocean Pines Association Board of Directors heading into its last few days, the traditional approach would be to endorse candidates. In this case it would be endorsing three of the six people running for the three vacant seats on the board. Acknowledging that the persuasiveness of these endorsements...
Ocean City Today
Mayor vetoes Ocean City stacked parking amendment
Mayor Rick Meehan’s staunch objection to a change in the language of a zoning code amendment that allows large developers to incorporate stacked valet parking in project plans has become an official veto. On Tuesday, Meehan sent a letter to Council President Matt James and City Clerk Diana Chavis...
The Dispatch
Fiori, Elder Elected To Commissioners
SNOW HILL – Contests in two close races were decided last week with the conclusion of mail-in and provisional ballot counting. In an extremely tight race, incumbent Worcester County Commissioner Ted Elder held onto his seat with a six-vote victory in District 4. In the county’s other close race, Eric Fiori was confirmed the winner of the District 3 seat long held by Commissioner Bud Church.
baysideoc.com
Perrone resigns treasurer position
(Aug. 4, 2022) Ocean Pines Director Larry Perrone resigned his position as Ocean Pines Association treasurer during the July 27 board of directors meeting. In a press release two days after the meeting, the association announced that Director Doug Parks would serve as the acting treasurer until new officers are elected by the newly impaneled board of directors. That new board will convene after the results of this year’s board elections are announced next weekend.
WMDT.com
Wicomico Co. Council moves towards banning DAF tanks
WICOMICO COUNTY, Md. – Wicomico County Council is moving forward with a potential ban on dissolved air flotation (DAF) tanks within County lines. During Tuesday night’s Council meeting, six of the seven council members voted to propose a legislative ban. “Essentially, there was sort of three options that...
The Dispatch
Sports Complex Development Funds Removed As Bond Bill After Successful Petition Drive
SNOW HILL – Officials did not include a bond bill for the sports complex in a list of bills reintroduced this week following an advertising error. The Worcester County Commissioners on Tuesday introduced several new bond bills after learning previously approved bills didn’t adhere to advertising requirements. Though a bond bill for the county’s sports complex was initially part of the group, it was not included this week.
WMDT.com
Confederate Controversy in Georgetown: Council approves controversial funding request for local museum
GEORGETOWN, Del. – Georgetown Town Council has approved a controversial funding request for more than $24,000 to pay for repairs at the local historical society’s Marvel Museum, a move that has outraged some residents who argue the organization should receive no public funding unless they take down a confederate flag that flies on the grounds.
WMDT.com
Confederate Flag Controversy in Sussex County Council
GEORGETOWN, Del. – A Sussex County Councilman is speaking out, demanding that thousands of dollars in taxpayer money be returned to the county after he learned that it went to fund a local museum that flies the confederate flag. Sussex County Councilman Mark Schaeffer is calling out his colleague,...
Cape Gazette
Sussex council defers vote on School Lane
Following a July 26 public hearing, Sussex County Council voted to defer a decision on three pending applications for the proposed School Lane subdivision along Route 24 adjacent to Love Creek Elementary School. Council is leaving the record open to allow time for the applicant to respond to a request...
The Dispatch
Resort Planners Approve Mini Golf Course Relocation
OCEAN CITY – Displaced last month by a planned office complex, an existing miniature golf course at 18th Street took an important first step this week to moving to a new location just one block north. The Ocean City Planning Commission had before them on Tuesday an application for...
Cape Gazette
County looking for another connection to Rehoboth sewer
For the second time in a little more than two years, Sussex County has submitted an application to the state for a permit that would allow it to add a new connection to Rehoboth Beach’s wastewater sewer line. In early 2020, the county submitted an application and was subsequently...
The Dispatch
Vanishing Ocean City With Bunk Mann – August 5, 2022
Far from “vanishing,” the White Marlin Open has become one of Ocean City’s most popular and famous events. It is truly an “open” and there are no age, gender or skill level restrictions. In 1993, the winning marlin was caught by a 14-year-old boy and in 2016 an angler won over $1.5 million for his fish; it was the first white marlin he had ever caught.
WMDT.com
Assateague Island National Seashore makes important safety changes
BERLIN, Md.- Assateague Island National Seashore made some important changes this season to make the park safer for both visitors and wild horses. Due to increased visitation to the park, the Horse Management Program decided to make the move. This includes more rangers on the ground and getting two more UTV’s, which allows them to efficiently respond to incidents on the beach. Another thing they’ve added is “red zone” areas to identify places where they’ve had negative human-horse interactions.
WMDT.com
Wicomico Co. Schools celebrate Director of Special Education with parade
SALISBURY, Md. – Wicomico County Public Schools took part in a parking lot parade Wednesday morning to celebrate Mrs. Bonnie Walston, Director of Special Education. She has been the school system’s outstanding Director of Special Education since 2002 and was treated to a parade fit for a queen, complete with a tiara and sash.
Cape Gazette
LLC sued over handling of prominent Lewes Beach lot
A Wilmington-based real estate development company has filed a lawsuit against White Bucks LLC and its principal owners Rick Quill, Joe Johnson and Karla Johnson, claiming the defendants agreed to sell a prominent Lewes Beach lot before pursuing a higher sale price from the city. Apennine Acquisition Co. LLC says...
Ocean City Today
Upcoming events approved in Ocean City
From Jeep parades to an Ultimate Frisbee competition, a number of events are planned to close out the summer and welcome the fall in Ocean City. And on Monday, council members approved agreements and other details for festivities planned for August, September and October. Jeep Week. Thousands of Jeeps will...
talbotspy.org
AquaCon’s Proposed Salmon Farm is a Major Environmental Risk for Maryland
The small yet critically important Marshyhope Creek on Maryland’s Eastern Shore has been targeted for a massive facility that poses a serious threat to its water quality and its habitats. The state’s initial attempt to permit AquaCon’s massive Federalsburg facility is grossly deficient. The start-up Norwegian company’s...
WGMD Radio
Update: Temporary Flight Restrictions Canceled for This Weekend
Pilots and drone flyers are free to proceed with their plans this weekend in the Rehoboth Beach area. The FAA has canceled earlier Temporary Flight Restrictions that had been scheduled to last between early this afternoon (Friday) and Monday afternoon. A TFR is an indication that President Biden would visit his North Shores home.
WBOC
Wind Industry Jobs on the Way to Maryland’s Eastern Shore
SALISBURY, Md. - The state of Maryland on Wednesday landed a $23 million grant to create and train an offshore wind workforce. The initiative, called Maryland Works for Wind, will bring thousands of jobs to the Eastern Shore. With the help of this grant and investments from Orsted, a company that specializes in sustainable energy, in a few years wind turbines will spin off the coast of Maryland. In preparation for that, construction and long-term maintenance jobs must be created.
Cape Gazette
Nassau Bridge crossover should be closed now
For many visitors, the Nassau Bridge is a gateway to the beaches. Descending from the Route 1 bridge is like a plane coming in for a landing, a sign you’re almost at your destination, whether Lewes, Rehoboth, Dewey or points farther south. Also like a plane, many cars are...
