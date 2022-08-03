Board reviews resolution, moves on open violations

Far from “vanishing,” the White Marlin Open has become one of Ocean City’s most popular and famous events. It is truly an “open” and there are no age, gender or skill level restrictions. In 1993, the winning marlin was caught by a 14-year-old boy and in 2016 an angler won over $1.5 million for his fish; it was the first white marlin he had ever caught.

OCEAN CITY, MD ・ 2 DAYS AGO